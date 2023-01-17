ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berks County, PA

Northville Herald

Black Teenager’s body spotted hanging on a tree outside an Elementary School—Evidences Suggests no Foul Play

The dead body of a black teen was spotted hanging on a tree in the outdoors of Ehrhardt Elementary School located in Houston, Texas. The deceased body was found in the parking lot of the Ehrhardt Elementary School according to the Sheriff’s Office of Harris County.Harris County’s Sheriff, however does not “smell anything fishy” based on the evidences and believes the reason for death can merely be a suicide.
HOUSTON, TX
Westland Daily

A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrested.

The FBI has apprehended a father wanted in connection with the 2008 murders of his two teenage daughters after he spent 12 years on the run. Yaser Abdel Said, 63, was peacefully taken into custody by agents on Wednesday in Justin, Texas, according to an FBI statement. His daughters, Lewisville High School students Sarah Yaser Said, 17, and Amina Yaser Said, 18, had died, and he had been sought for capital murder.
JUSTIN, TX
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

His Wife Left Their House To Get Chinese Food. When She Returned, This US Marine Lay Dead On The Couch.

It was a typical evening in the High Hill development of Logan Township, New Jersey, where 41-year-old United States Marine Gunnery Sgt. James Sutton lived with his wife, 32-year-old Vivian, and their 7-year-old daughter, Stacy, in their split-level home on Arrowood Place. James worked as the operations chief of recruiting at the 4th Marine Corps Headquarters at the Philadelphia Naval Base, and Vivian worked for a check-cashing business in Philadelphia.
LOGAN TOWNSHIP, NJ
DogTime

6 Dogs Left Outside on Brutally Cold Night, 1 Freezes to Death

In recent years, awareness of protecting your pet during the cold winter months has grown. Fewer dog parents keep their pets outdoors, and many go above and beyond to ensure their pet’s safety during potentially dangerous freezes. Just like humans, animals can suffer from frostbite; products like dog booties, paw balms, and other preventatives can […] The post 6 Dogs Left Outside on Brutally Cold Night, 1 Freezes to Death appeared first on DogTime.
People

Ohio Mom and Son Found Dead in Their Home by a Neighbor More Than a Year and a Half After They Died

The bodies of Shelvagean Rhoden and her son, Jimmie Rhoden, were found by a teenage boy who was hunting near their remote home in Rose Township The body of a 79-year-old woman and her 59-year-old son were found in their Ohio home last month — and police say the discovery was made a year and a half after they died. Carroll Country Sheriff officials said the bodies of Shelvagean Rhoden and her son, Jimmie Rhoden, were found by a teenage boy who was hunting near their remote home in Rose Township on...
OHIO STATE
Pete Lakeman

Toddlers 2 years, 5 months left by parents sleeping in a hotel room, mother loses children and husband in the same day

In a turn of events that swung from bad to worst, a mother of two is being charged with child endangerment. Dax Tejera, then an ABC News executive producer, and his wife Veronica left their two children aged 2 years and 5 months sleeping alone in their hotel room in New York. They went for dinner to a restaurant about a block and a half away.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

