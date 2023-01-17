Read full article on original website
Famous restaurant chain unexpectedly closes multiple Michigan locationsKristen WaltersMichigan State
When The Iceman Came to DetroitBashar SalameDetroit, MI
45-Year-Old U.S. Shopping Mall to be Demolished For Apartments and Further RedevelopmentJoel EisenbergSterling Heights, MI
"Detroit: The Comeback City - How the Motor City is Rising from the Ashes and Making a Comeback"Pen 2 PaperDetroit, MI
Husband who murdered his woman, arrested in Southgate while moving her corpse to Superior TownshipWestland DailySouthgate, MI
Detroit News
Murder charge for Detroit man dismissed, sole witness unavailable for trial
Detroit — A first-degree murder charge against a Detroit man was dismissed this week because the only witness in the case was not available on the day the jury trial was set to start, according to prosecutors. Matthew Williams-Brockman, 26, was originally facing first-degree murder and three weapons charges,...
Suspect wanted for double shooting in Detroit that killed 1
(CBS DETROIT) - Police are seeking the public's help locating a suspect in connection with a double shooting in Detroit that left one person dead on Christmas Day.Police say at about 1:35 p.m., the male suspect fired shots into a Chevy pickup truck, fatally wounding a 26-year-old man. The suspect fled in a silver or green Chevy Suburban with a black Chevy emblem on the front.The suspect is described as last seen wearing a black coat, black pants and black shoes.Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department's Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 800-Speak Up.
Detroit firefighter expected to be charged with selling drugs in Eastpointe, possibly other Macomb County communities
A Detroit firefighter is expected to face charges after an investigation in Macomb County revealed he was selling drugs in Eastpointe and possibly other communities.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Oakland County deputy being investigated after incomplete search for mom, 2 sons who froze to death
PONTIAC, Mich. – An Oakland County deputy is under investigation after the sheriff questioned how thoroughly he searched for a mother and two boys who were found frozen to death two days later in a Pontiac field. Monica Cannady, 35, of Pontiac, and her two sons, 9-year-old Kyle Milton...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Man charged in murder of 22-year-old Detroit Fire Department intern will face trial
A judge had a stern message in court for a man charged in the brutal murder of a 22-year-old Detroit Fire Department intern. Gregory Reynolds, Jr., 46, is accused of shooting and killing Zambrecia Works, 22. Her body was found in the backseat of a 2017 Dodge Journey on Stahelin Avenue near Vassar Drive on Aug. 12. Police said Reynolds shot and killed Works the day before during an argument that escalated.
ClickOnDetroit.com
33 years ago: Baby found dead, abandoned on front porch in Detroit
DETROIT – A baby was found dead on the front porch of a home in Detroit more than three decades ago. The baby was found on Jan. 19, 1990. It has been 33 years and she still has not been identified. She is described as Black, 1′4′' tall and...
Oakland County authorities release timeline in death of mother, children found in field
Deputies had encountered a Pontiac mother multiple times just days before she and her two sons, ages 3 and 9, were found dead from hypothermia in a field on Sunday, according to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office. And at least one of those deputies should have done more to search...
fox2detroit.com
Suspects punch, kick man in head and steal his dog during Detroit robbery
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are looking for two suspects who assaulted a man and robbed him on the city's east side Jan. 12. According to police, the suspects punched and kicked the victim in the head repeatedly around midnight outside a liquor store at 9963 Gratiot Ave. They then stole his phone, chain, and a white pit bull.
Detroit News
Detroit man charged with 2 unrelated December homicides
Detroit — A Detroit man has been charged with two December homicides, occurring about a week apart, at a night club and a residence, according to the Wayne County Prosecutor's office. The fatal shootings took place at 2:37 a.m. Dec. 16 at a night club in the 19940 block...
fox2detroit.com
Jaylin Brazier: Cousin who admitted to throwing cousin Zion Foster into dumpster released after 10 months
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A little more than a year since Zion Foster disappeared and ten months after her cousin, Jaylin Brazier, was sentenced for lying to police about what happened to her body, the 23-year-old relative is now out of prison after completing a special program. Brazier, 23,...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit man connected to 2 fatal shootings in December faces 8 charges
DETROIT – A Detroit man who was involved in two shootings in December has been charged with the murder of two men. The Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office reported on Wednesday that Lemonte Richawn Jackson, 25, has been charged for the murder of Detroiter’s 30-year-old Rodney Carter and 26-year-old Patrick Jones.
Troy police catch Detroit woman in the act of stealing mail, find more stolen mail in her car
Khaira Howard of Detroit has been charged with multiple counts of receiving and concealing property, after Troy police caught her in the act of stealing mail, a crime that’s been on the rise in the community.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Man who threatened preschoolers in Bloomfield Hills charged with lying on forms to buy 3 guns
DETROIT – A man who threatened preschoolers and their parents outside a synagogue in Bloomfield Hills has been charged for lying on federal firearm forms to try to buy a 12-gauge shotgun, a rifle, and a semi-automatic pistol, officials said. The United States Department of Justice announced on Wednesday...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Timeline outlines Pontiac woman’s activity, contact with deputies before she, 2 sons froze to death
PONTIAC, Mich. – Oakland County officials released a detailed timeline that outlines a Pontiac woman’s activity and contact with deputies in the days leading up to when she and her two sons froze to death in a field. : Everything we know after mother, 2 young sons freeze...
Man found sleeping in strip mall parking lot tells cops he had 6 shots of tequila at Ferndale bar before driving
A 61-year-old Rochester Hills man is facing a drunken driving charge after police said they found him slumped over the steering wheel of a car in a shopping center parking lot.
ClickOnDetroit.com
17-year-old girl still missing days after leaving Detroit home without permission
DETROIT – A 17-year-old girl is still missing days after she left her Detroit home without permission, police said. Caniagerria Catlin, 17, left her home in the 7700 block of Piedmont Street in Southwest Detroit around 7 p.m. Tuesday (Jan. 17). She didn’t have permission to leave, and she...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Dearborn woman facing decades in prison for $65M pharmaceutical coupon scheme -- and other news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. 23-year-old Dearborn woman convicted in $65 million coupon scheme. A 23-year-old Dearborn woman is facing decades in prison for her role in a $65 million...
HometownLife.com
Driver who left Westland accident scene thought she 'hit a deer.' It was a 15-year-old girl
The driver who struck and critically injured a 15-year-old Westland girl last month when running a red light told police she was distracted while feeding her daughter in the back seat and believed she “hit a deer.”. She kept driving to Ypsilanti despite a shattered windshield. Gianna Mariah Harris...
Police Share Mugshot of Canine Officer Accused of 'Stealing'
It looks like Officer Ice is in some deep doo-doo.
fox2detroit.com
Detroit apartment complex gate not working, crime spikes leaving residents livid
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Residents of a gated community say there is no gate - and they are fed up. "We are supposed to be a gated community, a gated complex in a gated community," said resident Nicole Moore. But there's no gate at the Prince Hall Place apartments near...
