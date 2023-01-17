ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Asheville Police Department is asking for help locating their suspect after an armed robbery. Authorities say on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, officers were dispatched to a business on Westgate Parkway at around 9:30 p.m. after a staff member said a man walked out of the business with merchandise and when confronted, brandished a knife, then fled on foot. Officers searched the nearby area and were unable to locate the man.

