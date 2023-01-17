ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Footwear News

Exclusive: Ski Legends Bode Miller, Chris Davenport and Michelle Parker on Climate Change, the Sport’s Lack of Diversity and What the Future Holds

Three days into 2023, three of the most decorated American ski athletes — Bode Miller, Chris Davenport and Michelle Parker — gather under the sunrise glow at Holloway’s Pretty Good Horse Barn, a ranch in Bozeman, Mont. It’s an odd location for the group — flat prairie land, the Bridger Mountains far off in the distance. But there’s an important connection: Not only does Miller call Bozeman home, he also has a history of training horses. And his business partner, Andy Wirth, happens to have a horse named Cinco at the ranch. As the athletes suit up in their ski gear —...
BOZEMAN, MT
WyoPreps

Wyoming High School Skiing Scoreboard: Jan. 19-20, 2023

The focus shifts to the downhill skiers on this week’s schedule. Alpine skiers are in Casper for two days. Cross-country skiers have their first weekend off from Wyoming High School competition, outside of the holiday break. Alpine Skiing. Casper Mountain is the destination for alpine skiers with the two-day...
CASPER, WY

