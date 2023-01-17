Read full article on original website
Related
Black Teenager’s body spotted hanging on a tree outside an Elementary School—Evidences Suggests no Foul Play
The dead body of a black teen was spotted hanging on a tree in the outdoors of Ehrhardt Elementary School located in Houston, Texas. The deceased body was found in the parking lot of the Ehrhardt Elementary School according to the Sheriff’s Office of Harris County.Harris County’s Sheriff, however does not “smell anything fishy” based on the evidences and believes the reason for death can merely be a suicide.
An Alabama Woman Notices a Teddy Bear in a Garbage Pile, so She Snags it for Her Dog. Inside of it She Finds Human Ashes
One woman from Lauderdale County was driving through Muscle Shoals with her daughter and happened to see a stuffed teddy bear in a garbage pile. She thought it might make a good chew toy for her dog, so she stopped and grabbed it. Inside the bear, they discovered a secret pouch containing human ashes.
A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrested.
The FBI has apprehended a father wanted in connection with the 2008 murders of his two teenage daughters after he spent 12 years on the run. Yaser Abdel Said, 63, was peacefully taken into custody by agents on Wednesday in Justin, Texas, according to an FBI statement. His daughters, Lewisville High School students Sarah Yaser Said, 17, and Amina Yaser Said, 18, had died, and he had been sought for capital murder.
His Wife Left Their House To Get Chinese Food. When She Returned, This US Marine Lay Dead On The Couch.
It was a typical evening in the High Hill development of Logan Township, New Jersey, where 41-year-old United States Marine Gunnery Sgt. James Sutton lived with his wife, 32-year-old Vivian, and their 7-year-old daughter, Stacy, in their split-level home on Arrowood Place. James worked as the operations chief of recruiting at the 4th Marine Corps Headquarters at the Philadelphia Naval Base, and Vivian worked for a check-cashing business in Philadelphia.
Man Mauled to Death by His Three Dogs Including Pit Bull Cross: Police
The victim was found lying unresponsive in the yard by his wife.
In 1983, a mom asked a woman to babysit her children. The next morning, her 4-month-old baby and the woman were gone.
Mary Crocker lived in Van Buren, Arkansas, with her four young children including a four-month-old baby boy named Matthew; her husband was serving time and she was raising the children alone.
A Florida Father Shoots His Older Son Dead to Save The Other Child During Dispute. Police Say It Left Him ‘Shattered’
Martin County, FL – A Florida father had to make a gut-wrenching decision on Sunday when his two sons got into a violent dispute. The trouble started in the early hours on Sunday, after Joseph Maloney, 30, had been drinking in the family home, according to WPTV.
9-year-old diabetic kid died in state custody, while his father was arrested and held in jail on drug charge
Richard Blodgett, a single father from Arizona, is demanding an explanation for what transpired after his 9-year-old son Jakob passed away in state custody while his father was incarcerated on a narcotics possession charge.
You Can’t Have These Animals As Pets In The State of Idaho
I love my two dogs and appreciate the companionship that comes with having them around the house. The unconditional love that they have for us is something we don't deserve. Having a pet is a big responsibility and having multiple pets multiplies that responsibility but the payoff is through the roof.
6 Dogs Left Outside on Brutally Cold Night, 1 Freezes to Death
In recent years, awareness of protecting your pet during the cold winter months has grown. Fewer dog parents keep their pets outdoors, and many go above and beyond to ensure their pet’s safety during potentially dangerous freezes. Just like humans, animals can suffer from frostbite; products like dog booties, paw balms, and other preventatives can […] The post 6 Dogs Left Outside on Brutally Cold Night, 1 Freezes to Death appeared first on DogTime.
Ohio Mom and Son Found Dead in Their Home by a Neighbor More Than a Year and a Half After They Died
The bodies of Shelvagean Rhoden and her son, Jimmie Rhoden, were found by a teenage boy who was hunting near their remote home in Rose Township The body of a 79-year-old woman and her 59-year-old son were found in their Ohio home last month — and police say the discovery was made a year and a half after they died. Carroll Country Sheriff officials said the bodies of Shelvagean Rhoden and her son, Jimmie Rhoden, were found by a teenage boy who was hunting near their remote home in Rose Township on...
Centre Daily
‘Spirit animal’? Rare type of moose seen by team surveying interior Alaska from plane
A rare type of moose that is considered “sacred” by some was spotted by an aerial survey team flying over interior Alaska. In a wilderness where moose tend to stick out like lumps of coal against winter snow, this moose was like a ghost, photos show. However, it...
A single sheepdog wandered back home after two days in the cold- The dog had a vet bill so high he faced euthanasia
Imagine ending your beloved pet dog's life because you could not pay for his medical treatment at a vet. John Wierwiller, a farmer, recently endured such a gut-wrenching ordeal. [i]
Michigan family dies in field after walking for days
Authorities say a Michigan woman and two of her children, ages 3 and 9, were found dead in a field in Pontiac after wandering the streets for days. WDIV’s Rod Meloni reports.Jan. 18, 2023.
a-z-animals.com
Missouri Couple Discovers Brown Recluse Infestation So Bad They “Bleed from the Walls”
Missouri Couple Discovers Brown Recluse Infestation So Bad They "Bleed from the Walls" Imagine relocating homes only to find your new property crawling with thousands of venomous spiders. In 2007, Missourans Brian and Susan Trost got more than they bargained for. Upon moving into their new house, they discovered a massive recluse spider invasion.
Delivery Driver Pets Porch Cat - the Doorbell Video is Hilarious
The video of a now infamous FedEx driver passing gas after petting a customer's porch-dwelling kitty-cat has caused viral internet and social media hilarity. In a viral video clip, captured by a resident’s Ring doorbell camera, a FedEx delivery driver was captured bending over to pet the resident’s porch-dwelling cat and then passing a tremendously loud fart.
Toddlers 2 years, 5 months left by parents sleeping in a hotel room, mother loses children and husband in the same day
In a turn of events that swung from bad to worst, a mother of two is being charged with child endangerment. Dax Tejera, then an ABC News executive producer, and his wife Veronica left their two children aged 2 years and 5 months sleeping alone in their hotel room in New York. They went for dinner to a restaurant about a block and a half away.
Abandoned pets: why puppies are being dumped at US airports
Age: Hard to tell with a tortoise. The German shepherd mix was about six months old. Aw, puppy! I’m afraid this is not a happy story. We’re talking abandoned pets. Noooo! Where? The US. Specifically San Francisco airport in Polaris’s case. Polaris? The German shepherd, sorry. Actually,...
Pet Horse keeps hugging pregnant woman. Couple surprised after doctor tells them why.
Animals are known to sense things that humans usually can’t. Dogs and cats have shown this trait, amazing their owners, and such incidents with horses aren’t popular. However, a recent event has shown that horses, like dogs and cats, can sense certain things.
Woman With 30 Dogs From Dobermans to Chihuahuas Reveals How Visitors React
A woman in Virginia, who has 30 dogs, has shared what reactions she receives from people seeing the pack of dogs for the first time.
Comments / 0