KHOU

The new age of tipping

HOUSTON — Etiquette Expert Helen Perry, Restaurant Owner Patrick Broussard, and Associate Professor of Marketing at the University Of St. Thomas. Dr. Lynn R. Godwin joined Great Day Houston to discuss the current culture of tipping. To book an appointment with Helen, visit: https://helen-perry.com/. For more information on Patrick...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Houston-area universities prepare for Texas' TikTok ban to go into effect

HOUSTON — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s TikTok ban from state-issued devices and services takes effect next month and public universities are already beginning the process of restricting access to the app. The governor cited security concerns with the Chinese-owned company that could jeopardize state information as a reason...
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Why today is called the most depressing day of the year

HOUSTON (KIAH) If you’re having a good day, consider yourself lucky. That’s because today is called “Blue Monday,” and it’s considered the most DEPRESSING day of the year. It has fallen on the third Monday of January ever since a travel company in the U.K....
HOUSTON, TX
CultureMap Houston

5 Houston neighborhoods millennial homebuyers should consider in 2023

According to a recent report from CoreLogic, a leading provider of real estate data, the millennial homebuyer share rose to its highest level in 2022. With millennials being such a large portion of the population within Houston’s Harris County, this trend likely carried on in our market.Coming off last year’s insights into the market for Houston millennials, Douglas Elliman agent Harris Benson shares his thoughts on neighborhoods millennials should consider in 2023.For millennials on the homebuying hunt within Houston in 2023, here are five close-in neighborhoods Benson suggests you check out:Shady AcresLooking for the Heights, but don’t mind vertical living?...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Turkey Leg Hut sued by US Foods for $1.3 Million grocery bill

HOUSTON - Turkey Leg Hut is apparently being sued by US Foods for over $1 million. The Houston restaurant has rapidly grown in popularity over the years due to multiple viral posts on TikTok. It's located on Almeda Road and constantly has lines wrapped around the building. The lawsuit from...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

1 out of 5 people testing positive for COVID in Houston, experts say

HOUSTON — Houston’s COVID wastewater testing confirms what health officials predicted would happen after the holidays -- another COVID-19 wave. The Houston Health Department reports an average 20% percent positivity rate for Houston. “It’s actually very high,” said Dr. David Persse, the public health authority for Houston. “It’s...
HOUSTON, TX
spacecityweather.com

The remainder of January is really going to feel like January in Houston

Good morning. A front pushed into Houston on Wednesday afternoon, dropping temperatures and humidity in its wake. After a mostly sunny day today, with highs near 70 degrees, it would not surprise me if we don’t see the 70s again for the rest of this month as a series of fronts keep us on the cooler side. At the same time, I also don’t expect anything too extreme, in terms of cold, with lows mostly in the 40s and no freezes on the near-term horizon.
HOUSTON, TX
thekatynews.com

Tesla And H-E-B Expanding into Empire West

Mike Barnes, EDC Coordinator for Brookshire, confirmed 1.03 million sq. ft. has been leased by Tesla and 300,000 sq. ft. by HEB in the second phase of Empire West Business Park. Empire is located just east of Brookshire, between I-10 and Highway 90. Tesla signed a lease late last year...
BROOKSHIRE, TX
realtynewsreport.com

Why Did Tesla Lease 1 Million SF in Houston?

BROOKSHIRE, Texas – (Realty News Report) – Tesla leased a 1,040,000 SF warehouse/distribution facility in Brookshire, about 30 miles west of Houston, according to the fourth quarter industrial research report from the Transwestern real estate firm. As its long-standing practice, Tesla does not release details about such things....
BROOKSHIRE, TX
Houston Chronicle

New Texas Cruise Terminal Is Now Serving the World’s Largest Ships

Everything’s bigger in Texas. Yeah, yeah, we know. But sometimes it’s literally true, and that’s the case here with the newly opened Royal Caribbean cruise terminal at the Port of Galveston, which is now home base for the world’s largest cruise ships. Whether you’re a cruise...
GALVESTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Katy ISD cancels author Emma Straub's visit for repeated use of the 'F' word

KATY, Texas - A best-selling author had her school visit canceled after organizers learned of "inappropriate and foul language on her social media platforms." Emma Straub is perhaps best known for her books: Modern Lovers, The Vacationers, Laura Lamont’s Life in Pictures, and All Adults Here. American author Emma...
KATY, TX
KHOU

Massive JFK statue installed in Houston-area community near Bush Airport

ALDINE, Texas — A massive bust of John F. Kennedy was installed in the East Aldine community Wednesday. It was created by well-known sculptor David Adickes, who is 95. The statue is a part of a project the community calls "JFK on JFK." You can find it at the intersection of John F. Kennedy Boulevard and Aldine Bender Road, which is just minutes away from George Bush Intercontinental Airport.
