Tulare DA: 2 sentenced to life in prison for 2021 shooting
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two men have been sentenced to life in prison in relation to a murder that occurred in Visalia in 2021, officials with the Tulare District Attorney’s Office announced on Thursday. Court officials said on July 28, 2021, at the Bowlero Bowling Alley in Visalia 25-year-old Derick Patel and other individuals […]
Driver charged in death of Hoover High student released from jail
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Lisa Spoors, the person accused of allegedly driving the vehicle that struck and killed a Hoover High School student on Oct. 4, 2022, was released from jail, according to vine records, after Spoors’ attorney cited his client’s financial hardships. According to jail records, Lisa Spoors was released around 3:00 a.m. […]
Man accused of domestic violence and false imprisonment arrested in Fresno County
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — The Fresno County Sheriff's Office announced the arrest of a man charged with multiple felony counts of domestic violence and false imprisonment with violence. Domestic violence detectives arrested 52-year-old Jonathan Riester of Cayucas. On Sunday, Dec. 18th, a woman flagged down a motorist for...
PD: 2 arrests in Porterville for using and selling a controlled substance
PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two suspects were arrested after being found to be under the influence of a controlled substance and in possession of fentanyl, according to the Porterville Police Department. According to officers, on Wednesday, at approximately 7:40 p.m. Porterville Police Department detectives contacted 38-year-old Scott Johnson of Porterville and 31-year-old Brian Neece of […]
PD: 8 arrests in violent Fresno robbery, looking for 3 more suspects
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – 8 arrests have been made in connection with a robbery that took place at a hookah lounge in Fresno, according to the Fresno Police Department. Police say that on November 27, 2022, at about 3:00 a.m. they received a call about a robbery at a hookah lounge in North East Fresno. […]
Suspect pleads not guilty in crash that killed Hoover High student
The person charged with murder in a crash that killed a Hoover High School Student has pleaded not guilty.
‘You stole my world’: Mom of Hoover High student killed reacts to Spoors’ bail reduction
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The bail amount for the woman accused of driving the vehicle that struck and killed a Hoover High School student on October 4, 2022, was lowered on Wednesday after their attorney cited his client’s financial hardships. The defendant, 39-year-old Lisa Spoors, was charged more than two months after the incident with […]
DOJ: Fresno man sentenced for illegal firearm possession
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man from Fresno was sentenced to five years and three months in prison on Tuesday for being a felon in possession of a firearm, officials with the Department of Justice said. Court documents say on June 24, 2021, officers were dispatched to a Holiday Inn Express in Fresno to the […]
Man Walks Into Store With Gun, Out With Cash In Tulare County
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — A man is now on the run following an armed robbery Tuesday evening in Tulare County. The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office says the armed robbery took place around 7:45 p.m. at the Ruvalcaba Market in Cutler. There, investigators say a man walked into...
California Sheriff: Multiple Murders Could be Gang or Cartel Related
Six people were left dead after a shooting incident in Tulare County. The victims include an infant and her teenage mom. According to the Tulare County Sheriff, the incident appeared to be gang or cartel related. Deputies arrived at a home on the 6800 Block of Harvest Road in Goshen and found two dead gunshot victims.
Neighbors fearful as they mourn Goshen family killed
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux continues to stay confident that investigators will find out who shot and killed 6 people in Goshen. Harvest Avenue is still blocked off to the public, three days since the Monday morning massacre that killed the family of six. A small vigil already starting next […]
PD: Man arrested for DUI, illegal gun possession in Porterville
PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 31-year-old man was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence and being in possession of an illegal firearm Sunday afternoon, according to the Porterville Police Department. Officials say, on Sunday at around 3:22 a.m., a Porterville police officer observed a vehicle speeding through a residential neighborhood. A traffic enforcement stop […]
KCSO announces arrest of suspect in Lake Isabella homicide, 1 suspect on the run
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of a suspect in a homicide in Lake Isabella from October. A second man is wanted and is on the run, sheriff’s officials said. Deputies were dispatched to the 2900 block of Fulop Street in Lake Isabella for a report of an assault […]
WATCH: Fresno PD press conference on 8 arrests following armed robbery in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Police Department is hosting a press conference where Chief Paco Balderrama, along with federal, state, and local law enforcement partners. They are discussing the results of a several-month-long collaborative investigation stemming from a violent armed robbery that occurred in Fresno. Police say this investigation culminated in the identification of […]
PD: Man wanted for killing man through wall in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The suspect in the January 2 homicide in Fresno has been identified by the Fresno Police Department. According to police, shortly after 4:40 p.m. officers from the Northwest Policing District responded to the 4100 block of North Blythe Avenue regarding a shooting victim inside an apartment. Officers and EMS personnel arrived […]
Woman sentenced to 9 years for setting fire to Taoist Temple Museum in Hanford's China Alley
A transient woman charged with arson in a fire that damaged the Taoist Temple Museum in China Alley in May 2021, has been sentenced to nine years in prison for setting the fire and unrelated crimes. Maxine Montenegro, who pleaded no contest, was sentenced on Jan. 6 and ordered by...
6 Killed In Gang-related Shooting In Tulare County, Sheriff Says
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — Six people are dead following an early morning shooting in Tulare County. Deputies were called to an area near Harvest Avenue and Road 68 in Goshen for reports of multiple shots fired just before 4:00 a.m. Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux said the 911...
Teen Mom, Infant Identified in Tulare County Massacre Claiming Six Lives
VISALIA — Authorities are searching for at least two suspects who shot and killed six people — including a teenage mother and her baby — at a central California home Monday in what the local sheriff called a “horrific massacre” related to drugs and gangs.
PD: Man arrested for stabbing a family member in Corcoran
CORCORAN, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 25-year-old man was arrested for allegedly stabbing a family member, Corcoran police officials say. On Sunday around 10:39 p.m., police officers say they were dispatched to a family party taking place in the 2200 block of Van Dorsten Avenue to the report that a man had been stabbed. When officers […]
‘We lost a beautiful soul’: Family gives emotional statements at sentencing of man who drove impaired in double-fatal crash
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — All it takes is a memory, song or picture and the tears start flowing. The tiniest reminder of her daughter leaves her emotional, Abigail Ali said. Her daughter, Destiny Mariah Munoz, 21, died when the car she was traveling in hit a wooden pole at high speed and split in two. […]
