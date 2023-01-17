ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WINKNEWS.com

La Ola returning to Fort Myers Beach with a new look

The road to recovery for businesses on Fort Myers Beach has not been easy. Favorite hangouts where people on the beach have made memories for years have been taken away. Tor the restaurants in Times Square, trying to rebuild has been especially hard. Despite the tough recovery, the people who manage those popular spots tell us persistence is key.
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
WINKNEWS.com

New outdoor town center coming to northwest Cape Coral

A new outdoor town center with homes, shopping, dining, and entertainment is planned for Cape Coral. It will be in the Pine Island Road area, which has been attracting a lot of new businesses. Land that is currently filled with trees will soon be a place for shopping sprees and...
CAPE CORAL, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

String of U-Haul thefts popping up across Southwest Florida

Lately, there’s been an uptick in several U-Haul thefts happening across Southwest Florida, leaving authorities wondering what makes these box trucks so popular. A man was arrested Wednesday night after he was caught driving a stolen U-Haul truck in North Naples. Deputies with the Collier County Sheriff’s Office stopped...
NAPLES, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers Beach home untouched since Hurricane Ian is a frozen moment of time

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — While many homes and businesses are already in the rebuilding process, some still look like they did right after Hurricane Ian. There’s a house along Estero Boulevard in the Bahama Beach Club that has caught the attention of just about everyone who drives by. The roof and walls are missing, and you can see directly into a bedroom where a family once lived.
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Lee County changing its pitch to potential tourists

There is a plan to move forward and switch focus after Hurricane Ian. The Lee County Visitor and Convention Bureau wants to promote tourism with emotion rather than focus on beautiful pictures of beaches and landscapes. The bureau will start by selling “Memories” and “Feelings” to people who’ve been here...
LEE COUNTY, FL
NBC 2

Forecast: Frost advisory in effect as chilly night continues

Another chilly night is upon us with many areas under the potential for seeing frost as they wake up early Monday. A frost advisory is in effect for areas along and east of I-75. The only exclusion is in Lee County, where the advisory includes the downtown area. Overnight temperatures...
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Bonita Estero Rail Trail project continues to gain traction in Lee County

Friends of the Bonita Estero Rail Trail, in partnership with nonprofit Trust for Public Land, is continuing their push for a 12-mile recreational biking trail spanning from northern Collier County north to Alico Road. On Wednesday, the two groups, along with the Lee County Metropolitan Planning Organization, attended the Bonita Springs City Council meeting for an update on the project.
LEE COUNTY, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Bailey’s General Store to be demolished, rebuilt on Sanibel Island

The managing partner and co-owner of Bailey’s General Store, Lee County’s longest-running business since 1899, was supposed to pick up the construction permits to give the 58-year-old building a planned, major facelift on Sept. 30. Hurricane Ian beat Richard Johnson to the punch on Sept. 28. The current...
LEE COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy