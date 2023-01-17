Read full article on original website
Boys Basketball: East Brunswick Defeats Sayreville, 63-40
SAYREVILLE, NJ -- The East Brunswick boys basketball team won its second game in two days, defeating Sayreville, 63-40, on Tuesday. Mike Mikulka scored 14 points for the Bears (4-10), who were coming off a victory over J.P. Stevens on Monday. East Brunswick led, 32-20, at halftime. Jack Nelson finished with 11 points and Jack Sliwinski deposited 10 points for East Brunswick. Keithan Shuler led Sayreville (2-13) with 11 points.
Giana Lobozzo leads Watchung Hills past Immaculata - Girls basketball recap
Giana Lobozzo scored 19 points and six rebounds to carry Watchung Hills to a 52-38 victory over Immaculata in Warren. Ava Lobozzo added 11 points and four steals for Watchung Hills (11-4), who held a four-point lead at the end of the third quarter but used a 16-6 run in the final quarter to put the game away.
Boys Basketball: Skyland Conference Players of the Week for Jan. 18
Each week, NJ Advance Media will select five Players of the Week in every conference, highlighting the best individual efforts in that area. These first selections are made from games played between Tuesday, Jan. 10, and Monday, Jan. 16. The decisions are ours to make, but feel free to send any nominations to the email address listed below. Here are the Players of the Week in the Skyland Conference for Jan. 18:
No. 1 St. John Vianney over Matawan - Girls basketball recap
Zoe Brooks brought 21 points, six rebounds and four steals as unbeaten St. John Vianney, No. 1 in NJ.com’s Top 20, won, 70-13, over Matawan in Aberdeen. St. John Vianney improves to 15-0 while Matawan is now 0-13. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes...
New Egypt over Academy for Urban Leadership Charter - Boys basketball recap
Connor Stillwell scored a game-high 14 points as New Egypt secured a 40-32 victory over Academy for Urban Leadership Charter in New Egypt. In the second quarter, New Egypt (5-6) opened up a double-digit lead and was able to extend further in the second half. Connor Fischer scored nine points...
Boys basketball: Eli Stoute wins it for West Morris over Mendham
Eli Stoute hit a pull-up jumper with 18 seconds left to give West Morris a 52-51 lead over Mendham before a last-second stand by the Wolfpack allowed them to hold on for their ninth-straight victory. Mendham (8-5) jumped out to a 19-10 lead in the first quarter before West Morris...
Hot start propels Rumson-Fair Haven past Colts Neck - Boys basketball recap (PHOTOS)
Behind a 21-point performance from Luke Schorr along with a dominant first half, Rumson-Fair Haven rolled past Colts Neck in a 67-53 victory in Rumson. Rumson-Fair Haven (9-3) wasted little time taking control of the game, going on a 15-6 run in the first quarter and taking a 17-point lead by halftime. In the second half, Colts Neck (8-4) was only able to make a small dent in the lead, outscoring Rumson-Fair Haven 37-34.
Cresskill over Waldwick - Girls basketball recap
Maddie Morgan went four of five from the line in her 16 points as Cresskill won at home, 46-27, over Waldwick. Erin Fahy added a double double of 12 points and 12 rebounds for Cresskill (10-4), which led 21-10 at halftime. Waldwick is now 9-4. The N.J. High School Sports...
Piombino’s career night lifts Morris Hills past Montville - Boys basketball
Andrew Piombino scored a career-high 26 points as Morris Hills defeated Montville, 64-46, in Rockaway. Eshaan Bhansali added eight points for Morris Hills (6-5), which led 32-21 at halftime. Nick Russo and Logan McBurney had 14 points apiece for Montville (3-7), with Russo adding four rebounds and four assists. The...
Girls basketball: Spotswood dispatches Carteret for 10th win of the season
Lizzie Calandruccio poured in 20 points to help lead Spotswood to a 58-29 win over Carteret in Carteret. Ava Hellerich tallied eight points while Tatum Jones and Allie Costantino each had seven points for Spotswood (10-3), which has won seven of its last eight games. Beauty Nwanzee and Jakya McClendon...
No. 3 Don Bosco over Teaneck - Boys basketball recap
Noah Barnett scored a game-high 24 points as Don Bosco Prep, No. 3 in NJ.com’s Top 20, earned a 53-42 victory over Teaneck in Teaneck. Teaneck (12-4) took an early lead over one of the top teams in the state but Don Bosco (14-1) used a massive second quarter to gain control.
Wrestling notebooks: N.J.’s duals to watch, top storylines & region rankings for Week 6
We’re nearing crunch time. The team tournament cutoff is on Jan. 28 and the premiere programs which haven’t gotten to wrestle each other yet are beginning to now. The next seven days will feature four Top-10 matchups across the state and six among those in the Top 12. That’s an action-packed slate.
Sterling over Gateway - Girls basketball recap
Bridget Dickson went four for four from the line in her 21 points while Morgan Sims added 18 more as Sterling won, 51-35, over Gateway in Woodbury Heights. Sterling (10-3) set the tone with a 19-10 opening run and never looked back. Angelina Zagone led all scorers with 22 points,...
Girls basketball: Haddon Heights tops Audubon for 5th straight win
Madison Clark finished with 16 points to help lead Haddon Heights to a 54-38 win over Audubon in Audubon. Gab DiOrio tallied 14 points while Alexis Carroway chipped in with seven for Haddon Heights (6-7), which won its fifth straight game. Ashley Flynn had 12 points and seven rebounds to...
Boys basketball: Germann surpasses 1,000 career pts. as Egg Harbor tops Wildwood Catholic
DJ Germann surpasses 1,000 career points as Egg Harbor dispatched Wildwood Catholic 84-49 in Egg Harbor. Germann finished with 21 points and six rebounds while Jay-Nelly Reyes had 19 points, six rebounds and five steals for Egg Harbor (12-3). Keion Elliot and Jamil Wilkins each had 13 points. Justin Harper...
Boys Basketball: Bordentown defeats Palmyra
Bordentown overcome an early deficit to defeat Palmyra 58-44, in Palmyra. Narrowly trailing by two at the end of the first quarter, Bordentown (9-4) went on a 16-9 run in the second quarter and took a 22-17 lead into the half. Offensively the Scotties were difficult to slow down in...
Girls basketball: North Arlington bests Weehawken for 6th straight win
Skyla Acosta finished with 19 points to help lift North Arlington to a 42-27 win over Weehawken in North Arlington. Sophia Veloso tallied 11 points for North Arlington (10-3), which won its sixth straight game. Eva Shevlin led Weehawken (6-7) with seven points. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now...
Paterson Eastside over Paterson Kennedy - Girls basketball recap
Symiaha Brown-Cobb had 11 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists to lift Paterson Eastside to a 42-16 victory over Paterson Kennedy in Paterson. Ronshanae Austin added 14 points with nine rebounds and Nevaeh Banks chipped in eight points for Paterson Eastside (10-4), which led 20-4 at halftime. Kimaada Melvin paced...
Haddon Township defeats Audubon - Girls basketball recap
Alli Kamulda scored a game-high 15 points to lead Haddon Township past Audubon 29-16 in Westmont. Haddon Township (10-3) jumped out to a 12-7 lead in the first quarter before shutting Audubon (6-8) out in the second and sporting a 12-point halftime lead. Haddon Township also outscored Audubon 10-9 in the second half.
Fast start takes Hoboken over McNair - Girls basketball recap
Emma Conway collected 17 points as Hoboken held on to an early lead to win, 46-36, over McNair in Jersey City. Jolie Jacobelli added 10 points for Hoboken (7-4), which opened with a 17-7 run and led 25-16 at halftime. London Whitten led everyone with 18 points while Alyssah Evia...
