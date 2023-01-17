Read full article on original website
New York witness spots disc-shaped object hovering 100 feet while sitting at red lightRoger MarshNiagara Falls, NY
Man Breaks Into School To Help Save People From a Devastating Blizzard, Later Praised as a HeroIngram AtkinsonBuffalo, NY
Three New York Police Departments to Get $1.5 Million in Funding for Federal Pilot ProjectJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Buffalo VA nurses speak out against administration's failure to prepare for the blizzardEdy ZooBuffalo, NY
Congressman Colin Allred Honors Damar Hamlin's Recovery on House FloorLarry LeaseBuffalo, NY
Joe Namath wants Jets to make move for 1 star QB
Legendary New York Jets quarterback Joe Namath would like to see the team make a major move at the quarterback position, and is even willing to do his part to facilitate it. Namath offered a major endorsement of Aaron Rodgers in an appearance on “Tiki & Tierney” on Thursday. Namath said he would like to... The post Joe Namath wants Jets to make move for 1 star QB appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
WVNews
Ex-Coyotes Strome, Kuemper lead Capitals past Arizona 4-0
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Darcy Kuemper stopped 27 shots and Dylan Strome scored twice to lead the Washington Capitals over the Arizona Coyotes 4-0 Thursday night. Sonny Milano and Tom Wilson each had a goal for the Capitals, who have won nine of their last 10 road games.
WVNews
Toews, Blackhawks end long losing drought in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jonathan Toews had a goal and an assist, Petr Mrazek made 37 saves and the Chicago Blackhawks won for the first time in the regular season in Philadelphia in more than 26 years with a 4-1 victory over the Flyers on Thursday night. Before Thursday, Chicago...
WVNews
Red Wings snap 3-game skid with 3-2 win over Golden Knights
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Detroit's defense did its part Thursday night, forcing Vegas to shoot from the point and the wall. Then goalie Ville Husso did the rest, making 33 saves as the Red Wings snapped a three-game losing streak with a 3-2 victory over the scuffling Golden Knights.
Baltimore Ravens Part Ways With Coach
The Baltimore Ravens were just eliminated from the playoffs losing a close 24-17 game versus the defending AFC Champions Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, January 15. This was somewhat of a disappointing end to the Baltimore Ravens season where they went 10-7, however, it was expected with Lamar Jackson missing the last six games, including the playoff matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, with a Grade 2 PCL sprain in his knee.
1 NFL Owner Willing To Give Sean Payton Whatever He Wants
Some NFL teams are more desperate than others. And according to Mark Maske of The Washington Post, the Panthers appear to fall into that bucket. Per Maske: "Panthers owner David Tepper would give Sean Payton 'just about anything he wants' to be the team's coach, one source says. It's not clear, ...
Frank Reich lands second NFL head coach interview
Frank Reich is drawing more attention as a potential head coach. The former Indianapolis Colts head coach had an interview with the Arizona Cardinals for their head coach vacancy, ESPN’s Dan Graziano reported on Tuesday. Former Colts coach Frank Reich interviewed today for the Arizona Cardinals' open head coach position, per sources. — Dan Graziano... The post Frank Reich lands second NFL head coach interview appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Football World Wants Legendary Former NFL Coach Fired
It has not been a good week for Tony Dungy. Last Saturday night, fans crushed the legendary former NFL coach for his dry call of the Chargers-Jaguars game. Somehow, the situation is now worse. Dungy published a controversial tweet, which is a clear urban myth, on Twitter. It's ...
NFL Star Almost Loses Fingers In Serious Accident
The National Football League is riddled with injuries due to being a very physical sport, but some of the worst injuries that players suffer happen off the field. This was the case for star safety for the New York Giants Xavier McKinney back in November when he suffered serious injuries in an off-roading ATV accident.
MLB Star Pitcher Announces Retirement A Month Before Season Starts
As pitchers and catchers report in less than a month for all teams in Major League Baseball, some players are yet to be signed. Out of those players, some are deciding to call it a career.
2023 NFL mock draft: 2-round projections with big trades, and a new No. 1
The first week of NFL playoff action is officially in the books, which means we’re one week closer to the predraft process hitting full speed for all 32 teams. Five more teams locked in their first-round draft slots last weekend with postseason losses, but with this year’s promising class of top quarterback prospects, plenty of those early spots are anything but set in stone this early in the process.
Patriots Signed Former Buccaneers Defender On Wednesday
The New England Patriots are setting their sights on the 2023 season. On Wednesday, the team signed linebacker Olakunle Fatukasi to a futures contract. "Let's work," Fatukasi wrote in response to the signing on Twitter. Fatukasi recorded 282 tackles, six sacks, and four forced fumbles at ...
WVNews
Seguin, Wedgewood propel Stars to 4-0 victory over Kings
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Tyler Seguin scored twice in the first period, Scott Wedgewood made 34 saves for his first shutout this season and the Dallas Stars beat the Los Angeles Kings 4-0 on Thursday night. Southern California native Jason Robertson had a goal and an assist for the...
Yardbarker
Report: Ian Cunningham Turned Down Offer to Become Cardinals GM
The Arizona Cardinals are under new management. General manager Monti Ossenfort was introduced as the successor to Steve Keim on Tuesday. Keim stepped away from his role due to health reasons. Ossenfort was one of a handful of candidates that interviewed for the job, but according to Fox Sports' Jay...
kalkinemedia.com
Titans GM Search Football
FILE -This is a 2017 photo of Malik Boyd of the Buffalo Bills NFL football team. The Tennessee Titans announced Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023 that they completed an interview this morning with Boyd, the Bills Senior Director of Pro Scouting, for their open general manager position.(AP Photo/File)
NFL World Wants Prominent Analyst To Be Fired
The NFL World has had it with prominent analyst Tony Dungy on Wednesday night. Following his less-than-stellar performance in the Jaguars vs. Chargers game, Dungy is now taking some heat for a much more troubling reason. Dungy, a Hall of Fame head coach turned NFL analyst, tweeted out a ...
msn.com
NFL World Reacts To Miami Dolphins' Firing
Skylar Thompson and the Miami Dolphins outperformed expectations in Sunday's wild-card defeat to the Buffalo Bills. Nevertheless, a loss is a loss, and the Dolphins have begun rebuilding ahead of the 2023 campaign. One of the team's first moves came today, relieving defensive coordinator Josh Boyer of his duties. In...
Report: Nathaniel Hackett Interviews for Jets' OC Job
The former Broncos coach could already be back on his feet.
WVNews
Youngstown St. 86, Green Bay 70
YOUNGSTOWN ST. (15-5) Green 6-11 5-7 17, Nelson 6-10 3-4 15, Cohill 6-15 13-14 26, McBride 1-4 7-8 9, Rush 4-9 0-0 10, Lovelace 1-1 0-0 2, Dunn 2-2 1-2 7, Covington 0-2 0-0 0, Hunter 0-2 0-0 0, Shelton 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 26-58 29-35 86.
Kevin Stefanski believes Jim Schwartz will get the best out of Browns defense
Wednesday morning, Kevin Stefanski and the Cleveland Browns made the hire of Jim Schwartz official, a day after tabbing him as Joe Woods’ successor.
