Altoona, PA

explorejeffersonpa.com

Jefferson County Photo of the Day

January is “School Director Recognition Month.” Brookville sends a warm thank you to their school directors who volunteer their time to serve the students and district. Courtesy of Brookville Area School District. Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Penn Highlands offering generous sign-on bonuses

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn Highlands Healthcare is offering generous sign-on bonuses to help recruit new talent for high-demand medical positions. Registered Nurses, LPNs, Certified Nursing Assistants, Medical Technologists, Medical Laboratory Technologists, Patient Care Technicians, and Phlebotomists can earn up to $15,000 in bonuses. The sign-on bonus will be paid in two parts six […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Tonilyn Chippie Kargo announces run for Cambria Co. judge

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Tonilyn Chippie Kargo proudly announced on Thursday, Jan. 19 that she will be a candidate for Cambria County Court of Common Pleas Judge in this year’s upcoming election.    “It would be an incredible honor to serve the people of Cambria County as Judge,” Kargo said. Kargo is the daughter of […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
playpennsylvania.com

Parx Casino Shippensburg Is Set For Grand Opening

A new Pennsylvania casino is set to cut the ribbon for a grand opening. Parx Casino Shippensburg is the newest casino in the fold and plans to open its doors initially on Jan. 26 with a soft opening. Its grand opening is scheduled for Feb. 3, according to the casino’s website.
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
fox8tv.com

Altoona Area School District Approves Policy Amendment

During Tuesday night’s school board meeting, the Altoona Area School District approved a recent policy amendment that would allow school officers to have access to semi-automatic rifles in the event of an emergency. As the discussion about arming school police officers ramps up nationwide, the Altoona Area School Board...
ALTOONA, PA
aahsmountainecho.com

Coaches impact athletes

For some athletes, coaches become family and create an impact on the athlete that may last a lifetime. Girls’ golf coach Kirk Dodson loves seeing the progress the girls make within the sport and bonding with each other. It makes him happy to see the athletes getting along and making friendships throughout the season.
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Altoona Planet Fitness announces 10,000 square-foot expansion

ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ)– The Altoona Planet Fitness officially unveiled its expansion and remodeling of its current space. The facility is expanding by 10,000 square feet, making it one of the larger one-floor gyms at 30,000 square feet after remodeling. The expansion is part of a ten-year plan to provide a clean and inviting location to […]
ALTOONA, PA
fox8tv.com

Greater Johnstown School District Arrest

Johnstown police announced Wednesday that two juveniles have been arrested in connection to multiple school shooting threats that was made earlier this week against the Greater Johnstown School District. “At the end of the day, there is no room whatsoever for this type of behavior,”. As a result of the...
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WTAJ

Tyrone windmill update: construction “half-way done”

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Sandy Ridge Wind Farm in Tyrone is getting closer to adding new wind turbines — nine on the borough’s property. Borough Manager Ardean Latchford said construction is about halfway through and expects the windmills to be ready by 2024. “It seems like the whole process, other than a few supply […]
TYRONE, PA
WTAJ

Altoona contestant takes home prize on The Price is Right

ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) — Come on down! One of the next contestants on The Price is Right is from right here in Altoona. Nathan “Nate” Ross, 27, was one of the lucky contestants on the Jan. 18, edition of The Price is Right. The show had been pre-recorded, so Nate is back in Altoona and […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

GJSD closes schools after receiving shooting threat, superintendent says

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Schools in the Johnstown area will be closed Tuesday, Jan. 17 after the district received a threat about a school shooting. The Greater Johnstown School District administration received a threat saying, “shoot the school up,” at 3:11 p.m. on Monday, Superintendent Dr. Amy Arcurio said in a press release. School officials […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
abc23.com

State College Man Sentenced

Authorities in Centre County say a State College man, who was convicted last year of raping a 1-year-old girl, has been sentenced to serve decades behind bars. Jackson Baker, now age 55, was sentenced Tuesday to spend 20 to 40 years in state prison, followed by three years of probation.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
wccsradio.com

DOG HOLLOW SPEEDWAY TO CLOSE FOR 2023

One of the area’s popular race tracks announced its closure earlier today. Officials with RFR Motorsports announced in a Facebook post that Dog Hollow Speedway in Northern Cambria, just outside of Heilwood, will close and will not promote any races for the 2023 season. In the post, officials said that “unforeseen circumstances” led to the closure of the speedway, and they notified property owner Jim Michny that RFR will not be able to operate Dog Hollow this season.
NORTHERN CAMBRIA, PA

