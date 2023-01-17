ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eastpointe, MI

Detroit News

Murder charge for Detroit man dismissed, sole witness unavailable for trial

Detroit — A first-degree murder charge against a Detroit man was dismissed this week because the only witness in the case was not available on the day the jury trial was set to start, according to prosecutors. Matthew Williams-Brockman, 26, was originally facing first-degree murder and three weapons charges,...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Suspect wanted for double shooting in Detroit that killed 1

(CBS DETROIT) - Police are seeking the public's help locating a suspect in connection with a double shooting in Detroit that left one person dead on Christmas Day.Police say at about 1:35 p.m., the male suspect fired shots into a Chevy pickup truck, fatally wounding a 26-year-old man. The suspect fled in a silver or green Chevy Suburban with a black Chevy emblem on the front.The suspect is described as last seen wearing a black coat, black pants and black shoes.Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department's Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 800-Speak Up.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Man charged in murder of 22-year-old Detroit Fire Department intern will face trial

A judge had a stern message in court for a man charged in the brutal murder of a 22-year-old Detroit Fire Department intern. Gregory Reynolds, Jr., 46, is accused of shooting and killing Zambrecia Works, 22. Her body was found in the backseat of a 2017 Dodge Journey on Stahelin Avenue near Vassar Drive on Aug. 12. Police said Reynolds shot and killed Works the day before during an argument that escalated.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Suspects punch, kick man in head and steal his dog during Detroit robbery

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are looking for two suspects who assaulted a man and robbed him on the city's east side Jan. 12. According to police, the suspects punched and kicked the victim in the head repeatedly around midnight outside a liquor store at 9963 Gratiot Ave. They then stole his phone, chain, and a white pit bull.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Detroit man charged with 2 unrelated December homicides

Detroit — A Detroit man has been charged with two December homicides, occurring about a week apart, at a night club and a residence, according to the Wayne County Prosecutor's office. The fatal shootings took place at 2:37 a.m. Dec. 16 at a night club in the 19940 block...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Detroit man connected to 2 fatal shootings in December faces 8 charges

DETROIT – A Detroit man who was involved in two shootings in December has been charged with the murder of two men. The Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office reported on Wednesday that Lemonte Richawn Jackson, 25, has been charged for the murder of Detroiter’s 30-year-old Rodney Carter and 26-year-old Patrick Jones.
DETROIT, MI

