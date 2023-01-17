ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince George's County, MD

Comments / 0

Related
wfmd.com

Fire Severely Destroys Home In Frederick County

FREDERICK, Md. (BW)- Frederick County Fire crews responded to a house fire in Ijamsville shortly before 1:30 a.m. Thursday. The home is located in the 9800 block of Fire Tower Road. Firefighters extinguished the flames in 30 minutes. Everyone who was in the home got out safely. The cause of...
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Woman's body found after Baltimore vacant home fire, homicide investigation underway

BALTIMORE -- A homicide investigation is underway after firefighters found a woman's body inside a vacant rowhome Tuesday night. The fire was reported around 7:30 p.m. at a two-story house on the 400 block of N. East Avenue, according to fire officials. Firefighters responded to find heavy smoke and the home engulfed in flames. Surrounding homes were not affected besides some smoke damage. The flames were so big they could be seen down the street. Baltimore City Assistant Fire Chief Roman Clark said they believe the home was vacant, but a woman's body was found inside. Her identity is unknown as of Wednesday morning. Homicide detectives have now taken over the investigation as the state medical examiner will determine the cause of death. The cause of the fire also remains under investigation. 
BALTIMORE, MD
mocoshow.com

Police Respond to Shots Fired Wednesday Night; One Home Struck

Police responded to reports of shots fired on Wednesday evening in Burtonsville. According to Montgomery County Police, “At approximately 7:40 p.m., MCP officers responded to a residence on McKnew Rd. and determined that a round struck the residence.” There were no injuries reported and there is no information available regarding the suspect(s).
BURTONSVILLE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Woman's body found in vacant house fire in Baltimore

A woman was found dead Tuesday night in an east Baltimore house fire. City fire officials told 11 News firefighters were called just after 7:30 p.m. to a house fire in the 400 block of North East Avenue off Pulaski Highway. Firefighters arrived and found heavy smoke and fire showing...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Body found in east Baltimore 2 story row home Tuesday night

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A body was found in a two-story row home fire in the Ellwood park neighborhood on Tuesday night, according to Baltimore City Fire Union. Authorities say the person was found on the 400 block of N. East Ave by firefighters while they were extinguishing flames from the home.
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Bullets Tear Through Multiple Homes While Severn Residents Sleep

Severn residents had a close call after their home was riddled with bullets, including one that went through the living room television, authorities say,. Police responded to the scene in the 1800 block of Montreal Road after the residents noticed a bullet lodged in their television the morning of Tuesday, Jan. 17, according to Anne Arundel County police.
SEVERN, MD
WUSA9

Car crash leaves driver dead in Prince George's Co.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Police are investigating after two cars collided, killing one driver, in Prince George's County Wednesday evening. According to a series of tweets from the Prince George's County Police Department (PGPD), the crash happened in the area of Addison Road and Willburn Drive in Capitol Heights around 5:30 p.m.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Man found with fatal cuts in West Baltimore declared dead

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police found a man with serious injuries in West Baltimore Thursday afternoon. According to police, just after 1:30 p.m., officers responded to reports of a cutting near Pennsylvania Avenue. When officers arrived at the location, they discovered an unidentified adult man with cuts to the chest....
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

37-year-old man fatally shot inside vehicle northwest Baltimore, police say

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man was fatally shot inside a vehicle in the Arlington neighborhood of west Baltimore, according to Baltimore City Police Department. Police say, at around 4:35 p.m. officers were sent to the 5400 block of Park Heights Avenue to investigate a reported shooting. Officers arrived at...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Man shot, killed in west Baltimore, say police

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police say a man was shot and killed in west Baltimore. The shooting happened in the 1700 block of West Lexington Street just before 5:45: p.m. on January 18, 2023, according to police. Investigators say they found a 30-year-old man who had been shot....
BALTIMORE, MD
mocoshow.com

One Dead After Single Vehicle Collision on West Gude Drive

Montgomery County Police are investigating a fatal collision that occurred on West Gude Drive in Rockville on Tuesday afternoon. According to MCPD, “On Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at approximately 2:29 p.m., officers responded to the area of West Gude Drive and Watkins Pond Blvd. for the report of a single vehicle collision.
ROCKVILLE, MD
wfmd.com

Frederick Police Investigating Graffiti Incidents

They have been on the rise since late last year. Possible Graffiti Suspects (Photo from Frederick Police) Frederick, Md (KM) The Frederick Police Department says it has received 15 reports of graffiti in the city since December 25th of last year. Authorities say this graffiti was found in the city’s parks and its parking decks.
FREDERICK, MD
newjerseylocalnews.com

Police: Double Shooting at Virginia Mall Ends With 1 Dead, 1 Injured; Incident Was ‘not Random’

Overnight, one person was killed and another was injured in a shooting “that does not appear to be random” in Prince William County. Upon arriving at a retail center in the 13900 block of Richmond Highway on Monday, January 16th, officers discovered 27-year-old Akeem Rashaud Williams of Woodbridge dead from numerous gunshot wounds, according to a spokesperson for the Prince William County Police Department.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy