‘Meeting US solar needs with domestic equipment will be challenging’: WoodMac details IRA’s impact on manufacturers
The Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) is set to boost investment into US renewable energy deployment and manufacturing from US$64 billion in 2022 to US$114 billion by 2031, according to research from Wood Mackenzie, though a mismatch between solar deployment demand and domestic manufacturing capacity may see the sector’s domestic profile lag behind.
Indian solar module crunch set to continue in 2023 amid domestic manufacturing shortfalls
The Indian government’s push for a developed domestic manufacturing base has seen the basic customs duty (BCD) import tariff and approved list of models and manufacturers (ALMM) come into force, applying a 40% import tax on Chinese PV modules and 25% on cells and introducing mandated regulations and standards that manufacturers must adhere to in order to be deployed in India.
New initiative aims to scale up renewable energy manufacturing in Africa
A new initiative, the Africa Renewable Energy Manufacturing Initiative (AREMI), has been launched with the aim to scale up renewable energy manufacturing capabilities in Africa. Launched by Sustainable Energy for All (SEforALL), the African Climate Foundation, Bloomberg Philanthropies, ClimateWorks Foundation, and the Chinese Renewable Energy Industries Association, the initiative aims...
