WJHL

JCPD: Man arrested after allegedly firing gun during altercation

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – One man has been arrested after allegedly discharging a firearm during an altercation, according to police. According to a release from the Johnson City Police Department, James Martin was arrested at a home near East Main Street after a warrant was obtained for his arrest in relation to a domestic […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
supertalk929.com

Police Investigate After Shots Fired Into Occupied Home

Bristol Virginia Police continue to investigate an incident where a gunshot was fired into an occupied home in the area of Ventura Circle. Police say video footage shows the incident and it appears the shot was fired from a red Nissan Frontier Truck with an extended cab. The Bristol Virginia Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Unit is conducting the investigation. If you have information on this incident your asked to contact Bristol Virginia Police.
BRISTOL, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Woman finds truck, Christmas gifts stolen off side of the road

KINGSPORT — Carrie Rivera was heading from Pennsylvania to her home in Alabama when she encountered a problem. She took the wrong exit off Interstate 81, took Interstate 26 toward Kingsport, then wound up broken down at the Rock Springs Road exit, she said.
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Bristol, Va. police looking for suspect who shot into home

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — Bristol, Virginia police are looking for the person who allegedly fired a shot into a home Friday afternoon. Police officers responded around 1:43 p.m. to a reported gunshot in the area of Ventura Circle, according to the Bristol, Virginia Police Department. At the scene, officers discovered that a shot had been […]
BRISTOL, VA
supertalk929.com

Unsuccessful burglars arrested after North Johnson City break-in attempt

Two men were arrested in Johnson City on Thursday after they attempted to break into a local business, but were unsuccessful. A report from Johnson City Police says Tyler Kirschbaum, 22, of Knoxville, and Corben Warren, 32, of Johnson City are both charged with attempted burglary. Officers responded to reports...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

THP report details crash that led to Donald Britt capture

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) has released the report that details the events leading up to the capture of suspect Donald Britt. Britt was wanted in connection to the two homicides of Katie Arnold and Barry Countiss, both found dead from gunshot wounds. According to the THP, Britt was driving […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Bristol, Va. officer fires shot at vehicle

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — A Bristol, Virginia police officer fired one shot at an individual who was inside a vehicle parked in the back parking lot of the Delta Hotel Marriott on Linden Drive off of Exit 7 of Interstate 81 Friday afternoon. Capt. Maynard Ratcliff of the Bristol, Virginia Police Department said officers were […]
BRISTOL, VA
wcyb.com

2 arrested in attempted break-in at Johnson City business

(WCYB) — Two men are charged with the attempted break-in of a Johnson City business. The call came in Thursday morning of a burglary in progress at an appliance business on N. Roan Street. The caller, a contractor working in an adjacent unit, told police that he heard a...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Sheriff: 2 dead after homicide-suicide in Smyth Co., Va.

CHILHOWIE, Va. (WJHL) – Two people are dead after what the Smyth County Sheriff is calling a homicide-suicide in Chilhowie, Virginia. According to the Smyth County Sheriff’s Office, Betty E. Call, 62, from Chilhowie and Randall C. Rouse, 58, also from Chilhowie were found dead from apparent gunshot wounds in a home on Saturday. The […]
CHILHOWIE, VA
WLOS.com

Wanted robbery suspect considered 'armed and dangerous', police say

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Asheville Police Department is asking for help locating their suspect after an armed robbery. Authorities say on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, officers were dispatched to a business on Westgate Parkway at around 9:30 p.m. after a staff member said a man walked out of the business with merchandise and when confronted, brandished a knife, then fled on foot. Officers searched the nearby area and were unable to locate the man.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WSPA 7News

19-year-old faces drug charge after traffic stop in NC

MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A 19-year-old was arrested on a drug charge following a traffic stop. The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged Furie Nikayla Benge with possession of methaphetamine. Deputies said on January 12th, a deputy initiated a traffic stop on Harmony Grove Road on a vehicle for numerous violations. An unknown male driver […]
MCDOWELL COUNTY, NC
WJHL

Police: Juvenile charged in connection to Volunteer High School threat

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A juvenile was placed into custody after allegedly making a threat involving Volunteer High School on Thursday, police say. According to the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office, police received information on Thursday evening that a threat regarding Volunteer High School was posted on social media. A juvenile was charged with making […]
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Second victim ID’d in Sullivan Co. homicides

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Police identified the second victim in a pair of homicides attributed to Donald Britt, who was arrested in Johnson City Thursday. According to a release from the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO), Barry Countiss, 56, of Blountville, died at a home on Stevenson Hill Road. In a press conference Thursday, Sheriff […]
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Police searching for Johnson City Roadrunner armed robbery suspect

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect that allegedly robbed a Johnson City Roadrunner Market. The Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) responded to an armed robbery at Roadrunner Market on 832 North State of Franklin Road on Jan. 16 at 8:47 p.m., a release from the […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wcyb.com

Greene County man enters plea, sentenced for murder

(WCYB) — A Greene County, Tennessee man was sentenced to more than 20 years in prison in the death of a man whose body was found in a wrecked vehicle in June 2020. According to court officials, Adrian Kiser entered a plea agreement this week to one count of second-degree murder and one count of abuse of a corpse.
GREENE COUNTY, TN
860wacb.com

Man Arrested After Chase In Caldwell And Burke Counties

Wednesday morning, Morganton Public Safety Officers were asked to assist the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office with a vehicle pursuit that was entering Morganton. Caldwell Officers were pursuing a stolen vehicle. Morgantron units moved into position to assist near Lenoir Road and Shadowline Drive. Stop Sticks were deployed to deflate...
MORGANTON, NC
WJHL

Mother of Katie Arnold speaks about the night of the shooting

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The mother of Katie Arnold, the woman authorities say was fatally shot by Donald Britt earlier this week, spoke about the night of her daughter’s death and the relationship she had with the man accused of killing her. It was clear to see the devastation in Donna Arnold’s eyes from the […]
BLOUNTVILLE, TN

