The largest networking event in Tampa heads to Tampa Heights this February

Tampa Bay’s largest networking event arrives at the beautiful Armature Works venue in Tampa Heights on February 17. Guests can gather three months worth of connections in just three hours at this fabulous event put together by ActionCOACH Tampa Bay. That’s So Tampa has a limited number of tickets available at $47 ($500 off!). Those interested in attending can reserve their spot online.
The largest dessert festival in America returns to Tampa in 2023

Dessert Wars returns to Tampa on September 23. The largest traveling dessert festival in America makes its triumphant return to the Florida State Fairgrounds for one of the sweetest celebrations in the state. If you can’t wait until September, just start counting down the days until The Florida State Fair this February, and the upcoming Tampa Bay Chocolate Festival.
Wagamama announces grand opening date in Water Street Tampa

Wagamama, the iconic restaurant brand offering modern Asian cuisine, is entering new markets with its first ever Florida location in Tampa at 1050 Water Street on February 11. We enjoyed our first taste of Wagamama’s exceptional chicken and veggie gyoza during the Water Street Holiday Promenade — and it lives up to the hype.
Hong BBQ & Hot Pot brings all-you-can-eat experience to Tampa

A brand new all-you-can-eat restaurant is now open in Tampa. Please welcome Hong BBQ & Hot Pot to Tampa. Hat tip to Creative Loafing for putting this savory hotspot on our culinary radar. The new spot at 5840 E Fowler Ave. celebrated its grand opening on January 17. “Introducing our...
The world’s largest triceratops, Big John, comes to Tampa this year

Go nose to nose with Big John, the World’s Largest Triceratops, in an immersive and playful exhibit at the Glazer Children’s Museum in downtown Tampa. The colossal arrival is part of a great excavation exhibit opening at The Glazer Children’s Museum later in 2023. Do we think Big John would get along with the 21-foot Phoebe the Flamingo?
Serotonin Centers Signs Florida Development Deal to Provide Longevity Treatments

Serotonin Centers announced the signing of a 10-unit development agreement for the Southwest coast of Florida. With the site-selection process in motion, Tampa is anticipated to be home to the first of the new centers in 2023. Additional sites will include Naples, Bradenton, Clearwater, St. Petersburg, Sarasota and other communities throughout the region.
Tampa entrepreneur lands role in movie about Jeff Bezos life

TAMPA, Fla. - From your fingertips to your front door and now into space. It seems there’s nothing Amazon can’t do. But, it wasn’t always so and a new movie is in the works about Jeff Bezos' entrepreneurial journey. A new movie called "Bezos: The Beginning" stars...
