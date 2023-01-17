Read full article on original website
Discover 5 Steaming Hot Springs in Montana To Warm Up In
Hot springs are unique places in the world where spring water is subjected to heat, causing the temperature of the water to quickly rise. While not all hot springs are available, some are open and ready for people to come and take a dip!. Montana is home to more than...
The Best No-Frills Food Spot in Montana Is Iconic
Not everyone needs all the bells and whistles when it comes to food. Whether you are in the mood for a burger, sandwich, or another dish, sometimes the best meal comes with no frills. If you are grabbing lunch or dinner in Montana, you want something delicious and quick. You...
MSU And UM Students Top Picks For Fast Food In Montana.
Part of the whole college experience is going to class, trying new things, hanging out with friends, and staying up late studying. It can be a pretty hectic lifestyle, and might not leave a whole lot of time to prepare meals if you are on your own, or unable to cook if you're in a dorm.
Montana Beware: Bozeman Folks Are Moving To These 5 Montana Towns
Bozeman residents are on the move - but they're trying very hard to stay IN Montana. Some people can't afford housing in the Bozeman area, others are simply not interested in the rapid growth that has taken over the Gallatin Valley. There are so many different reason for people to...
Lucky In Montana? You Could Be Holding Thousands In Your Hand
The next time you are out and about, just enjoying the sunshine, whistling your favorite tune, and you look down and see a penny, you may want to grab it. The financial struggle here in Bozeman is apparent, so a little luck might be just what you need. You could be sitting on thousands of dollars and not even know it. Especially with all our hiking and outdoor activities, I think coming across one of these rare coins is not too far-fetched.
Only One Announced Montana Bed Bath & Beyond Closing (So Far)
A really cool bathroom scale. A Navage nasal irrigation device. Some delightfully plush bath towels. No, I am not what you would call a regular Missoula Bed Bath & Beyond customer. Although, I am probably not what you would consider the prime target customer for a store that specializes in bedding, kitchen gadgets, small appliances, bathroom accessories and assorted trendy do-dads.
Exclusive: Ski Legends Bode Miller, Chris Davenport and Michelle Parker on Climate Change, the Sport’s Lack of Diversity and What the Future Holds
Three days into 2023, three of the most decorated American ski athletes — Bode Miller, Chris Davenport and Michelle Parker — gather under the sunrise glow at Holloway’s Pretty Good Horse Barn, a ranch in Bozeman, Mont. It’s an odd location for the group — flat prairie land, the Bridger Mountains far off in the distance. But there’s an important connection: Not only does Miller call Bozeman home, he also has a history of training horses. And his business partner, Andy Wirth, happens to have a horse named Cinco at the ranch. As the athletes suit up in their ski gear —...
Is This The Best Bucket List Restaurant in Montana?
If you could have the perfect meal in Montana, would this be the place you would choose?. When people think of a bucket list, they think of things they want to do in their lifetime, ranging from activities to experiences to food. People choose what they want to experience in their life. Many folks come to Montana for bucket list items like skiing, snowboarding, or visiting national parks. I would prefer to have an incredibly delicious meal.
Rising number of guns recovered at Montana airports
TSA has a message for travelers: Stop packing firearms in your carry-on luggage. Statewide, travelers through Billings Logan International Airport were the biggest culprits.
Iconic boot repair shop moves out of downtown Bozeman
After nearly three decades in downtown Bozeman, an iconic boot repair shop has moved. Owner, manager and "Head Repair Guy" Jeff Carter says the store’s last day downtown was Christmas Eve. “It wasn’t that our rent went up — but it was just like [the landlords said] we bought...
Local post offices still facing challenges
Even in the new year, the Baxter Lane Post Office is still facing challenges. Bozeman resident, Margaret Treat, shared her experience with this Bozeman Post Office.
High school basketball rankings: Class C girls teams flexing their muscles to perfection
BOZEMAN — With the high school basketball postseason just a month away, here's a remarkable stat:. Four Class C girls teams have an odds-on chance to finish the regular season unbeaten. Top-ranked Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale (11-0), No. 3 Plentywood (9-0), No. 4 Manhattan Christian (10-0) and No. 5 Chinook (9-0) remain unblemished and have a fairly clear path to perfection, though Manhattan Christian will have to find its way through No. 6 Twin Bridges (10-1) on Jan. 27.
Gallatin Co. Sheriff Search and Rescue reports another record year
BOZEMAN, Mont — A new report highlights a year’s work for the Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue. Whether it's looking for someone who went missing or their Swiftwater teams evacuating folks stranded in flood waters on the Yellowstone River -- it's now the second year in a row they’ve seen a record number of missions.
Dinner & a show on the menu at Kountry Korner
Nourishment comes in many forms at the Kountry Korner Café thanks to their hearty menu and friendly staff. The longtime choice for a Four Corners meal also hosts local musicians with weekly performances in its dining area. Here’s a look at who you can catch in the coming weeks.
Belgrade man sentenced for attempted transfer of obscene material to minor
MISSOULA, Mont. — A Belgrade man was sentenced to five years in prison on Wednesday for attempting to transfer obscene material to a minor. Aric Collin Normile, 42, pleaded guilty in September 2022 to attempting to send obscene images to a minor during an undercover investigation. The U.S. Attorney's...
