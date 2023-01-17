Read full article on original website
ocala-news.com
Silver Springs man with prior battery convictions accused of punching woman in face
A 42-year-old Silver Springs man with two prior felony battery convictions was arrested after a woman claimed that he punched her in the face during an argument that became physical. On Monday, January 16, a Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to a local residence in reference to a physical...
leesburg-news.com
Stolen vehicle traced to woman already in jail
A woman already in jail for drug possession had more charges added the next day when the car she had been driving was reported as stolen. Lisa Marie Short, 38 of Umatilla, was arrested in Eustis on Sunday and charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession drug paraphernalia, and knowingly driving with a suspended or revoked license. She was in the Lake County Jail on Monday when Umatilla police responded to a report of a stolen vehicle.
villages-news.com
Suspected shoplifter nabbed while wheeling $865 worth of merchandise out of Walmart
A suspected shoplifter was nabbed while wheeling $865 worth of merchandise out of Walmart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages. Rodneyicia Chianne Johnson, 18, of Oxford, was in the store at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday when a loss prevention officer noticed she repeatedly selected items of women’s clothing and dropped the hangers on the floor, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. While Johnson was bending over, she concealed the clothing under pillows in the cart, which were also stolen.
Citrus County Chronicle
Inverness man facing possession, trafficking charges
Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a man on trafficking and possession charges after he was pulled over for a broken taillight on a trailer he was pulling. Deputies conducted a traffic stop after seeing a black Ford pickup truck with dark tinted windows pulling a trailer with a broken taillight Tuesday morning, Jan. 17, in Inverness.
villages-news.com
Wildwood man accused of inflicting black eye on 13-year-old son
A Wildwood man has been accused of inflicting a black eye on his 13-year-old son who was suspected of stealing money from his mother. Terry Dale Toler, 45, was arrested Wednesday on a felony charge of child abuse in connection with an attack which took place on Christmas Eve, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.
villages-news.com
Repeat unlicensed driver from Mexico arrested at local Circle K
A repeat unlicensed driver from Mexico was arrested at a local Circle K. Hector Jimenez Bautista, 20, of Fruitland Park, was driving a blue Nissan at 8:15 p.m. Monday when he was spotted at the Circle K on Miller Street, according to an arrest report from the Fruitland Park Police Department. The officer who spotted Bautista previously caught the native of Mexico driving without a license on Jan. 2, but let him off with a verbal warning at that time.
villages-news.com
Speeder driving on learner’s permit caught with marijuana in car
A speeder driving on a learner’s permit was caught with marijuana in his car during a traffic stop in Lady Lake. Cameron Gino Chatelain, 24, of Orlando, was driving 60 miles per hour in a 45 mph zone at about 9 p.m. Monday on U.S. Hwy. 27/441, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. He was alone in the vehicle and driving on a Florida E-Learner’s permit.
villages-news.com
Uber driver suspected of fleeing scene of crash at assisted living in The Villages
An Uber driver has been arrested after allegedly fleeing the scene of a crash at an assisted living facility in The Villages. Chad Douglas Fitzgerald, 47, of Clermont, was found slumped over in a vehicle which had been parked for two hours while it was parked in the 900 block of Main Street at Spanish Springs Town Square, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.
villages-news.com
Villager jailed on DUI charge after driving SUV in wrong direction
A Villager was jailed on a drunk driving charge after driving his sport utility vehicle in the wrong direction on U.S. Hwy. 27/441. Bryan Archer Davis, 72, of the Village of Dunedin, was driving a white SUV at about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday traveling south in the northbound lanes of U.S. Hwy. 27/441 near the intersection with Lady Lake Boulevard, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.
Clay County man arrested after barricading himself inside his vehicle, Sheriff’s Office says
MIDDLEBURG, Fla. — On Wednesday, Jan. 18, The Clay County Sheriff’s Office arrested 37-year-old Nathan Taylor after he created a barricade situation. Deputies arrived at the home of Taylor on Guava Court in Middleburg after a 911 call was placed from the man’s family. They heard a gunshot outside of the house after Taylor left because of a family disturbance.
villages-news.com
DUI suspect from Mexico arrested after dangerous driving on County Road 466A
A drunk driving suspect from Mexico was arrested after driving dangerously on County Road 466A. An officer was on patrol near the entrance to the Village of Pine Ridge on Drake Drive at about 9 p.m. Saturday when he heard a report of a suspected drunk driver in the area, according to an arrest report from the Fruitland Park Police Department. A 911 caller had reported seeing the DUI suspect vomiting in a trash can before re-entering a vehicle and driving onto County Road 466A.
pasconewsonline.com
Pasco detectives search for man that tried to steal car parts from vehicles
HUDSON, FLa.- Pasco County Sheriff detectives are searching for a man that attempted to steal parts from cars in the Hudson area. According to detectives, On Jan. 9 between 11:40 p.m. and midnight, a suspect attempted to steal parts from several cars in the Sakera Rd. area of Hudson. The...
Citrus County Chronicle
Arrests from Jan. 13 to 17
Citrus County Sheriff’s Office Arrests from Jan. 13. Jeffrey Todd Brady, 41, Lecanto, arrested Jan. 13 for misdemeanor DUI. Bond $1,000.
villages-news.com
Lady Lake man who skipped driving school nabbed with 77 grams of THC wax
A Lady Lake man who admitted he skipped court-mandated driving school was nabbed with 77 grams of THC wax. Tristan Ross Vice, 20, who lives at 446 Quail St., was at the wheel of an orange 1997 Ford Mustang at 1:30 p.m. Friday when a license plate reader advised an officer the vehicle’s registered owner has a suspended license, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. A traffic stop was initiated at Griffin View Drive and Quail Street, not far from Vice’s home.
fox35orlando.com
Homeless man arrested for stealing drum set from DeLand church, deputies say
The Volusia County Sheriff's Office found a drum set that was stolen from New Destiny Community Church of DeLand at a homeless camp. JC Whitmore, 22, who was sleeping at the camp, admitted to the burglary and was arrested for burglary and grand theft, deputies said.
ocala-news.com
Man arrested after being accused of choking, punching girlfriend in hotel room
A 32-year-old man was arrested by the Ocala Police Department after his girlfriend accused him of choking and punching her inside a hotel room. On Wednesday, January 11, at approximately 12 p.m., an OPD officer responded to the incident location and made contact with the female victim and a man who was identified as Justin Gore, according to the OPD report.
Armed security guard accused of raping 15-year-old girl at Florida movie theater
An armed security guard is accused of raping a 15-year-old girl at an Ocala movie theater.
Police respond to deadly shooting near Sanford bar
SANFORD, Fla. — Investigators are at the scene of a deadly shooting in Sanford. Officers and detectives gathered early Thursday along French Avenue near 10th Street. A Channel 9 news crew on scene reported police tape in the area of George’s Tavern. Drone 9 saw what appeared to...
fox35orlando.com
Deadly Sanford shooting involving 2 vehicles: Woman killed, 5 people hurt were all in same van, deputies say
SANFORD, Fla. - A shooting involving two vehicles near a Sanford intersection left a woman dead and five people hurt early Monday, authorities said. The Seminole County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) identified the victim killed as 31-year-old Princess Tolliver, of Tallahassee. The five others were not identified by police, citing Marsy's Law.
WESH
19-year-old accused of killing mom of 2 during Orange County carjacking expected in court
A 19-year-old accused in the murder of an Orange County mother appears to be working on a plea deal. Ja’Quarius Sentel McCray was arrested for the crime almost two years ago. He was set to have a hearing Wednesday, but a lawyer with the state attorney's office told the judge they wanted to push it back, so they could work to negotiate a plea.
