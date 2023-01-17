Read full article on original website
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts man getting paroled concerning second degree murder at Bristol County mall
A Massachusetts man is being paroled after a murder at an area mall. According to the Massachusetts Parole Board, on May 26, 1993, after a jury trial in Bristol Superior Court, Charles Chase was convicted of second-degree murder in the death of Albert Renauld. He was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole. On that same date, he received a fourteen to fifteen-year sentence for theft of a motor vehicle, as well as a three to five-year sentence for larceny. Both sentences were ordered to run concurrently with his life sentence.
WCVB
2 high-profile homicides in Norfolk County, Massachusetts, put spotlight on domestic violence
After two high-profile homicides that Norfolk County investigators say may be rooted in a history of domestic violence, advocates say survivors and loved ones must not give up. “It's sad that we're still dealing with it, that we are talking about this,” said Debbie Hall of YMCA of Central Massachusetts....
Dartmouth Mall Murderer to Be Paroled
DARTMOUTH — A man sentenced to life in prison after killing a man by running him over with his own truck at the Dartmouth Mall parking lot in October 1991 is now set to be released. Charles Chase III was convicted by jury of second degree murder and other...
Medical assistant accused of raping patient at MGH Back Bay Health Center
BOSTON - A medical assistant is accused of raping a patient at MGH Back Bay Health Center. Damien Knighton, 39, of East Boston, allegedly assaulted the patient during an exam on Wednesday afternoon. The victim told police he was there to see his doctor for a follow-up appointment about an injury to his shoulder and leg. He was approached by Knighton, who said the doctor requested an additional test and asked him to get undressed. Knighton then allegedly sexually assaulted the victim. "The victim then got dressed and inquired with other staff about the examination," the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office said. "He concluded he was sexually assaulted and called 911."Knighton was charged with rape and indecent assault and battery and ordered held on $5,000 bail.Mass General Hospital says Knighton is on administrative leave. "We take these allegations very seriously and are fully cooperating with Boston Police," MGH said.
Heroux Announces Plan to Close New Bedford’s Ash Street Jail
In an appearance on WBSM's SouthCoast Tonight Tuesday, Bristol County Sheriff Paul Heroux announced that he has developed a plan to close the controversial Ash Street Jail in New Bedford and move the inmates to the now-defunct ICE detention facility in Dartmouth. Heroux's plan includes working with the Massachusetts Division...
Lawsuit: Seekonk owes police chief $139K for terminating contract
Soon-to-be former Seekonk police chief David Isabella is suing the town for causing "irreparable harm" to his reputation by ousting him with little to no explanation.
WCVB
Prosecutor reveals evidence of dismemberment in Ana Walshe case
QUINCY, Mass. — Several new pieces of evidence were revealed Wednesday morning when Brian Walshe appeared in court toface new charges, including murder, in connection with the death of his wife, Ana Walshe. Prosecutors say the evidence shows that the Cohasset mother was dismembered by her husband. At the...
newbedfordguide.com
24-year old New Bedford man sentenced for role in gunning down of New York teen
24-year old Nathanael Genao of New Bedford was one of five men arrested for the drug-related shooting death of 17-year-old Brandin Guerrero of New York. Also charged with murder and robbery in the killing are Emanuel Ramos, 30, of Roxbury, Massachusetts; Juan Ortiz, 21, of Concord, New Hampshire; and Nathaniel Kerruish, 24, of East Machias. The fifth defendant, Jorge Luis Pagan-Sanchez, 42, of Taunton, Massachusetts, already pleaded guilty to charges of murder and robbery on Jan. 4.
DNA evidence may exonerate man convicted in 1985 rape
For nearly four decades, a man convicted of raping a woman at knifepoint has maintained his innocence.
Mass. company accused of dumping thousands of tons of contaminated fill says charges are baseless
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — A Massachusetts construction company charged with illegally dumping thousands of tons of contaminated fill in Rhode Island during a highway construction project says it has done nothing wrong. The Rhode Island attorney general’s office announced Wednesday that Barletta Heavy Division, Inc., of Canton, is charged with...
WBUR
Falsification charges against Fall River cop prompt calls to reinvestigate his past
In November, Fall River police officer Nicholas Hoar appeared in federal court to deny charges of filing false reports that allegedly covered up a beating he gave to a suspect outside the city’s police station. It was not the first time Hoar has been accused of excessive force. Since...
Fall River Woman Gets Life in Prison for Brutal Slaying
FALL RIVER — An 18-year-old Fall River woman will spend life in prison with the possibility of parole after she pleaded guilty to stabbing an elderly woman to death with a pair of scissors in 2019. Heavenly Arroyo was just 15 years old when she fatally stabbed 68-year-old Ana...
Boston Uber driver charged with raping woman on St. Patrick’s Day goes to trial
A Boston Uber driver charged with raping an inebriated female passenger on St. Patrick’s Day five years ago will head to trial on Wednesday. Prosecutors will argue that driver Ranjan Thapa, of Everett, raped an “extremely intoxicated” 23-year-old woman after the staff at a Boston bar called him to take her home following a night of heavy drinking, the Suffolk Country District Attorney’s Office said.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts registered nurse sentenced to prison for tampering with morphine of dementia patients
BOSTON – A Massachusetts registered nurse was sentenced in federal court for tampering with morphine prescribed to a nursing home resident in her care. According to U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Massachusetts, 43-year-old Gwen Rider of Northborough was sentenced by U.S. Senior District Court Judge Timothy S. Hillman to 52 months in prison and three years of supervised release. On March 8, 2022, Rider pleaded guilty to one count of tampering with a consumer product and one count of obtaining a controlled substance by fraud and deception.
Turnto10.com
Family of Fall River man threatens $50M lawsuit against city in fatal police shooting
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WJAR) — The family of a man killed by Fall River police said they plan to sue the city for $50 million. Anthony Harden was 30 years old when his family said police barged into his Fall River apartment and shot him in his bedroom. But according to the Bristol County District Attorney's Office, there's a different story behind the shooting.
2 Worcester residents sentenced for roles in drug trafficking conspiracy
Two Worcester residents who previously pleaded guilty for their role in a drug-trafficking conspiracy were both sentenced on Saturday. Antonio “Animal” Rosario Garcia was sentenced to 80 months in prison and four years of supervised release, while Cintia Franco was sentenced to two years in prison followed by three years of supervised release, according to U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins’ office. Both were sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Timothy Hillman.
Police: Boys took stolen scooter cart on joyride through Fall River
Police arrested two juveniles Wednesday night after they were caught riding a stolen motorized scooter cart through Fall River.
GoLocalProv
Brown Prof. of Psychiatry Sanctioned for Inappropriate Relationship Still Working at University & VA
GoLocal reported on Monday that Assistant Professor of Psychiatry and Human Behavior at Brown University Amy Cameron has been placed on probation by the Rhode Island Department of Health for an inappropriate relationship. GoLocal has learned that despite the action by RIDOH, she continues to work at Brown and at...
Boston man facing charges after alleged rape, assault and attempted money extortion in hotel
BOSTON — A Boston man is facing charges after an alleged instance of rape, assault and attempted money extortion in a Boston hotel Monday afternoon. According to the Suffolk County District Attorney’s office, police responded to the Doubletree Hotel on Washington Street at 8:00 a.m. after receiving a 911 call from a man who claimed his ex-girlfriend was in danger in a hotel room.
Outgoing Providence police chief lands new role in Washington
Hugh Clements has been named director of the Office of Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS) for the U.S. Department of Justice.
