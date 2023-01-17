Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kvnutalk
Don Gilbert Barringer – Cache Valley Daily
May 17, 1942 – January 17, 2023 (age 81) Don Gilbert Barringer passed away at his home January 17, 2023 surrounded by family. A full obituary will be posted soon. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Nelson Funeral Home.
kvnutalk
Cherise Cricket Carrillo – Cache Valley Daily
Cherise Cricket Carrillo, 54, of Preston, Idaho, passed away on January 16th, 2023 after a courageous battle with cirrhosis of the liver surrounded by her family. Cherise was born on November 15, 1968 to Wendell and Janet Campbell in Idaho Falls, she was their 7th and last child. After graduating from Burley High School, she went on to study at Ricks College.
kvnutalk
Martin Richmond Maw – Cache Valley Daily
We are heartbroken to announce the passing of Martin Richmond Maw, 47, of Logan, Utah on January 15, 2023. He was a beloved husband, father, son, brother and friend. Marty was born on July 21, 1975 in Logan, Utah to Glen and Cindy Maw. Marty was the fourth of five children.
kvnutalk
Trout eggs delivered to classrooms in Northern Utah and across the state – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN – Putting trout in the classroom is something Paul Holden of Cache Anglers, a division of Trout Unlimited, looks forward to. They delivered trout eggs to some schools in the Box Elder School District, Cache County School District and Logan School District. Holden has been actively involved in...
kvnutalk
Janice Barton Leggett – Cache Valley Daily
June 4, 1947 – January 15, 2023 (age 75) Loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother passed away at home with her daughter by her side on Sunday, January 15, 2023. She was born on June 4, 1947 in Watsonville, California to Clarence and Elva Bolster. She was reared and educated in California and Utah attending high school in Watsonville, CA..
kvnutalk
Marva Lucinda Hillyard Egbert – Cache Valley Daily
January 13, 1926 – January 14, 1923 (age 97) Marva Lucinda Hillyard Egbert passed away peacefully on January 14, the day after her 97th birthday. She was born on January 13, 1926, in Cornish, Utah to W. Hazen and Ruby Nilson Hillyard, who were loving and devoted parents. She married her eternal companion, David Wesley Egbert, on July 19, 1950, in the Logan Utah Temple. They were happily married for 53 years before David passed away in 2003.
kvnutalk
Photographic art exhibit of Utah during the 1930’s and ’40’s wraps up January 28th – Cache Valley Daily
BRIGHAM CITY — “Fields of Labor and Recovery: A photographic portrait of Utah from the Great Depression to WW II” , focusing on the years of 1936 to 1942 is the mid-winter exhibit at the Brigham City Museum of Art & History. On KVNU’s For the People...
kvnutalk
Famed Repertory Dance Theatre to perform at Eccles Theatre – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN – Salt Lake City’s famed Repertory Dance Theatre (RDT) will perform at the Ellen Eccles Theatre here on Friday, Jan. 20. The RDT dancers will appear as part of the Cache Valley Center for the Arts’ national touring season, according to Alec Nelson, the CacheARTS’ marketing director.
kvnutalk
Woodwards’s to hold 11th annual ice fishing tournament – Cache Valley Daily
WESTON – Woodward’s County Store, located at 42 E. Depot St. in Weston, Idaho, is holding its 11th annual ice fishing tournament on Saturday, Feb. 4, from anytime a.m. until 4 p.m. The tournament attracts people from across Cache Valley. The ice fishing tournament is the only one...
kvnutalk
Valley-wide spelling bee returns to Cache Valley – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN—The Valley-wide spelling bee returns to Cache Valley with students from four schools competing for the top valley speller title at Canyon Elementary School on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. The spelling bee is sponsored by the PTA organizations for Canyon, Lincoln, Cedar Ridge and Summit elementary schools. “We liked...
kvnutalk
Gov. Spencer Cox to discuss State of the State Thursday evening – Cache Valley Daily
SALT LAKE CITY – Gov. Spencer Cox will deliver his annual 2023 State of the State Address to the people of Utah and a joint session of the Legislature on Thursday, Jan. 19. The address — in which the governor typically presents his priorities, vision and goals for Utah’s future — is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. in the House Chamber of the Utah Capitol.
kvnutalk
Gov. Cox delivers aspirational State of the State Address to lawmakers – Cache Valley Daily
SALT LAKE CITY – Gov. Spencer Cox’s State of the State Address on Thursday evening proved to be an aspirational, uplifting speech to a joint session of the Legislature gathered in the House Chamber of the State Capitol. “Remember that our time in these positions is often brief,”...
kvnutalk
The Earth has “enough and to spare” – Cache Valley Daily
The Earth has “enough and to spare,” says the Lord. We are also commanded to “multiply and replenish” and to be “wise stewards.” I think all of the climate change fear mongering and weather manipulation tactics from the past 60+ years are not what the Lord has in mind of us being wise stewards over the Earth and her natural resources. When we mess with God’s natural creations there are unforeseen consequences.
kvnutalk
Region 11 Girls Basketball Game of the Week schedule – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN – For a second straight year Cache Valley Media Group is working to expand its coverage of high school basketball to include not only all Region 11 boys basketball games, but also girls basketball games. To further highlight the great girls basketball played in northern Utah, Cache Valley Media Group will be broadcasting a Region 11 Girls Basketball Game of the Week for the remainder of the season.
kvnutalk
Logan mayor on the great job done by snow plow crews and the great electric power challenges – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN — Logan Mayor Holly Daines recently gave her State of the City address and as she was writing it, she realized that it was her five-year anniversary on the job. She said the city has accomplished great things, thanks to her fantastic team. Logan has about 450 employees and with all the snow this winter she praised the city’s snow removal crew.
kvnutalk
Utah State Athletics announces 2023 Hall of Fame class – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN, Utah – In conjunction with the 50th anniversary of Title IX, which unlocked access to educational and athletic opportunities for women, Utah State Athletics announced Wednesday its 2023 Hall of Fame Class that consists of seven former female student-athletes and administrators that paved the way for future Aggies.
kvnutalk
LIVESTREAM: Mountain Crest Mustangs at Bear River Bears boys basketball
The Mountain Crest Mustangs at Bear River Bears broadcast is scheduled to begin at 6:50 p.m. Tonight’s broadcast is brought to you with LIVE commentary from Clint Payne and “The Coach” John Olsen. Listen to this broadcast on the radio at 107.7 KLZX and streamed online here.
kvnutalk
LIVESTREAM: Ridgeline Riverhawks vs Sky View Bobcats boys basketball
The Ridgeline Riverhawks vs Sky View Bobcats broadcast is scheduled to begin at 6:50 p.m. Today’s broadcast is brought to you with LIVE commentary from Dave Simmons and “The Patriot” Nick Zollinger. Listen to this broadcast on the radio at 104.5 The Ranch, 106.9 FM / 1390 AM The FAN and streamed online here.
kvnutalk
Deputies looking for ‘persons of interest’ following vehicle burglary in Wellsville – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN — Investigators are asking for the public’s help identifying two women accused of breaking into several vehicles and stealing a purse. They then allegedly made fraudulent purchases with the victim’s credit cards at a nearby department store. According to the Cache County Sheriff’s Office, on December...
kvnutalk
Crash with train leaves pickup truck driver in critical condition – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN — The driver of a truck was hospitalized after being struck by a train Thursday afternoon. The crash was reported just before 1:30 p.m. near 110 West 800 South in Trenton. “We were informed that the occupant needed to be extricated out of the vehicle, which they were,”...
Comments / 0