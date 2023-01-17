Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Emergency Services director thanks Clay County first responders for help with Hurricane IanLauren FoxClay County, FL
Florida witness videotapes two rectangle-shaped objects hovering nearbyRoger MarshPunta Gorda, FL
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Cape CoralTed RiversCape Coral, FL
These Restaurants in Fort Myers Will Blow You AwayThe Daily ScoopFort Myers, FL
Two Florida men were arrested after setting fire to a house with 21 people inside.EddyEvonAnonymousBonita Springs, FL
Related
WINKNEWS.com
La Ola returning to Fort Myers Beach with a new look
The road to recovery for businesses on Fort Myers Beach has not been easy. Favorite hangouts where people on the beach have made memories for years have been taken away. Tor the restaurants in Times Square, trying to rebuild has been especially hard. Despite the tough recovery, the people who manage those popular spots tell us persistence is key.
Residents concerned world has forgotten damage caused by Hurricane Ian
FORT MYERS, Fla. — If you watched Jeopardy Tuesday night, you may have noticed a question referencing Fort Myers, which stumped contestants and surprised people who live in Southwest Florida when no one could answer it. The question read, “Near the end of September, winds of this hurricane hit...
WINKNEWS.com
New outdoor town center coming to northwest Cape Coral
A new outdoor town center with homes, shopping, dining, and entertainment is planned for Cape Coral. It will be in the Pine Island Road area, which has been attracting a lot of new businesses. Land that is currently filled with trees will soon be a place for shopping sprees and...
String of U-Haul thefts popping up across Southwest Florida
Lately, there’s been an uptick in several U-Haul thefts happening across Southwest Florida, leaving authorities wondering what makes these box trucks so popular. A man was arrested Wednesday night after he was caught driving a stolen U-Haul truck in North Naples. Deputies with the Collier County Sheriff’s Office stopped...
Naples restoring “plant-based” dunes to combat future storm flooding
NAPLES, Fla.– The City of Naples and the Naples Botanical Garden have announced a joint pilot program to rehabilitate the dunes that were destroyed during Hurricane Ian along the coast. “They do this more efficiently than if we were able to bring out heavy machinery and try to build...
Red tide causing reports of ‘Drunk’ birds on SWFL beaches
NAPLES, Fla. – Reports of “drunk” birds on the beach have increased in the last six weeks. Wildlife rehab facilities are treating more birds sick with red tide poisoning. “Basically, the toxin causes the entire body to shut down”, said Joanna Fitzgerald, the hospital director for the...
Beachgoers sound off on new funding that will bring back SWFL's sandy charm
Beachgoers sound off on new funding that will bring back Southwest Florida's sandy charm to the beaches
Fawcett Hospital back to capacity following Hurricane Ian repairs
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla.– For the first time since Hurricane Ian, Fawcett Hospital in Port Charlotte is almost fully operational. You may remember the hospital was closed for nearly two weeks after the category four storm did substantial damage to the building and sent patients all over the sunshine state.
Removing power lines in Naples to improve power reliability during storms
Crews from Florida Power & Light (FPL) were off 19th Ave SW in Naples where they said removing overhead power lines and placing them underground will make communities more resilient during storms.
Fort Myers Beach home untouched since Hurricane Ian is a frozen moment of time
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — While many homes and businesses are already in the rebuilding process, some still look like they did right after Hurricane Ian. There’s a house along Estero Boulevard in the Bahama Beach Club that has caught the attention of just about everyone who drives by. The roof and walls are missing, and you can see directly into a bedroom where a family once lived.
WINKNEWS.com
Lee County changing its pitch to potential tourists
There is a plan to move forward and switch focus after Hurricane Ian. The Lee County Visitor and Convention Bureau wants to promote tourism with emotion rather than focus on beautiful pictures of beaches and landscapes. The bureau will start by selling “Memories” and “Feelings” to people who’ve been here...
Coyotes spotted roaming near Cape Coral homes
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Neighbors say they’re spotting a lot of coyotes close to homes in Cape Coral lately. Wildlife experts said we’re on the verge of their mating season, and a lot of wild animals are still displaced from Hurricane Ian. Some are on high alert,...
WEATHER 1-18,2023 Strong Storms Possible This Evening
We are going to see lots of wind, and possibly some strong storms this evening. The winds will continue through tomorrow, and we will see a major drop in temps to a more seasonal level. Hazardous Weather Outlook. Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Nashville TN 228 AM CST Wed...
NBC 2
Forecast: Frost advisory in effect as chilly night continues
Another chilly night is upon us with many areas under the potential for seeing frost as they wake up early Monday. A frost advisory is in effect for areas along and east of I-75. The only exclusion is in Lee County, where the advisory includes the downtown area. Overnight temperatures...
Bonita Springs Hurricane Ian debris pick-up
The City of Bonita Springs is reminding residents the final day to place Hurricane Ian debris for pickup will be Jan. 23rd, and the pickup operations will end on Jan. 27th.
New North Naples thrift store helps people recovering from addiction
NORTH NAPLES, Fla. — A brand new thrift store in North Naples is creating jobs and changing lives. On Thursday, St. Matthew’s House cut the ribbon on its 8th thrift store. It’s at the Park Shore Plaza at 3601 Tamiami Trail. They’ve got clothes, accessories, home furnishings...
Couple from Germany showcases unique decorations at Naples home
NAPLES, Fla. — With little detail and a mission to complete, ABC7 photojournalist Christopher Noonan and ABC7 reporter Amanda Lojewski set out on an adventure. The adventure was using a single clue to find a house in Naples that has giant transformers in front of it. We were just...
WINKNEWS.com
Bonita Estero Rail Trail project continues to gain traction in Lee County
Friends of the Bonita Estero Rail Trail, in partnership with nonprofit Trust for Public Land, is continuing their push for a 12-mile recreational biking trail spanning from northern Collier County north to Alico Road. On Wednesday, the two groups, along with the Lee County Metropolitan Planning Organization, attended the Bonita Springs City Council meeting for an update on the project.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Bailey’s General Store to be demolished, rebuilt on Sanibel Island
The managing partner and co-owner of Bailey’s General Store, Lee County’s longest-running business since 1899, was supposed to pick up the construction permits to give the 58-year-old building a planned, major facelift on Sept. 30. Hurricane Ian beat Richard Johnson to the punch on Sept. 28. The current...
WINKNEWS.com
Debris in St. James City waterways picked out piece by piece
Nine months to a year is the timeline to clean up all of the trash littering our water from Hurricane Ian. For a lot of people in Saint James City, the debris is a reminder of the storm and all the destruction it caused. The debris in the water is...
Comments / 0