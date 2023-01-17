Read full article on original website
Pamela Schaaf
1d ago
And insurance premiums in Montana went up higher than most states when obamacare was enacted because this “healthcare” for everyone had to be paid by someone! Again nothing is free even though the liberals have brainwashed their constituents to believe there are really freebies! When an insurance policy is $285.00 a month and two years after obamacare that exact same policy is $995.00 there’s a problem.
You Have To Be Born In Montana To Be ‘Local’
That was the overwhelming response when I posed the question, "How long do you have to live in Montana, to be considered a local?" It is a question that can have a lot of different answers, just depending on who you ask. Different Opinions. Some of the responses that I...
svinews.com
Jackson sees rise in Idaho women seeking abortions
JACKSON — As Wyoming lawmakers double down on efforts to make abortions illegal, introducing a bill that would prohibit chemical abortions, a Teton County doctor said that would affect not only Wyoming women but Idahoans as well. Of 26 abortion patients from September through November last year, 70% were...
Study: 'Yellowstone' brings 2M tourists, big money to Montana
A new study shows that the popular Yellowstone television series is bringing millions of visitors as well as millions of dollars to Montana.
Boise Wants This California Law Implemented Here Now
"bOiSe Is TuRnInG iNtO cAlIfOrNiA!!" We hear it quite often 'round these here parts. People are moving from California to the Treasure Valley in droves, and the trend doesn't look to be slowing down anytime soon. We get it, California has some odd laws:. Yeah.. While the culture in California...
NBCMontana
Montana to pause rental assistance program, citing backlog and diminished funding
HELENA, Mont. — A key COVID-era relief program to assist renters may be approaching its expiration date in Montana. The state’s Department of Commerce announced last week that it is set to pause emergency rental assistance applications in the next couple of days because of a backlog in applications and diminished funding.
explorebigsky.com
Highly contagious strain of avian flu detected in three Montana grizzlies
FWP said the bears had exhibited neurological issues and were euthanized. Three western Montana grizzly bears euthanized last year were infected with highly pathogenic avian influenza, or HPAI, a virus that is extremely infectious and often fatal to both domestic and wild birds, state wildlife officials said. According to a...
Bill Would Keep Corrupting Influence Out of Montana Elections
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On January 18, 2023, a bill heard in the Senate was all about keeping corporate influences out of the official administration of Montana’s elections. Senator Shelley Vance sponsored Senate Bill 117, which would prohibit state and local governments from using outside money to conduct...
montanarightnow.com
Bureau of Land Management considering expanding Western Solar Plan to Montana
BILLINGS, Mont. - The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) is considering updates to its 2012 Western Solar Plan which include expanding the plan to five new states, including Montana. Currently, the Western Solar Plan includes six southwestern states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Nevada, New Mexico and Utah. Public input is being...
Montana Beware: Bozeman Folks Are Moving To These 5 Montana Towns
Bozeman residents are on the move - but they're trying very hard to stay IN Montana. Some people can't afford housing in the Bozeman area, others are simply not interested in the rapid growth that has taken over the Gallatin Valley. There are so many different reason for people to...
beckerspayer.com
How Montana's ACA insurance co-op survived when most others failed
Many co-op insurance plans, created by the ACA, struggled to stay afloat. Montana's Mountain Health Co-op is still thriving, however, anchored by a desire for a competitive market and unique benefits, the Montana Free Press reported Jan. 16. Mountain Health Co-op serves 55,000 members in Montana, Idaho and Wyoming. The...
A tough road to hoe: New report highlights challenges for Montana highways
The report explains how Montana's growth in population, economic, and vehicle travel is creating high demands for our transportation system.
mtpr.org
Why are people hanging out in Montana's radon-filled mines?
Austin Amestoy Welcome to The Big Why, a series from Montana Public Radio where we find out what we can discover together. I'm your host, Austin Amestoy. This is a show about listener-powered reporting. We'll answer questions, large or small, about anything under the Big Sky. By Montanans. For Montana, this is the Big Why. This week's question comes to us from a listener.
Idaho Activist Ammon Bundy Warns: “Come no more upon me.”
Ammon Bundy has fought the law at the city, county, state, and federal levels. Mr. Bundy indeed has opposed the law and won. However, a civil lawsuit against him by Saint Luke's Hospital Systems caused the one-time Idaho gubernatorial candidate to ask for help from several unlikely public officials. In...
Lawmakers eye changes to teacher retirement system
A proposal making its way through the Montana Legislature seeks to alleviate staffing challenges in public schools by relaxing laws governing retirees re-entering the education workforce. One of a growing number of measures designed to address Montana’s teacher shortage, House Bill 117 would increase the amount of money retired educators...
Lucky In Montana? You Could Be Holding Thousands In Your Hand
The next time you are out and about, just enjoying the sunshine, whistling your favorite tune, and you look down and see a penny, you may want to grab it. The financial struggle here in Bozeman is apparent, so a little luck might be just what you need. You could be sitting on thousands of dollars and not even know it. Especially with all our hiking and outdoor activities, I think coming across one of these rare coins is not too far-fetched.
intothelightadventures.com
What Crop is This in Idaho
What Crop is This in Idaho, About 95% of this product grown in the United States comes from Washington, Idaho and Oregon. The 2020 USDA report shows 9,268 acres in Idaho, more than 17.1 million pounds of it harvested, and a crop value of nearly $100 million. Do you know...
The Best No-Frills Food Spot in Montana Is Iconic
Not everyone needs all the bells and whistles when it comes to food. Whether you are in the mood for a burger, sandwich, or another dish, sometimes the best meal comes with no frills. If you are grabbing lunch or dinner in Montana, you want something delicious and quick. You...
Speaker of the House Says Montanans Should Get Two $500 Checks
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Montana’s Republican Speaker of the House Matt Regier appeared on the KGVO Talk Back show on Tuesday and answered questions from listeners about what’s happening in the Montana Legislature. Regier said the emphasis is on tax relief for Montanans. Lots of Talk about...
Bill Would Let Pharmacists Prescribe Some Medications in Montana
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Senator Tom McGillvray, R-Billings, has introduced a bill intended to help address access to prescription medications, especially in rural parts of the state where healthcare providers are not easily accessible. McGillvray said Senate Bill 112 would allow pharmacists to prescribe some medications to patients, but...
Hit The Gas: Could Montana Ban Electric Vehicles?
Just last week I wrote about the (not-so-likely) possibility of Montana banning gas stoves, an issue I was surprised to see come up considering I had never considered the harm a gas stove could potentially cause. This week I'm somehow even more surprised that now the topic of banning electric vehicles has entered the national conversation.
