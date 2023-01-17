Read full article on original website
One man in custody after Topeka standoff
One man is in custody after a standoff in Oakland. Timothy Evertson was trying to break into a garage Wednesday afternoon in the 700 block of North East Kellam Avenue. Topeka Police made contact and Evertson began throwing rocks and knives at officers. Evertson was taken into custody Wednesday night after an hours long standoff […]
WIBW
Woman believed to be behind Manhattan arson arrested
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The day after a fire was reported and it was found to have been a case of arson, Riley Co. Police arrested the woman they believe was responsible. The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 10:45 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 18, officials were able to arrest Antionette McWilliams, 28, of Manhattan, for an alleged arson that was reported a day earlier.
WIBW
Topeka passenger arrested after drugs found during traffic stop
MAYETTA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka passenger of a vehicle on Highway 75 in Jackson County was arrested after drugs were found during a traffic stop. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says that just before 2 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 18, a deputy stopped a 1999 Lincoln Town Car on 150th Rd. - west of Highway 75 - for a traffic violation.
WIBW
TPD arrests three in narcotics search
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A narcotics search resulted in multiple arrests Wednesday in the Greater Auburndale area. The TPD Narcotics Unit and Shawnee County Drug Task Force searched a home in the 300 block of SW Roosevelt St. Officials in ski masks could be seen in the area around 12:10 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 18.
Bicyclist injured in hit and run on Gage Blvd., police investigate
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department told 27 News it is investigating a hit-and-run incident after a vehicle struck an adult female bicyclist in West Topeka. Rosie Nichols, a spokeswoman for the TPD, said the incident occurred around 8:45 p.m. on Wednesday night at the intersection of Gage Blvd. and SW 12th St. The […]
WIBW
Three Topeka men behind bars after officials watch them attempt to steal car
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Three men are behind bars after officials allegedly watched them attempt to break into a car and steal it in downtown Topeka. The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says on Wednesday, Jan. 18, that Jeremiah D. Odell, 39, Brandon T. Sherley, 30, and David. L. Benaka, 32, all of Topeka, are behind bars and face multiple charges which could include one for felons in possession of a firearm after an attempted vehicle theft.
WIBW
Topeka man arrested with help of staff after purse stolen from animal shelter
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Thanks to the help of staff at Helping Hands Humane Society, a Topeka man was put behind bars for the theft of a purse from the shelter. The Topeka Police Department says that around 3:30 p.m. on Jan. 3, officials were called to Helping Hands Humane Society at 5720 SW 21st St. with reports of theft. Officials were told that a woman’s purse had been stolen at the business.
WIBW
Riley Co. officials on the hunt for stolen antique truck
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley Co. officials are searching for an antique truck that a Manhattan woman claims was stolen from her garage. The Riley Co. Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 8:15 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 17, officials were called to the 3300 block of Mineral Springs Rd. with reports of a theft.
Man arrested in standoff fails to appear in court
TOPEKA (KSNT)- A man arrested during a standoff with the Topeka Police Department Wednesday night failed to appear in court this morning. Timothy Evertson, 45, was arrested on Wednesday night in the 700 block of northeast Kellam Ave. on multiple charges after allegedly attempting to break into a garage. He is charged with aggravated burglary, […]
WIBW
Santa Fe Trail High School burglary now has person of interest
OSAGE COUNTY, Kan. (WIBW) - The Osage County Sheriff’s Office has identified a person of interest in the burglary that occurred at the Santa Fe Trail High School, 15701 S. California Road, during the early morning hours of January 12th. We are asking for the public’s assistance in locating...
WIBW
Pomona man arrested after fleeing traffic stop
OSAGE COUNTY, Kan. (WIBW) - A Pomona man has been taken into custody after he tried to flee from police during a traffic stop. According to the Osage County Sheriff’s Office, on January 18 at 11:34 pm, an Osage County Sheriff’s Deputy conducted a traffic stop at 5th and Pine in Quenemo for a traffic violation. During the stop, the vehicle fled. A pursuit was initiated, ending at a residence in Pomona.
WIBW
One man arrested, another hospitalized following downtown Topeka brawl
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is behind bars after another man was hospitalized following a brawl in downtown Topeka. The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that just before 5 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 15, officials were called to the 1200 block of SW 12th St. with reports of a disturbance.
3 Topeka men charged after deputy allegedly spots them trying to steal car
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Three Topeka men have been charged after a Shawnee County Sheriff’s deputy allegedly spotted them attempting to steal a vehicle Wednesday morning. Around 10 a.m. on Jan. 18, a deputy saw three individuals trying to steal a 2020 Chrysler 300 in the 600 block of SE Monroe Street. The three suspects were […]
WIBW
Affidavit reveals new details on alleged drunk driving wreck that destroyed fallen officer memorial
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Court documents reveal new details about an alleged drunk driving incident that destroyed Topeka’s law enforcement memorial. 13 NEWS received the arresting affidavit Wednesday for Maicol Garcia-Soto, 27. According to the affidavit, the entire Nov. 13, 2022 incident was caught on the Law Enforcement Center’s surveillance cameras.
Missouri AMBER Alert: 8-month-old found safe, suspect at large
The Kansas City Police Department says 8-month-old Malani Avery has been located safe after an AMBER Alert was issued Wednesday.
KWCH.com
Break-in at El Patio causes $3k in damages
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A person broke into the Mexican restaurant El Patio, near Central and Emporia, Thursday morning. A surveillance video released by the restaurant shows the person breaking both panels of glass to enter two sets of doors, then searching the restaurant. It’s unclear if the person took anything, but the damage to the glass doors was significant.
WIBW
K-16 closed between Olsburg, Wheaton following semi crash
OLSBURG, Kan. (WIBW) - A semi-truck crash has closed Kansas Highway 16 in both directions between Olsburg and Wheaton. The Kansas Department of Transportation’s KanDrive alert system notified users just after 7 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 19, that Kansas Highway 16 east of Olsburg had been closed in both directions.
WIBW
Three escape Thursday morning house fire in southwest Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Three people escaped a house fire without injury Thursday morning in southwest Topeka. The blaze was reported around 10:12 a.m. Thursday at a tri-level residence in the 3600 block of S.W. Eveningside Drive. The location was about four blocks southwest of S.W. 35th and Gage Boulevard.
WIBW
RCPD on the lookout for two bikes stolen within hours of each other
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County Police are on the lookout for two bicycles that had been stolen within a few hours of each other. The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 7:45 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 16, officials were called to the 2200 block of College Ave. in Manhattan with reports of theft.
WIBW
3 officers file gender discrimination lawsuit against Topeka Police, Chief Wheeles
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Three high-ranking officers are suing the Topeka Police Dept. and its leader, alleging gender discrimination. Captains Colleen Stuart and Jana Harden and Lt. Jennifer Cross filed a civil lawsuit Jan. 18 in U.S. District Court. They claim they were passed over for promotions to deputy chief...
