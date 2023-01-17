Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Here's What 3 Tampa Nurses Think About DeSantis' Bans on Mask Mandates Entering Florida LawMalinda FuscoFlorida State
Tampa Bay Buccaneers To Fire Multiple CoachesOnlyHomersTampa, FL
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fire CoachOnlyHomersTampa, FL
This popular restaurant is giving away free food at its two locations in Tampa on ThursdayAsh JurbergTampa, FL
Dallas Cowboys To Sign New Kicker After Catastrophic Playoff GameOnlyHomersTampa, FL
Related
Tampa’s Wagamama sets opening date, Pop Goes the Waffle closing, and more Tampa Bay foodie news
And Water Street Tampa’s newest eatery, Boulon Brasserie, is now accepting reservations.
thatssotampa.com
The largest networking event in Tampa heads to Tampa Heights this February
Tampa Bay’s largest networking event arrives at the beautiful Armature Works venue in Tampa Heights on February 17. Guests can gather three months worth of connections in just three hours at this fabulous event put together by ActionCOACH Tampa Bay. That’s So Tampa has a limited number of tickets available at $47 ($500 off!). Those interested in attending can reserve their spot online.
Seffner’s Soulful Flavors moves to new Tampa location in University area
There are daily staples, but the menu changes throughout the week.
thatssotampa.com
The largest dessert festival in America returns to Tampa in 2023
Dessert Wars returns to Tampa on September 23. The largest traveling dessert festival in America makes its triumphant return to the Florida State Fairgrounds for one of the sweetest celebrations in the state. If you can’t wait until September, just start counting down the days until The Florida State Fair this February, and the upcoming Tampa Bay Chocolate Festival.
thatssotampa.com
Wagamama announces grand opening date in Water Street Tampa
Wagamama, the iconic restaurant brand offering modern Asian cuisine, is entering new markets with its first ever Florida location in Tampa at 1050 Water Street on February 11. We enjoyed our first taste of Wagamama’s exceptional chicken and veggie gyoza during the Water Street Holiday Promenade — and it lives up to the hype.
thatssotampa.com
Hong BBQ & Hot Pot brings all-you-can-eat experience to Tampa
A brand new all-you-can-eat restaurant is now open in Tampa. Please welcome Hong BBQ & Hot Pot to Tampa. Hat tip to Creative Loafing for putting this savory hotspot on our culinary radar. The new spot at 5840 E Fowler Ave. celebrated its grand opening on January 17. “Introducing our...
The 2nd annual Pinellas TacoFest heads to England Brothers Park next weekend
This weekend-long foodie fesival is free to attend.
This popular restaurant is giving away free food at its two locations in Tampa on Thursday
For chicken salad fans in Tampa, tomorrow will be like Christmas Day. It is the day Chicken Salad Chick, the nation’s only fast-casual chicken salad restaurant concept, marks its annual Guest Appreciation Day.
'Sad Summer' music festival is bringing Taking Back Sunday to Clearwater's new Coachman Park
The Maine, Pvris, Hot Mulligan and Mom Jeans are among the nine bands playing.
thatssotampa.com
The world’s largest triceratops, Big John, comes to Tampa this year
Go nose to nose with Big John, the World’s Largest Triceratops, in an immersive and playful exhibit at the Glazer Children’s Museum in downtown Tampa. The colossal arrival is part of a great excavation exhibit opening at The Glazer Children’s Museum later in 2023. Do we think Big John would get along with the 21-foot Phoebe the Flamingo?
Best Day Trips And Scenic Drives Around Tampa Bay
The Tampa Bay area of Florida is a beautiful place to live, and there are lots of scenic drives and wonderful day trips you can take around the region. Here are some of the best. Courtney Campbell Causeway The Courtney Campbell Causeway crosses almost ten
Gasparilla 2023: Everything you need to know about the annual Pirate Fest
Grab your beads, costumes, and eye patches, and get ready for the 2023 Gasparilla parades. The parades will affect parking and traffic, so here's everything you need to know about the annual fest.
Tampa Bay’s first Raising Cane's opens in Clearwater this month
The local chicken tendy competition is heating up.
Bay area mobile home community hit with 2 unexpected price hikes
A double whammy! Residents at a Tampa Bay area mobile home community are getting hit with two unexpected price hikes. They turned to 8 On Your Side, asking how to challenge the charges.
More than 30 of the best concerts coming to Tampa Bay this weekend
Tampa Bay concert calendar for Jan. 19-26.
On this day: Snow fell in Tampa Bay 46 years ago
The Tampa Bay area is no stranger to the occasional cold snap, but it usually comes without the snowfall expected farther north.
wellspa360.com
Serotonin Centers Signs Florida Development Deal to Provide Longevity Treatments
Serotonin Centers announced the signing of a 10-unit development agreement for the Southwest coast of Florida. With the site-selection process in motion, Tampa is anticipated to be home to the first of the new centers in 2023. Additional sites will include Naples, Bradenton, Clearwater, St. Petersburg, Sarasota and other communities throughout the region.
businessobserverfl.com
St. Petersburg native leads Swedish builder's parks projects
While it may seem like hyperbole to say this, the reality is that as the next several generations of Tampa Bay residents visit area parks in the coming years, and reap the benefits of growth in the area, they’ll have one company in particular to thank for the work.
fox13news.com
Tampa entrepreneur lands role in movie about Jeff Bezos life
TAMPA, Fla. - From your fingertips to your front door and now into space. It seems there’s nothing Amazon can’t do. But, it wasn’t always so and a new movie is in the works about Jeff Bezos' entrepreneurial journey. A new movie called "Bezos: The Beginning" stars...
Comments / 0