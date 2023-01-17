Tulsa high school basketball game closed to public

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Public Schools (TPS) confirms Tuesday’s basketball game, Memorial High School at East Central High School, is a closed game.

TPS says each school has the flexibility to make a decision about what best meets the needs of their schools.

In a statement, TPS adds: “School teams consider a number of factors when making decisions about athletic event safety including anticipated attendance numbers and available staffing coverage for the event. As needed, school teams may work with our Athletics office and Campus Police teams to make appropriate adjustments to game-day operations.”

In a Facebook post that has since been taken down, Tulsa Memorial Chargers posted this decision was made out of an “abundance of caution”.

Tuesday’s game will admit participants’ friends and families who must be on a list and show ID to purchase a ticket and be let inside.

