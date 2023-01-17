Read full article on original website
Why Planning Your Garden in January is a Smart Move Amid Inflation and Economic UncertaintyJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
New Duckpin Bowling Alley and Restaurant Opens on State StreetJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
Chocolate Lovers Unite in Tennessee's Oldest Town for Sweet Delights in FebruaryJohn M. DabbsJonesborough, TN
Community Heroes Wanted: Bluff City Rescue Squad Recruits New MembersJohn M. DabbsBluff City, TN
Kingsport Chick-Fil-A Stone Drive Location Set For ReopeningMadocKingsport, TN
JCPD: Man arrested after allegedly firing gun during altercation
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – One man has been arrested after allegedly discharging a firearm during an altercation, according to police. According to a release from the Johnson City Police Department, James Martin was arrested at a home near East Main Street after a warrant was obtained for his arrest in relation to a domestic […]
supertalk929.com
Police Investigate After Shots Fired Into Occupied Home
Bristol Virginia Police continue to investigate an incident where a gunshot was fired into an occupied home in the area of Ventura Circle. Police say video footage shows the incident and it appears the shot was fired from a red Nissan Frontier Truck with an extended cab. The Bristol Virginia Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Unit is conducting the investigation. If you have information on this incident your asked to contact Bristol Virginia Police.
Kingsport Times-News
Woman finds truck, Christmas gifts stolen off side of the road
KINGSPORT — Carrie Rivera was heading from Pennsylvania to her home in Alabama when she encountered a problem. She took the wrong exit off Interstate 81, took Interstate 26 toward Kingsport, then wound up broken down at the Rock Springs Road exit, she said.
Bristol, Va. police looking for suspect who shot into home
BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — Bristol, Virginia police are looking for the person who allegedly fired a shot into a home Friday afternoon. Police officers responded around 1:43 p.m. to a reported gunshot in the area of Ventura Circle, according to the Bristol, Virginia Police Department. At the scene, officers discovered that a shot had been […]
supertalk929.com
Unsuccessful burglars arrested after North Johnson City break-in attempt
Two men were arrested in Johnson City on Thursday after they attempted to break into a local business, but were unsuccessful. A report from Johnson City Police says Tyler Kirschbaum, 22, of Knoxville, and Corben Warren, 32, of Johnson City are both charged with attempted burglary. Officers responded to reports...
THP report details crash that led to Donald Britt capture
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) has released the report that details the events leading up to the capture of suspect Donald Britt. Britt was wanted in connection to the two homicides of Katie Arnold and Barry Countiss, both found dead from gunshot wounds. According to the THP, Britt was driving […]
Bristol, Va. officer fires shot at vehicle
BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — A Bristol, Virginia police officer fired one shot at an individual who was inside a vehicle parked in the back parking lot of the Delta Hotel Marriott on Linden Drive off of Exit 7 of Interstate 81 Friday afternoon. Capt. Maynard Ratcliff of the Bristol, Virginia Police Department said officers were […]
wcyb.com
2 arrested in attempted break-in at Johnson City business
(WCYB) — Two men are charged with the attempted break-in of a Johnson City business. The call came in Thursday morning of a burglary in progress at an appliance business on N. Roan Street. The caller, a contractor working in an adjacent unit, told police that he heard a...
Sheriff: 2 dead after homicide-suicide in Smyth Co., Va.
CHILHOWIE, Va. (WJHL) – Two people are dead after what the Smyth County Sheriff is calling a homicide-suicide in Chilhowie, Virginia. According to the Smyth County Sheriff’s Office, Betty E. Call, 62, from Chilhowie and Randall C. Rouse, 58, also from Chilhowie were found dead from apparent gunshot wounds in a home on Saturday. The […]
WLOS.com
Wanted robbery suspect considered 'armed and dangerous', police say
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Asheville Police Department is asking for help locating their suspect after an armed robbery. Authorities say on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, officers were dispatched to a business on Westgate Parkway at around 9:30 p.m. after a staff member said a man walked out of the business with merchandise and when confronted, brandished a knife, then fled on foot. Officers searched the nearby area and were unable to locate the man.
19-year-old faces drug charge after traffic stop in NC
MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A 19-year-old was arrested on a drug charge following a traffic stop. The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged Furie Nikayla Benge with possession of methaphetamine. Deputies said on January 12th, a deputy initiated a traffic stop on Harmony Grove Road on a vehicle for numerous violations. An unknown male driver […]
Police: Juvenile charged in connection to Volunteer High School threat
HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A juvenile was placed into custody after allegedly making a threat involving Volunteer High School on Thursday, police say. According to the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office, police received information on Thursday evening that a threat regarding Volunteer High School was posted on social media. A juvenile was charged with making […]
Second victim ID’d in Sullivan Co. homicides
BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Police identified the second victim in a pair of homicides attributed to Donald Britt, who was arrested in Johnson City Thursday. According to a release from the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO), Barry Countiss, 56, of Blountville, died at a home on Stevenson Hill Road. In a press conference Thursday, Sheriff […]
Police searching for Johnson City Roadrunner armed robbery suspect
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect that allegedly robbed a Johnson City Roadrunner Market. The Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) responded to an armed robbery at Roadrunner Market on 832 North State of Franklin Road on Jan. 16 at 8:47 p.m., a release from the […]
wjhl.com
'Menace and Danger to Society': Sullivan County suspect linked to two homicides
Donald Britt, the man who was named a suspect in a fatal Wednesday night Sullivan County shooting, has been connected to a second homicide, according to authorities. ‘Menace and Danger to Society’: Sullivan County suspect …. Donald Britt, the man who was named a suspect in a fatal Wednesday...
wcyb.com
Greene County man enters plea, sentenced for murder
(WCYB) — A Greene County, Tennessee man was sentenced to more than 20 years in prison in the death of a man whose body was found in a wrecked vehicle in June 2020. According to court officials, Adrian Kiser entered a plea agreement this week to one count of second-degree murder and one count of abuse of a corpse.
Boone PD: Man on tractor tried to hit pedestrians, leads police on pursuit
BOONE, N.C. (WJHL) — A man was arrested after allegedly trying to hit pedestrians and leading police on a pursuit while on a tractor in Boone, North Carolina. According to a release from the Boone Police Department, the 911 center in Watauga County received a call about a man on a John Deere tractor allegedly […]
860wacb.com
Man Arrested After Chase In Caldwell And Burke Counties
Wednesday morning, Morganton Public Safety Officers were asked to assist the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office with a vehicle pursuit that was entering Morganton. Caldwell Officers were pursuing a stolen vehicle. Morgantron units moved into position to assist near Lenoir Road and Shadowline Drive. Stop Sticks were deployed to deflate...
Investigation underway into Johnson County judge ‘incident’ with county employee
MOUNTAIN CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A state board is investigating an “incident” that allegedly occurred between a Johnson County judge and a county employee. According to a statement from Barbara Peck, Director of Communications and Judicial Resources for the Supreme Court of Tennessee, the Board of Judicial Conduct opened an investigation into Judge Perry L. […]
Mother of Katie Arnold speaks about the night of the shooting
BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The mother of Katie Arnold, the woman authorities say was fatally shot by Donald Britt earlier this week, spoke about the night of her daughter’s death and the relationship she had with the man accused of killing her. It was clear to see the devastation in Donna Arnold’s eyes from the […]
