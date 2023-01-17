ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hinge is testing a subscription for 'highly motivated daters' that costs up to $720 a year

By Samantha Delouya
Hinge offers a $35/month premium subscription but plans to roll out a new $50-$60/month tier.

Hinge

  • Hinge is rolling out a new pricier subscription tier that will cost up to $720 annually.
  • The new level will offer premium capabilities to boost premium subscribers' exposure on the app.
  • Another Match-owned dating app, Tinder, is testing a $500-per-month membership, though it is unclear what it will offer.

Hinge is set to release a new service for serious daters only.

The dating app, which Match Group owns, is rolling out a new membership level that will likely cost between $50-$60 per month or up to $720 per year.

The new, pricier subscription is targeted at "highly motivated daters," the company said, and will offer enhanced capabilities to boost premium subscribers' exposure on the app. For example, the premium subscription includes access to more tailored profile recommendations and having your "likes" appear faster than non-premium users.

The new membership level is a step up in price from Hinge's current most expensive membership, which is $35 per month and allows unlimited profile "likes" and the option to add filters like height and whether someone has children to recommendations. The company also offers a free version of its dating app that allows up to 8 profile likes per day.

Hinge isn't the only Match-owned dating app looking to expand its subscription offerings: Tinder is internally testing user interest in a $500 per month – or $6,000 per year – membership tier. It is currently unclear what additional services would be offered with such a pricy membership.

This story was first reported by Bloomberg and confirmed to Insider.

Match declined to provide a comment for this story.

Match's mobile-based dating apps like Hinge and Tinder grew in popularity during the pandemic, and according to the company, they are still a "bright spot."

On Match's most recent earnings call, Bernard Kim, the company's CEO, said Hinge hit record downloads in the US and globally in October 2022.

Read the original article on Business Insider

