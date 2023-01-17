ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Comments / 6

Pamela Schaaf
1d ago

And insurance premiums in Montana went up higher than most states when obamacare was enacted because this “healthcare” for everyone had to be paid by someone! Again nothing is free even though the liberals have brainwashed their constituents to believe there are really freebies! When an insurance policy is $285.00 a month and two years after obamacare that exact same policy is $995.00 there’s a problem.

Reply
2
Related
94.9 KYSS FM

You Have To Be Born In Montana To Be ‘Local’

That was the overwhelming response when I posed the question, "How long do you have to live in Montana, to be considered a local?" It is a question that can have a lot of different answers, just depending on who you ask. Different Opinions. Some of the responses that I...
MONTANA STATE
svinews.com

Jackson sees rise in Idaho women seeking abortions

JACKSON — As Wyoming lawmakers double down on efforts to make abortions illegal, introducing a bill that would prohibit chemical abortions, a Teton County doctor said that would affect not only Wyoming women but Idahoans as well. Of 26 abortion patients from September through November last year, 70% were...
WYOMING STATE
103.5 KISSFM

Boise Wants This California Law Implemented Here Now

"bOiSe Is TuRnInG iNtO cAlIfOrNiA!!" We hear it quite often 'round these here parts. People are moving from California to the Treasure Valley in droves, and the trend doesn't look to be slowing down anytime soon. We get it, California has some odd laws:. Yeah.. While the culture in California...
BOISE, ID
explorebigsky.com

Highly contagious strain of avian flu detected in three Montana grizzlies

FWP said the bears had exhibited neurological issues and were euthanized. Three western Montana grizzly bears euthanized last year were infected with highly pathogenic avian influenza, or HPAI, a virus that is extremely infectious and often fatal to both domestic and wild birds, state wildlife officials said. According to a...
MONTANA STATE
94.9 KYSS FM

Bill Would Keep Corrupting Influence Out of Montana Elections

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On January 18, 2023, a bill heard in the Senate was all about keeping corporate influences out of the official administration of Montana’s elections. Senator Shelley Vance sponsored Senate Bill 117, which would prohibit state and local governments from using outside money to conduct...
MONTANA STATE
montanarightnow.com

Bureau of Land Management considering expanding Western Solar Plan to Montana

BILLINGS, Mont. - The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) is considering updates to its 2012 Western Solar Plan which include expanding the plan to five new states, including Montana. Currently, the Western Solar Plan includes six southwestern states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Nevada, New Mexico and Utah. Public input is being...
BILLINGS, MT
beckerspayer.com

How Montana's ACA insurance co-op survived when most others failed

Many co-op insurance plans, created by the ACA, struggled to stay afloat. Montana's Mountain Health Co-op is still thriving, however, anchored by a desire for a competitive market and unique benefits, the Montana Free Press reported Jan. 16. Mountain Health Co-op serves 55,000 members in Montana, Idaho and Wyoming. The...
MONTANA STATE
mtpr.org

Why are people hanging out in Montana's radon-filled mines?

Austin Amestoy Welcome to The Big Why, a series from Montana Public Radio where we find out what we can discover together. I'm your host, Austin Amestoy. This is a show about listener-powered reporting. We'll answer questions, large or small, about anything under the Big Sky. By Montanans. For Montana, this is the Big Why. This week's question comes to us from a listener.
MONTANA STATE
Montana Free Press

Lawmakers eye changes to teacher retirement system

A proposal making its way through the Montana Legislature seeks to alleviate staffing challenges in public schools by relaxing laws governing retirees re-entering the education workforce. One of a growing number of measures designed to address Montana’s teacher shortage, House Bill 117 would increase the amount of money retired educators...
MONTANA STATE
XL Country 100.7

Lucky In Montana? You Could Be Holding Thousands In Your Hand

The next time you are out and about, just enjoying the sunshine, whistling your favorite tune, and you look down and see a penny, you may want to grab it. The financial struggle here in Bozeman is apparent, so a little luck might be just what you need. You could be sitting on thousands of dollars and not even know it. Especially with all our hiking and outdoor activities, I think coming across one of these rare coins is not too far-fetched.
BOZEMAN, MT
intothelightadventures.com

What Crop is This in Idaho

What Crop is This in Idaho, About 95% of this product grown in the United States comes from Washington, Idaho and Oregon. The 2020 USDA report shows 9,268 acres in Idaho, more than 17.1 million pounds of it harvested, and a crop value of nearly $100 million. Do you know...
IDAHO STATE
96.7 KISS FM

The Best No-Frills Food Spot in Montana Is Iconic

Not everyone needs all the bells and whistles when it comes to food. Whether you are in the mood for a burger, sandwich, or another dish, sometimes the best meal comes with no frills. If you are grabbing lunch or dinner in Montana, you want something delicious and quick. You...
BOZEMAN, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

Bill Would Let Pharmacists Prescribe Some Medications in Montana

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Senator Tom McGillvray, R-Billings, has introduced a bill intended to help address access to prescription medications, especially in rural parts of the state where healthcare providers are not easily accessible. McGillvray said Senate Bill 112 would allow pharmacists to prescribe some medications to patients, but...
MONTANA STATE
96.3 The Blaze

Hit The Gas: Could Montana Ban Electric Vehicles?

Just last week I wrote about the (not-so-likely) possibility of Montana banning gas stoves, an issue I was surprised to see come up considering I had never considered the harm a gas stove could potentially cause. This week I'm somehow even more surprised that now the topic of banning electric vehicles has entered the national conversation.
MONTANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy