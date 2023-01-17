ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Tulsa high school basketball game closed to public

By FOX23.com News Staff
KRMG
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1T8XWB_0kHkspM300

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Public Schools (TPS) confirms Tuesday’s basketball game, Memorial High School at East Central High School, is a closed game.

TPS says each school has the flexibility to make a decision about what best meets the needs of their schools.

In a statement, TPS adds: “School teams consider a number of factors when making decisions about athletic event safety including anticipated attendance numbers and available staffing coverage for the event. As needed, school teams may work with our Athletics office and Campus Police teams to make appropriate adjustments to game-day operations.”

In a Facebook post that has since been taken down, Tulsa Memorial Chargers posted this decision was made out of an “abundance of caution”.

Tuesday’s game will admit participants’ friends and families who must be on a list and show ID to purchase a ticket and be let inside.

©2023 Imagicomm Tulsa, Inc.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News On 6

Oklahoma City Thunder Book Bus Makes A Stop At Tulsa Elementary School

Hundreds of Tulsa elementary school kids got free books today thanks to the Oklahoma City Thunder’s Rolling Bok Bus. The kids spent a lot of time picking out just the right book, choosing from both fiction and non-fiction books. First through fourth graders at Marshall Elementary School in Tulsa were happy to find out they could each get their own new book.
TULSA, OK
KRMG

A New Leaf Transition Academy receives Oklahoma Vocational Schools license

OWASSO, Okla. — A New Leaf’s Transition Academy at the Village in Owasso just received a license through the Oklahoma Board of Vocational Schools as of Friday, Jan. 13. “We are excited to bring an additional type of vocational school to Oklahoma for a population that will immensely benefit from training to create independence and vocational skills,” A New Leaf said in a statement Thursday.
OWASSO, OK
KRMG

Western Hills releases Winter Bluegrass Festival 2023 headliners

HULBERT, Okla. — Western Hills’ 43rd Annual Winter Bluegrass Festival begins Thursday. Oklahoma, Kansas and Arizona bluegrass musicians are headed to Sequoyah State Park Thursday for a weekend of performances, workshops and more. The event, produced by Western Hills Bluegrass and Oklahoma Tourism, will run Friday, Jan. 20,...
HULBERT, OK
Purcell Register

Thompson to be inducted into the OSU Hall of Fame

Major General Michael C. Thompson of Edmond is one of four honorees being inducted into the Oklahoma State University Hall of Fame. The OSU Alumni Association is hosting the induction ceremony Friday, February 10, at the ConocoPhillips OSU Alumni Center in Stillwater. Induction into the OSU Hall of Fame is...
STILLWATER, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Caney Valley Tournament Preview

The Caney Valley tournament is set to start this Thursday with local squads like Copan, Caney (KS), Barnsdall, and Dewey are all playing in the tournament along with Riverfield, Liberty and Oklahoma Bible Academy (OBA). The Caney Valley Trojans are coming recently off a win over the Dewey Bulldoggers 47-43...
RAMONA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Sapulpa man finds purpose with art after stroke

SAPULPA, Okla. — A former California firefighter who suffered a stroke has found a new purpose here in Oklahoma, thanks to The Center for Individuals with Physical Challenges. John Olivas said, “This place saved me. It didn’t make me an artist, but it inspired me to be one.”...
SAPULPA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Man hit by car in north Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said a man went to the hospital after he was hit by a vehicle in north Tulsa. Police said they were called to an intersection near East Admiral Place and North Sheridan Road Wednesday morning, where a man was hit by a vehicle while crossing the intersection.
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Rising country music star from Oologah will play BOK Center

TULSA, Okla. — A country musician from Oologah will perform at the BOK Center this summer. Zach Bryan, the Grammy award-nominated country music rising star, will bring his Burn Burn Burn North American tour to downtown Tulsa on Aug. 11. Bryan’s album, “American Heartbreak”, was the number one country...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

City of Tulsa announces closings for MLK Day

TULSA, Okla. — Several city buildings are closed Monday in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The City of Tulsa said City Hall, Municipal Court and other city buildings will be closed. The City of Tulsa Animal Welfare Shelter is currently closed through Jan. 19 due to positive cases of canine influenza.
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Tulsa man will be sentenced Wednesday for shooting airport police officer

TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa man will be sentenced Wednesday after he pleaded guilty to shooting a Tulsa International Airport officer in the chest. Joseph Watson got into a shootout in the airport parking garage in November 2021, after police said he was targeting his wife and brother, who were flying in from Houston.
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Owasso city manager retiring, new city manager named

OWASSO, Okla. — A new City Manager was named at an Owasso City Council meeting this week. The City Council voted 5-0 on a resolution accepting the retirement of Owasso’s City Manager Warren Lehr. The resolution also extends a future offer to Assistant City Manager Chris Garrett. Garrett...
OWASSO, OK
KRMG

Tulsa police searching for man accused of robbing bank

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department (TPD) is searching for a man accused of robbing a bank. Last October, a man walked into a bank near E. 41st St. and S. Peoria Ave. and passed a robbery note to the teller, according to TPD. TPD said the teller...
TULSA, OK
okcfox.com

Tulsa man pushes for accountability after dog attack

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A Tulsa man whose dog was attacked by a loose dog is pushing the city to hold animal owners accountable. Robert Harrington’s surveillance camera caught the Jan. 12 attack on camera. "I was attacked by a pitbull mix,” said Harrington. “Two feet outside my...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Madonna announces tour stop in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Madonna is bringing “The Celebration Tour” to downtown Tulsa this summer. The pop legend announced her tour on Tuesday, with a stop at the BOK Center on July 27. A press release says “Madonna, the best-selling female solo touring artist of all time, rises...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Man found guilty of manslaughter in 2021 shooting death in east Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — A man was found guilty of manslaughter in the 2021 shooting death of a 27-year-old man at an east Tulsa apartment complex. Juan Ochoa was found guilty of first-degree manslaughter in Tulsa County and was sentenced to 15 years in the Oklahoma Department of Corrections, according to the Tulsa County District Attorney’s Office.
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Tulsa police say woman shot while in car with baby

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are investigating a shooting in north Tulsa where a woman was hit by a bullet while she was inside a car with a baby. Police said the shooting took place at the Kum & Go at East Apache Street and North Harvard Avenue late Tuesday night.
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Police arrest teenager in drive-by shooting of 6-year-old in north Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said they arrested a teenager for firing shots in a drive-by shooting that injured a 6-year-old girl in north Tulsa. Police said a 17-year-old male was taken into custody on Monday after officers determined him to be the one who fired shots from the truck that hit the child.
TULSA, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy