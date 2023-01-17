ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boys Basketball: East Brunswick Defeats Sayreville, 63-40

SAYREVILLE, NJ -- The East Brunswick boys basketball team won its second game in two days, defeating Sayreville, 63-40, on Tuesday. Mike Mikulka scored 14 points for the Bears (4-10), who were coming off a victory over J.P. Stevens on Monday. East Brunswick led, 32-20, at halftime. Jack Nelson finished with 11 points and Jack Sliwinski deposited 10 points for East Brunswick. Keithan Shuler led Sayreville (2-13) with 11 points.
Boys Basketball: Skyland Conference Players of the Week for Jan. 18

Each week, NJ Advance Media will select five Players of the Week in every conference, highlighting the best individual efforts in that area. These first selections are made from games played between Tuesday, Jan. 10, and Monday, Jan. 16. The decisions are ours to make, but feel free to send any nominations to the email address listed below. Here are the Players of the Week in the Skyland Conference for Jan. 18:
No. 1 St. John Vianney over Matawan - Girls basketball recap

Zoe Brooks brought 21 points, six rebounds and four steals as unbeaten St. John Vianney, No. 1 in NJ.com’s Top 20, won, 70-13, over Matawan in Aberdeen. St. John Vianney improves to 15-0 while Matawan is now 0-13. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes...
Hot start propels Rumson-Fair Haven past Colts Neck - Boys basketball recap (PHOTOS)

Behind a 21-point performance from Luke Schorr along with a dominant first half, Rumson-Fair Haven rolled past Colts Neck in a 67-53 victory in Rumson. Rumson-Fair Haven (9-3) wasted little time taking control of the game, going on a 15-6 run in the first quarter and taking a 17-point lead by halftime. In the second half, Colts Neck (8-4) was only able to make a small dent in the lead, outscoring Rumson-Fair Haven 37-34.
Cresskill over Waldwick - Girls basketball recap

Maddie Morgan went four of five from the line in her 16 points as Cresskill won at home, 46-27, over Waldwick. Erin Fahy added a double double of 12 points and 12 rebounds for Cresskill (10-4), which led 21-10 at halftime. Waldwick is now 9-4. The N.J. High School Sports...
No. 3 Don Bosco over Teaneck - Boys basketball recap

Noah Barnett scored a game-high 24 points as Don Bosco Prep, No. 3 in NJ.com’s Top 20, earned a 53-42 victory over Teaneck in Teaneck. Teaneck (12-4) took an early lead over one of the top teams in the state but Don Bosco (14-1) used a massive second quarter to gain control.
Sterling over Gateway - Girls basketball recap

Bridget Dickson went four for four from the line in her 21 points while Morgan Sims added 18 more as Sterling won, 51-35, over Gateway in Woodbury Heights. Sterling (10-3) set the tone with a 19-10 opening run and never looked back. Angelina Zagone led all scorers with 22 points,...
Boys Basketball: Bordentown defeats Palmyra

Bordentown overcome an early deficit to defeat Palmyra 58-44, in Palmyra. Narrowly trailing by two at the end of the first quarter, Bordentown (9-4) went on a 16-9 run in the second quarter and took a 22-17 lead into the half. Offensively the Scotties were difficult to slow down in...
Paterson Eastside over Paterson Kennedy - Girls basketball recap

Symiaha Brown-Cobb had 11 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists to lift Paterson Eastside to a 42-16 victory over Paterson Kennedy in Paterson. Ronshanae Austin added 14 points with nine rebounds and Nevaeh Banks chipped in eight points for Paterson Eastside (10-4), which led 20-4 at halftime. Kimaada Melvin paced...
Haddon Township defeats Audubon - Girls basketball recap

Alli Kamulda scored a game-high 15 points to lead Haddon Township past Audubon 29-16 in Westmont. Haddon Township (10-3) jumped out to a 12-7 lead in the first quarter before shutting Audubon (6-8) out in the second and sporting a 12-point halftime lead. Haddon Township also outscored Audubon 10-9 in the second half.
Fast start takes Hoboken over McNair - Girls basketball recap

Emma Conway collected 17 points as Hoboken held on to an early lead to win, 46-36, over McNair in Jersey City. Jolie Jacobelli added 10 points for Hoboken (7-4), which opened with a 17-7 run and led 25-16 at halftime. London Whitten led everyone with 18 points while Alyssah Evia...
