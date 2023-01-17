ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visalia, CA

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
YourCentralValley.com

Tulare DA: 2 sentenced to life in prison for 2021 shooting

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two men have been sentenced to life in prison in relation to a murder that occurred in Visalia in 2021, officials with the Tulare District Attorney’s Office announced on Thursday. Court officials said on July 28, 2021, at the Bowlero Bowling Alley in Visalia 25-year-old Derick Patel and other individuals […]
VISALIA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

PD: 2 arrests in Porterville for using and selling a controlled substance

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two suspects were arrested after being found to be under the influence of a controlled substance and in possession of fentanyl, according to the Porterville Police Department. According to officers, on Wednesday, at approximately 7:40 p.m. Porterville Police Department detectives contacted 38-year-old Scott Johnson of Porterville and 31-year-old Brian Neece of […]
PORTERVILLE, CA
KMJ

Man Walks Into Store With Gun, Out With Cash In Tulare County

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — A man is now on the run following an armed robbery Tuesday evening in Tulare County. The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office says the armed robbery took place around 7:45 p.m. at the Ruvalcaba Market in Cutler. There, investigators say a man walked into...
TULARE COUNTY, CA
orangeandbluepress.com

California Sheriff: Multiple Murders Could be Gang or Cartel Related

Six people were left dead after a shooting incident in Tulare County. The victims include an infant and her teenage mom. According to the Tulare County Sheriff, the incident appeared to be gang or cartel related. Deputies arrived at a home on the 6800 Block of Harvest Road in Goshen and found two dead gunshot victims.
TULARE COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Neighbors fearful as they mourn Goshen family killed

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux continues to stay confident that investigators will find out who shot and killed 6 people in Goshen. Harvest Avenue is still blocked off to the public, three days since the Monday morning massacre that killed the family of six. A small vigil already starting next […]
GOSHEN, CA
YourCentralValley.com

PD: Man arrested for DUI, illegal gun possession in Porterville

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 31-year-old man was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence and being in possession of an illegal firearm Sunday afternoon, according to the Porterville Police Department. Officials say, on Sunday at around 3:22 a.m., a Porterville police officer observed a vehicle speeding through a residential neighborhood. A traffic enforcement stop […]
PORTERVILLE, CA
YourCentralValley.com

WATCH: Fresno PD press conference on 8 arrests following armed robbery in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Police Department is hosting a press conference where Chief Paco Balderrama, along with federal, state, and local law enforcement partners. They are discussing the results of a several-month-long collaborative investigation stemming from a violent armed robbery that occurred in Fresno. Police say this investigation culminated in the identification of […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

PD: Man wanted for killing man through wall in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The suspect in the January 2 homicide in Fresno has been identified by the Fresno Police Department. According to police, shortly after 4:40 p.m. officers from the Northwest Policing District responded to the 4100 block of North Blythe Avenue regarding a shooting victim inside an apartment. Officers and EMS personnel arrived […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

PD: Man arrested for stabbing a family member in Corcoran

CORCORAN, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 25-year-old man was arrested for allegedly stabbing a family member, Corcoran police officials say. On Sunday around 10:39 p.m., police officers say they were dispatched to a family party taking place in the 2200 block of Van Dorsten Avenue to the report that a man had been stabbed. When officers […]
CORCORAN, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy