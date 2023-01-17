Read full article on original website
Related
wfmd.com
Fire Severely Destroys Home In Frederick County
FREDERICK, Md. (BW)- Frederick County Fire crews responded to a house fire in Ijamsville shortly before 1:30 a.m. Thursday. The home is located in the 9800 block of Fire Tower Road. Firefighters extinguished the flames in 30 minutes. Everyone who was in the home got out safely. The cause of...
foxbaltimore.com
Electric blanket malfunction kills woman trapped inside house fire
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Just one day after being rescued from a Baltimore County house fire, police confirm the victim succumbed to her injuries. 61-year-old Kim Marie Wilson died after becoming trapped Monday in a fire at her home, Baltimore County police confirm. Fire crews responded to the 4100 block...
Woman's body found after Baltimore vacant home fire, homicide investigation underway
BALTIMORE -- A homicide investigation is underway after firefighters found a woman's body inside a vacant rowhome Tuesday night. The fire was reported around 7:30 p.m. at a two-story house on the 400 block of N. East Avenue, according to fire officials. Firefighters responded to find heavy smoke and the home engulfed in flames. Surrounding homes were not affected besides some smoke damage. The flames were so big they could be seen down the street. Baltimore City Assistant Fire Chief Roman Clark said they believe the home was vacant, but a woman's body was found inside. Her identity is unknown as of Wednesday morning. Homicide detectives have now taken over the investigation as the state medical examiner will determine the cause of death. The cause of the fire also remains under investigation.
mocoshow.com
Police Respond to Shots Fired Wednesday Night; One Home Struck
Police responded to reports of shots fired on Wednesday evening in Burtonsville. According to Montgomery County Police, “At approximately 7:40 p.m., MCP officers responded to a residence on McKnew Rd. and determined that a round struck the residence.” There were no injuries reported and there is no information available regarding the suspect(s).
Wbaltv.com
Woman's body found in vacant house fire in Baltimore
A woman was found dead Tuesday night in an east Baltimore house fire. City fire officials told 11 News firefighters were called just after 7:30 p.m. to a house fire in the 400 block of North East Avenue off Pulaski Highway. Firefighters arrived and found heavy smoke and fire showing...
foxbaltimore.com
Body found in east Baltimore 2 story row home Tuesday night
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A body was found in a two-story row home fire in the Ellwood park neighborhood on Tuesday night, according to Baltimore City Fire Union. Authorities say the person was found on the 400 block of N. East Ave by firefighters while they were extinguishing flames from the home.
Bullets Tear Through Multiple Homes While Severn Residents Sleep
Severn residents had a close call after their home was riddled with bullets, including one that went through the living room television, authorities say,. Police responded to the scene in the 1800 block of Montreal Road after the residents noticed a bullet lodged in their television the morning of Tuesday, Jan. 17, according to Anne Arundel County police.
Police: Alleged fight over drugs leaves one man dead and sisters without their family home in Southeast DC
WASHINGTON D.C., DC — A murder suspect is being held without bond following a police standoff Sunday in Southeast D.C. that ended in a house fire that left at least two families without a home. Sherman Holley, 45, of Southeast D.C. pleaded not guilty to second degree murder charges...
Shots fired from car outside Arundel Mills Mall
A driver was seen firing shots from a sedan outside Arundel Mills Mall early this morning, said Anne Arundel County police.
Car crash leaves driver dead in Prince George's Co.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Police are investigating after two cars collided, killing one driver, in Prince George's County Wednesday evening. According to a series of tweets from the Prince George's County Police Department (PGPD), the crash happened in the area of Addison Road and Willburn Drive in Capitol Heights around 5:30 p.m.
foxbaltimore.com
Man found with fatal cuts in West Baltimore declared dead
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police found a man with serious injuries in West Baltimore Thursday afternoon. According to police, just after 1:30 p.m., officers responded to reports of a cutting near Pennsylvania Avenue. When officers arrived at the location, they discovered an unidentified adult man with cuts to the chest....
foxbaltimore.com
37-year-old man fatally shot inside vehicle northwest Baltimore, police say
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man was fatally shot inside a vehicle in the Arlington neighborhood of west Baltimore, according to Baltimore City Police Department. Police say, at around 4:35 p.m. officers were sent to the 5400 block of Park Heights Avenue to investigate a reported shooting. Officers arrived at...
NBC Washington
Homicide Suspect in Custody After Fiery Barricade at Southeast DC Apartment
A man accused of a homicide that resulted in a police barricade and a fire at a Southeast D.C. apartment Monday served time in connection with an arson that killed an infant in Prince George's County 30 years ago. The incident began Monday afternoon when homicide detectives were looking for...
WJLA
Man shot & killed near Minnesota Avenue Metro Station in NE DC, street closed: MPD
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — A man was shot and killed near the Minnesota Avenue Metro Station in Northeast Thursday evening, the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said. The shooting took place in the 4000 block of Minnesota Avenue, NE. The 4000 block of Minnesota Avenue, NE, between Benning Road and...
Nottingham MD
Woman robs Nottingham business at gunpoint, armed robbery reported in Middle River
NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police in Baltimore County are investigating several robberies and burglaries that were reported over the past week. Sometime between 8 a.m. and 7 p.m. on Thursday, January 12, an individual broke down the door to a residence in the unit block of Oak Grove Drive in Middle River (21220). Authorities say no items were taken.
foxbaltimore.com
Man shot, killed in west Baltimore, say police
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police say a man was shot and killed in west Baltimore. The shooting happened in the 1700 block of West Lexington Street just before 5:45: p.m. on January 18, 2023, according to police. Investigators say they found a 30-year-old man who had been shot....
mocoshow.com
One Dead After Single Vehicle Collision on West Gude Drive
Montgomery County Police are investigating a fatal collision that occurred on West Gude Drive in Rockville on Tuesday afternoon. According to MCPD, “On Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at approximately 2:29 p.m., officers responded to the area of West Gude Drive and Watkins Pond Blvd. for the report of a single vehicle collision.
wfmd.com
Frederick Police Investigating Graffiti Incidents
They have been on the rise since late last year. Possible Graffiti Suspects (Photo from Frederick Police) Frederick, Md (KM) The Frederick Police Department says it has received 15 reports of graffiti in the city since December 25th of last year. Authorities say this graffiti was found in the city’s parks and its parking decks.
Pepco begins repairs to equipment damaged by November plane crash in Gaithersburg
MONTGOMERY VILLAGE, Md. — Pepco has begun repairs on equipment that was damaged by a plane crash in November. Repair work is expected to last until February, according to the company. On Nov. 27, 2022, officials say a plane crashed into a Pepco transmission tower and damaged overhead lines...
newjerseylocalnews.com
Police: Double Shooting at Virginia Mall Ends With 1 Dead, 1 Injured; Incident Was ‘not Random’
Overnight, one person was killed and another was injured in a shooting “that does not appear to be random” in Prince William County. Upon arriving at a retail center in the 13900 block of Richmond Highway on Monday, January 16th, officers discovered 27-year-old Akeem Rashaud Williams of Woodbridge dead from numerous gunshot wounds, according to a spokesperson for the Prince William County Police Department.
