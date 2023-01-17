Read full article on original website
Jefferson County Photo of the Day
January is “School Director Recognition Month.” Brookville sends a warm thank you to their school directors who volunteer their time to serve the students and district. Courtesy of Brookville Area School District. Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of...
'Paying it forward:' Neighboring school agrees to share Disney trip with United band
Indiana County, PA (WJAC) — Officials with the United School District announced that their marching band students will get the opportunity to go to Disney World later this year after a neighboring school stepped in and agreed to share the trip with them. Last week, United School District reported...
Penn Highlands offering generous sign-on bonuses
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn Highlands Healthcare is offering generous sign-on bonuses to help recruit new talent for high-demand medical positions. Registered Nurses, LPNs, Certified Nursing Assistants, Medical Technologists, Medical Laboratory Technologists, Patient Care Technicians, and Phlebotomists can earn up to $15,000 in bonuses. The sign-on bonus will be paid in two parts six […]
Tonilyn Chippie Kargo announces run for Cambria Co. judge
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Tonilyn Chippie Kargo proudly announced on Thursday, Jan. 19 that she will be a candidate for Cambria County Court of Common Pleas Judge in this year’s upcoming election. “It would be an incredible honor to serve the people of Cambria County as Judge,” Kargo said. Kargo is the daughter of […]
Parx Casino Shippensburg Is Set For Grand Opening
A new Pennsylvania casino is set to cut the ribbon for a grand opening. Parx Casino Shippensburg is the newest casino in the fold and plans to open its doors initially on Jan. 26 with a soft opening. Its grand opening is scheduled for Feb. 3, according to the casino’s website.
Coaches impact athletes
For some athletes, coaches become family and create an impact on the athlete that may last a lifetime. Girls’ golf coach Kirk Dodson loves seeing the progress the girls make within the sport and bonding with each other. It makes him happy to see the athletes getting along and making friendships throughout the season.
Altoona Planet Fitness announces 10,000 square-foot expansion
ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ)– The Altoona Planet Fitness officially unveiled its expansion and remodeling of its current space. The facility is expanding by 10,000 square feet, making it one of the larger one-floor gyms at 30,000 square feet after remodeling. The expansion is part of a ten-year plan to provide a clean and inviting location to […]
Tyrone windmill update: construction “half-way done”
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Sandy Ridge Wind Farm in Tyrone is getting closer to adding new wind turbines — nine on the borough’s property. Borough Manager Ardean Latchford said construction is about halfway through and expects the windmills to be ready by 2024. “It seems like the whole process, other than a few supply […]
State College Locals Bring Hand-Crafted Charcuterie Board Business To Centre County
Not many can say they got a business idea from a girls’ night with friends, but for Heather Heverly and Sarah Ehrlich, a seemingly normal do-it-yourself charcuterie board activity sparked the idea to create their own business. Ahhmazing Graze was created to bring to-go-style charcuterie boxes and grazing tables...
Altoona contestant takes home prize on The Price is Right
ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) — Come on down! One of the next contestants on The Price is Right is from right here in Altoona. Nathan “Nate” Ross, 27, was one of the lucky contestants on the Jan. 18, edition of The Price is Right. The show had been pre-recorded, so Nate is back in Altoona and […]
Altoona Area School Board approves AR-15s for school resource officers 'heaven forbid' they need them
The Altoona Area School District board of directors approved AR-15 semi-automatic patrol rifles for “carry, deployment and use” by school resource officers at Tuesday night’s meeting. School shooters at Marjory Stoneman Douglas and Sandy Hook used AR-15s. Superintendent Charles Prijatelj said the district wants school resource officers...
Pizza shop in State College closes its doors after 30+ years of business
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)– A pizza parlor that fed hungry college students during their late night cravings for over 30 years in State College has closed. A sign that was put on the door of Gumby’s Pizza and Wings located at 300 South Pugh Street reads that “Gumby’s Pizza is now permanently closed.” The restaurant […]
Dunkin’ set to open first location in Penns Valley later this year
The coffee and donut chain, which officially shortened its name from Dunkin’ Donuts, will be in Centre Hall.
State College Man Sentenced
Authorities in Centre County say a State College man, who was convicted last year of raping a 1-year-old girl, has been sentenced to serve decades behind bars. Jackson Baker, now age 55, was sentenced Tuesday to spend 20 to 40 years in state prison, followed by three years of probation.
Johnstown schools to remain closed as investigation into shooting threat continues
JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ)– Johnstown area students won’t be in class yet as the district is continuing to work with law enforcement in an investigation into a shooting threat. Greater Johnstown School District (GJSD) is going to be closed for Wednesday, Jan. 18, “out of an abundance of caution,” Superintendent Dr. Amy Arcurio said in a […]
DOG HOLLOW SPEEDWAY TO CLOSE FOR 2023
One of the area’s popular race tracks announced its closure earlier today. Officials with RFR Motorsports announced in a Facebook post that Dog Hollow Speedway in Northern Cambria, just outside of Heilwood, will close and will not promote any races for the 2023 season. In the post, officials said that “unforeseen circumstances” led to the closure of the speedway, and they notified property owner Jim Michny that RFR will not be able to operate Dog Hollow this season.
2 juveniles arrested after making shooting threats at Pa. school district: police
Authorities recently announced two juveniles were arrested after making school shooting threats in Cambria County in Pa. Greater Johnstown School District received two threats earlier in the week, according to Johnstown police. “At the end of the day, there is no room whatsoever for this type of behavior,” said Cambria...
