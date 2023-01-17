Read full article on original website
Avista to turn over interests in Montana coal plant to NorthWestern Energy in 2025
Avista Corporation agreed this week to trade its interest in the Colstrip coal-fired power plant in Montana to NorthWestern Energy on Dec. 31, 2025, granting the latter ownership of the 222 MW generating capacity therein ... Read More » The post Avista to turn over interests in Montana coal plant to NorthWestern Energy in 2025 appeared first on Daily Energy Insider.
NBCMontana
Montana to pause rental assistance program, citing backlog and diminished funding
HELENA, Mont. — A key COVID-era relief program to assist renters may be approaching its expiration date in Montana. The state’s Department of Commerce announced last week that it is set to pause emergency rental assistance applications in the next couple of days because of a backlog in applications and diminished funding.
mtpr.org
Why are people hanging out in Montana's radon-filled mines?
Austin Amestoy Welcome to The Big Why, a series from Montana Public Radio where we find out what we can discover together. I'm your host, Austin Amestoy. This is a show about listener-powered reporting. We'll answer questions, large or small, about anything under the Big Sky. By Montanans. For Montana, this is the Big Why. This week's question comes to us from a listener.
A tough road to hoe: New report highlights challenges for Montana highways
The report explains how Montana's growth in population, economic, and vehicle travel is creating high demands for our transportation system.
You Have To Be Born In Montana To Be ‘Local’
That was the overwhelming response when I posed the question, "How long do you have to live in Montana, to be considered a local?" It is a question that can have a lot of different answers, just depending on who you ask. Different Opinions. Some of the responses that I...
mtpr.org
Montana's emergency rental assistance program is ending
The Montana Emergency Rental Assistance program is coming to an end. The Department of Commerce says that they will stop accepting new applications after Jan. 20th due to diminishing federal funding. The program was created as part of federal relief programs at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic to provide...
Missoula Has 5th and 7th Most Needed Road Improvement Projects
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - According to TRIP (a national transportation research nonprofit), two highway projects near Missoula have been rated as the 5th and 7th roadways most in need of improvement in the state. At a press conference in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday, Mack Long, Director of the Montana...
Fairfield Sun Times
Biggest snowfalls recorded in Montana history
Stacker compiled a list of the biggest 1-day snowfalls in Montana using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Montana Beware: Bozeman Folks Are Moving To These 5 Montana Towns
Bozeman residents are on the move - but they're trying very hard to stay IN Montana. Some people can't afford housing in the Bozeman area, others are simply not interested in the rapid growth that has taken over the Gallatin Valley. There are so many different reason for people to...
explorebigsky.com
Highly contagious strain of avian flu detected in three Montana grizzlies
FWP said the bears had exhibited neurological issues and were euthanized. Three western Montana grizzly bears euthanized last year were infected with highly pathogenic avian influenza, or HPAI, a virus that is extremely infectious and often fatal to both domestic and wild birds, state wildlife officials said. According to a...
explorebigsky.com
How an Obamacare remnant survives and prospers in Montana
Helena-based Mountain Health Co-op is one of just three Affordable Care Act-created co-ops still alive nationwide, and now covers about 55,000 people in Montana, Idaho and Wyoming. As health-insurance cooperatives created by “Obamacare” collapsed like dominoes in the mid-2010s, the Montana co-op faced its own multimillion-dollar chasm, created by an...
Only One Announced Montana Bed Bath & Beyond Closing (So Far)
A really cool bathroom scale. A Navage nasal irrigation device. Some delightfully plush bath towels. No, I am not what you would call a regular Missoula Bed Bath & Beyond customer. Although, I am probably not what you would consider the prime target customer for a store that specializes in bedding, kitchen gadgets, small appliances, bathroom accessories and assorted trendy do-dads.
Bill Would Keep Corrupting Influence Out of Montana Elections
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On January 18, 2023, a bill heard in the Senate was all about keeping corporate influences out of the official administration of Montana’s elections. Senator Shelley Vance sponsored Senate Bill 117, which would prohibit state and local governments from using outside money to conduct...
Lawmakers eye changes to teacher retirement system
A proposal making its way through the Montana Legislature seeks to alleviate staffing challenges in public schools by relaxing laws governing retirees re-entering the education workforce. One of a growing number of measures designed to address Montana’s teacher shortage, House Bill 117 would increase the amount of money retired educators...
Hit The Gas: Could Montana Ban Electric Vehicles?
Just last week I wrote about the (not-so-likely) possibility of Montana banning gas stoves, an issue I was surprised to see come up considering I had never considered the harm a gas stove could potentially cause. This week I'm somehow even more surprised that now the topic of banning electric vehicles has entered the national conversation.
Here’s The Top 10 Tourists Sites For Those Visiting Montana
Montana is certainly a state that has stuff going on all year long. From river rafting and fly fishing to downhill skiing and snowmobiling, there's a reason we're called "The Last Best Place". One of the biggest industries in the state is tourism. Each year, millions of folks travel to...
An Open Letter to Those Who Reserved All of the Montana Campsites
To Those Who Reserved ALL of the Montana Campsites for this Summer,. I have always been happy with my ability to be spontaneous and casually go on adventures here in the great state of Montana. But, thanks to technology and people who are more organized and less spontaneous than I am, it is becoming impossible to live my Montana life like I used to.
southarkansassun.com
Montana Governor Proposes Up To $5,000 Tax Relief from $1 Billion State Budget
Montana Governor Gianforte has proposed to issue up to $5,000 in tax relief from the state’s $1 billion budget. If signed into law, the proposal would include three major policies for families. Montana Governor Greg Gianforte has proposed a total of $1 billion budget for the tax relief programs...
explorebigsky.com
Higher ed commissioner issues TikTok ban
Montana universities directed to suspend official TikTok accounts, block app access on campus networks. Montana Commissioner of Higher Education Clayton Christian directed all campuses in the Montana University System last week to block access to the social media app TikTok on university-run networks and to suspend all university-run TikTok accounts.
Wyoming Wants Electric Car Sales Banned. Is Montana To Follow?
In an article from USA Today a few days ago, Wyoming lawmakers are aiming to ban sales of new electric cars in the state. Fossil Fuels Are The Best Fuels Because... Workers!. According to a group of Wyoming lawmakers, electric vehicles hinder the state's ability to trade with other states. I'm not clear on how that works, but I'm not a career politician.
