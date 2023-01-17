William "Billy" Ellis 62, of Saint Joseph, Missouri, passed away Monday, January 16, 2023 in Saint Joseph, MO. He was born August 14, 1960 in St. Joseph, MO, son of the late Carolee and William Ellis. He attended Savannah High school and worked at CleanCo company for over 21 years. He enjoyed bowling, playing basketball, attending and competing in the special Olympics, buying lottery tickets, going out to eat, and spending time with his family. He attended the Riverside Baptist Church. Billy was preceded in death by his parents, sisters, Peggy Ellis, and Karen Herring. Survivors include sister, Kathy Limley, Helena, MO, twin brother, Robert Ellis, brothers, Richard Ellis and Vernon Ellis. several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 6-8:00 pm on Thursday at the Rupp Funeral Home, graveside funeral services and interment will be conducted on Friday, January 20, 2023 at 2:00 pm, at the Union Star Cemetery. Memorials are requested to the Special Olympics. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.

