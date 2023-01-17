Read full article on original website
Related
PV Tech
China deployed record 87.4GW of solar in 2022
Solar deployment in China jumped to a new high in 2022, according to new figures from the country’s National Energy Administration. Newly installed solar capacity in China last year reached a record 87.4GW, a 59% increase on 2021, taking the country’s total installed PV capacity to 390GW. Solar...
PV Tech
PPC Renewables secures EIB loan for 230MWp of solar in Greece
The European Investment Bank (EIB) has committed €28.5 million (US$30.8 million) to support the construction of 230MWp of solar PV projects in Greece’s Western Macedonia region. The capacity will be spread over three facilities in Kozani and be developed by Greek utility PPC Renewables, a subsidiary of Public...
PV Tech
‘Meeting US solar needs with domestic equipment will be challenging’: WoodMac details IRA’s impact on manufacturers
The Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) is set to boost investment into US renewable energy deployment and manufacturing from US$64 billion in 2022 to US$114 billion by 2031, according to research from Wood Mackenzie, though a mismatch between solar deployment demand and domestic manufacturing capacity may see the sector’s domestic profile lag behind.
PV Tech
TESLA 50Hz to build 40MW of rooftop solar PV in Romania
Energy asset manager TESLA 50Hz (T50Hz) has signed a cooperation agreement with industrial properties developer Element Industrial (ELI) to design and build 40MW of rooftop solar on ELI’s buildings across Romania. T50Hz is part of the Romanian business of Slovakia-headquartered TESLA Group. Over next three to five years T50Hz...
Comments / 0