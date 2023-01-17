ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Larry Brown Sports

Joe Namath wants Jets to make move for 1 star QB

Legendary New York Jets quarterback Joe Namath would like to see the team make a major move at the quarterback position, and is even willing to do his part to facilitate it. Namath offered a major endorsement of Aaron Rodgers in an appearance on “Tiki & Tierney” on Thursday. Namath said he would like to... The post Joe Namath wants Jets to make move for 1 star QB appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NEW YORK STATE
WVNews

Ex-Coyotes Strome, Kuemper lead Capitals past Arizona 4-0

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Darcy Kuemper stopped 27 shots and Dylan Strome scored twice to lead the Washington Capitals over the Arizona Coyotes 4-0 Thursday night. Sonny Milano and Tom Wilson each had a goal for the Capitals, who have won nine of their last 10 road games.
WASHINGTON, DC
WVNews

Toews, Blackhawks end long losing drought in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jonathan Toews had a goal and an assist, Petr Mrazek made 37 saves and the Chicago Blackhawks won for the first time in the regular season in Philadelphia in more than 26 years with a 4-1 victory over the Flyers on Thursday night. Before Thursday, Chicago...
CHICAGO, IL
WVNews

Red Wings snap 3-game skid with 3-2 win over Golden Knights

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Detroit's defense did its part Thursday night, forcing Vegas to shoot from the point and the wall. Then goalie Ville Husso did the rest, making 33 saves as the Red Wings snapped a three-game losing streak with a 3-2 victory over the scuffling Golden Knights.
DETROIT, MI
OnlyHomers

Baltimore Ravens Part Ways With Coach

The Baltimore Ravens were just eliminated from the playoffs losing a close 24-17 game versus the defending AFC Champions Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, January 15. This was somewhat of a disappointing end to the Baltimore Ravens season where they went 10-7, however, it was expected with Lamar Jackson missing the last six games, including the playoff matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, with a Grade 2 PCL sprain in his knee.
BALTIMORE, MD
Larry Brown Sports

Frank Reich lands second NFL head coach interview

Frank Reich is drawing more attention as a potential head coach. The former Indianapolis Colts head coach had an interview with the Arizona Cardinals for their head coach vacancy, ESPN’s Dan Graziano reported on Tuesday. Former Colts coach Frank Reich interviewed today for the Arizona Cardinals' open head coach position, per sources. — Dan Graziano... The post Frank Reich lands second NFL head coach interview appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Athlon Sports

Football World Wants Legendary Former NFL Coach Fired

It has not been a good week for Tony Dungy.  Last Saturday night, fans crushed the legendary former NFL coach for his dry call of the Chargers-Jaguars game.  Somehow, the situation is now worse.  Dungy published a controversial tweet, which is a clear urban myth, on Twitter. It's ...
OnlyHomers

NFL Star Almost Loses Fingers In Serious Accident

The National Football League is riddled with injuries due to being a very physical sport, but some of the worst injuries that players suffer happen off the field. This was the case for star safety for the New York Giants Xavier McKinney back in November when he suffered serious injuries in an off-roading ATV accident.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2023 NFL mock draft: 2-round projections with big trades, and a new No. 1

The first week of NFL playoff action is officially in the books, which means we’re one week closer to the predraft process hitting full speed for all 32 teams. Five more teams locked in their first-round draft slots last weekend with postseason losses, but with this year’s promising class of top quarterback prospects, plenty of those early spots are anything but set in stone this early in the process.
GEORGIA STATE
WVNews

Seguin, Wedgewood propel Stars to 4-0 victory over Kings

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Tyler Seguin scored twice in the first period, Scott Wedgewood made 34 saves for his first shutout this season and the Dallas Stars beat the Los Angeles Kings 4-0 on Thursday night. Southern California native Jason Robertson had a goal and an assist for the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Report: Ian Cunningham Turned Down Offer to Become Cardinals GM

The Arizona Cardinals are under new management. General manager Monti Ossenfort was introduced as the successor to Steve Keim on Tuesday. Keim stepped away from his role due to health reasons. Ossenfort was one of a handful of candidates that interviewed for the job, but according to Fox Sports' Jay...
kalkinemedia.com

Titans GM Search Football

FILE -This is a 2017 photo of Malik Boyd of the Buffalo Bills NFL football team. The Tennessee Titans announced Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023 that they completed an interview this morning with Boyd, the Bills Senior Director of Pro Scouting, for their open general manager position.(AP Photo/File)
NASHVILLE, TN
The Spun

NFL World Wants Prominent Analyst To Be Fired

The NFL World has had it with prominent analyst Tony Dungy on Wednesday night. Following his less-than-stellar performance in the Jaguars vs. Chargers game, Dungy is now taking some heat for a much more troubling reason. Dungy, a Hall of Fame head coach turned NFL analyst, tweeted out a ...
CALIFORNIA STATE
msn.com

NFL World Reacts To Miami Dolphins' Firing

Skylar Thompson and the Miami Dolphins outperformed expectations in Sunday's wild-card defeat to the Buffalo Bills. Nevertheless, a loss is a loss, and the Dolphins have begun rebuilding ahead of the 2023 campaign. One of the team's first moves came today, relieving defensive coordinator Josh Boyer of his duties. In...
WVNews

Youngstown St. 86, Green Bay 70

YOUNGSTOWN ST. (15-5) Green 6-11 5-7 17, Nelson 6-10 3-4 15, Cohill 6-15 13-14 26, McBride 1-4 7-8 9, Rush 4-9 0-0 10, Lovelace 1-1 0-0 2, Dunn 2-2 1-2 7, Covington 0-2 0-0 0, Hunter 0-2 0-0 0, Shelton 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 26-58 29-35 86.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH

