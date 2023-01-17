Read full article on original website
Wisconsin Assembly puts bail amendment on April ballot
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Republican-controlled Wisconsin Assembly gave a final, bipartisan push Thursday to a proposed constitutional amendment that would make it harder for violent criminals to get out of jail on bail. Article continues below this ad. The measure will now go before voters to be ratified...
W.Va. House passes bill to cut personal income tax by half
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia's Republican-dominated House passed a proposal to reduce the state's personal income tax by 50 percent Wednesday, rejecting a call by Democrats to drop the tax entirely for the lowest earners in one of the poorest U.S. states. Article continues below this ad. Gov....
WVa governor's family coal firm agrees to reclaim mines
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A coal company owned by the family of West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has agreed to reclaim three large surface mines in southwestern Virginia to settle a lawsuit with environmental groups. Article continues below this ad. Southern Appalachian Mountain Stewards, Appalachian Voices and the Sierra...
Arkansas panel advances bill to restrict drag performances
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Drag performances would be classified as adult-oriented businesses under an bill in Arkansas that a legislative panel endorsed Thursday. It's the latest in a growing number of Republican-backed proposals nationwide to restrict or ban the shows. Article continues below this ad. The state Senate...
Democratic governor, leaders move to expand abortion access
AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Maine Gov. Janet Mills and legislative leaders want to expand access to abortion — allowing abortions after 24 weeks with a doctor’s approval — and take steps to protect health care providers. Article continues below this ad. One of the bills would...
Rhode Island governor to propose tax relief in budget plan
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island’s governor said in his State of the State address Tuesday that he will propose broad tax relief in his forthcoming budget plan. Democratic Gov. Dan McKee laid out his administration’s legislative plans and budget priorities in the address to the General Assembly — his second State of the State address.
Florida congressman Steube injured after falling off ladder
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — U.S. Rep. Greg Steube sustained “several serious injuries" when he fell off a ladder while cutting trees on his property on Florida's Gulf Coast, his office said Thursday. Article continues below this ad. Steube spent the night in the intensive care unit after...
Missouri Gov. Parson calls for $860M to widen I-70
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson called on state lawmakers to set aside nearly $860 million to widen and improve traffic flow on Interstate 70 in his annual State of the State address Wednesday. Article continues below this ad. The massive investment in I-70 is part...
Florida congressman Steube injured in accident at home
SARASOTA, Fla. (AP) — A Florida congressman was injured in an accident at his home Wednesday afternoon, his office said. U.S. Rep. Greg Steube's office released a short statement saying that he had been involved in an accident on his property and had sustained several injuries. The statement didn't include details about the injuries or how serious they were.
First Black woman sworn in as Massachusetts attorney general
BOSTON (AP) — Democrat Andrea Campbell was sworn in Wednesday as the first Black woman to serve as Massachusetts attorney general. Campbell, 40, took her oath of office at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center surrounded by family and supporters. As she did during her campaign, Campbell did not...
Walz's $12B, 4-year education budget includes tax credits
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Gov. Tim Walz unveiled a $12 billion, four-year education budget Tuesday that includes big tax credits for families with young children as well as more money for public schools across the state. Article continues below this ad. The Democratic governor went to Adams Spanish...
Violence looms over New Mexico Legislature as work begins
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham called for new gun control laws and greater accountability for firearm manufacturers while denouncing recent drive-by shootings of the homes of Democratic lawmakers in Albuquerque in her State of the State address Tuesday at the start of the annual legislative session.
Hawaii to make preschool available for all 3-4 year-olds
HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii put forward a plan Tuesday to make preschool available to all 3- and 4-year-olds by 2032, which if successful would put the state in a rarified group of states managing to provide pre-kindergarten education to most of its children. Article continues below this ad. Hawaii's...
Damar Hamlin gets call of support from New York Gov. Hochul
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin gained support from New York Gov. Kathy Hochul on Thursday. The two spoke by phone, with Hochul posting a note on her Twitter account referring to Hamlin as “an inspiration.” Hochul added that she let him know “the hopes and prayers of 20 million New Yorkers have been with him throughout his recovery,” and closed the message with #LoveForDamar.
NJ gambling revenue matches all-time high, with online help
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey's gambling revenue matched its all-time high of $5.2 billion in 2022, but only half that amount was won by casinos from in-person gamblers. Article continues below this ad. Figures released Tuesday by the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement show the casinos,...
Parole denied for 90% of Alabama inmates, a new low
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Seventy-one year-old Leola Harris is confined to a wheelchair, must undergo dialysis three times a week and is in end-stage renal failure, her attorney said. After serving 19 years of a 35-year murder sentence, the frail woman is not a threat to anyone and should be released to a nursing home to live out her final days, he argued.
Art professor sues after firing over Prophet Muhammad images
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Attorneys for an adjunct art professor said Tuesday she is suing the Minnesota university that dismissed her after a Muslim student objected to depictions of the Prophet Muhammad in a global art course, while the university admitted to a “misstep” and plans to hold public conversations about academic freedom.
Eagle delivers 2 eggs in California nest watched by web cam
BIG BEAR LAKE, Calif. (AP) — A bald eagle has laid two eggs this month in a Southern California nest and nature lovers will watch for the hatchings via an online live feed. Mother eagle Jackie delivered the second egg Saturday afternoon amid a snowstorm near the mountain community of Big Bear east of Los Angeles. The first egg came Jan. 11.
St. Thomas plans new arena for D1 profile, gets $75M gift
After a big leap to NCAA Division I athletics, St. Thomas has made its latest major move with a plan to build a new arena on campus for the basketball and hockey teams and other events. Article continues below this ad. The St. Paul, Minnesota, school announced Tuesday a record...
