Bristol County, MA

fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts man getting paroled concerning second degree murder at Bristol County mall

A Massachusetts man is being paroled after a murder at an area mall. According to the Massachusetts Parole Board, on May 26, 1993, after a jury trial in Bristol Superior Court, Charles Chase was convicted of second-degree murder in the death of Albert Renauld. He was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole. On that same date, he received a fourteen to fifteen-year sentence for theft of a motor vehicle, as well as a three to five-year sentence for larceny. Both sentences were ordered to run concurrently with his life sentence.
BRISTOL COUNTY, MA
1420 WBSM

Dartmouth Mall Murderer to Be Paroled

DARTMOUTH — A man sentenced to life in prison after killing a man by running him over with his own truck at the Dartmouth Mall parking lot in October 1991 is now set to be released. Charles Chase III was convicted by jury of second degree murder and other...
DARTMOUTH, MA
CBS Boston

Medical assistant accused of raping patient at MGH Back Bay Health Center

BOSTON - A medical assistant is accused of raping a patient at MGH Back Bay Health Center. Damien Knighton, 39, of East Boston, allegedly assaulted the patient during an exam on Wednesday afternoon. The victim told police he was there to see his doctor for a follow-up appointment about an injury to his shoulder and leg. He was approached by Knighton, who said the doctor requested an additional test and asked him to get undressed. Knighton then allegedly sexually assaulted the victim. "The victim then got dressed and inquired with other staff about the examination," the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office said. "He concluded he was sexually assaulted and called 911."Knighton was charged with rape and indecent assault and battery and ordered held on $5,000 bail.Mass General Hospital says Knighton is on administrative leave. "We take these allegations very seriously and are fully cooperating with Boston Police," MGH said. 
BOSTON, MA
1420 WBSM

Heroux Announces Plan to Close New Bedford’s Ash Street Jail

In an appearance on WBSM's SouthCoast Tonight Tuesday, Bristol County Sheriff Paul Heroux announced that he has developed a plan to close the controversial Ash Street Jail in New Bedford and move the inmates to the now-defunct ICE detention facility in Dartmouth. Heroux's plan includes working with the Massachusetts Division...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
WCVB

Prosecutor reveals evidence of dismemberment in Ana Walshe case

QUINCY, Mass. — Several new pieces of evidence were revealed Wednesday morning when Brian Walshe appeared in court toface new charges, including murder, in connection with the death of his wife, Ana Walshe. Prosecutors say the evidence shows that the Cohasset mother was dismembered by her husband. At the...
COHASSET, MA
newbedfordguide.com

24-year old New Bedford man sentenced for role in gunning down of New York teen

24-year old Nathanael Genao of New Bedford was one of five men arrested for the drug-related shooting death of 17-year-old Brandin Guerrero of New York. Also charged with murder and robbery in the killing are Emanuel Ramos, 30, of Roxbury, Massachusetts; Juan Ortiz, 21, of Concord, New Hampshire; and Nathaniel Kerruish, 24, of East Machias. The fifth defendant, Jorge Luis Pagan-Sanchez, 42, of Taunton, Massachusetts, already pleaded guilty to charges of murder and robbery on Jan. 4.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
MassLive.com

Boston Uber driver charged with raping woman on St. Patrick’s Day goes to trial

A Boston Uber driver charged with raping an inebriated female passenger on St. Patrick’s Day five years ago will head to trial on Wednesday. Prosecutors will argue that driver Ranjan Thapa, of Everett, raped an “extremely intoxicated” 23-year-old woman after the staff at a Boston bar called him to take her home following a night of heavy drinking, the Suffolk Country District Attorney’s Office said.
BOSTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts registered nurse sentenced to prison for tampering with morphine of dementia patients

BOSTON – A Massachusetts registered nurse was sentenced in federal court for tampering with morphine prescribed to a nursing home resident in her care. According to U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Massachusetts, 43-year-old Gwen Rider of Northborough was sentenced by U.S. Senior District Court Judge Timothy S. Hillman to 52 months in prison and three years of supervised release. On March 8, 2022, Rider pleaded guilty to one count of tampering with a consumer product and one count of obtaining a controlled substance by fraud and deception.
NORTHBOROUGH, MA
Turnto10.com

Family of Fall River man threatens $50M lawsuit against city in fatal police shooting

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WJAR) — The family of a man killed by Fall River police said they plan to sue the city for $50 million. Anthony Harden was 30 years old when his family said police barged into his Fall River apartment and shot him in his bedroom. But according to the Bristol County District Attorney's Office, there's a different story behind the shooting.
FALL RIVER, MA
MassLive.com

2 Worcester residents sentenced for roles in drug trafficking conspiracy

Two Worcester residents who previously pleaded guilty for their role in a drug-trafficking conspiracy were both sentenced on Saturday. Antonio “Animal” Rosario Garcia was sentenced to 80 months in prison and four years of supervised release, while Cintia Franco was sentenced to two years in prison followed by three years of supervised release, according to U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins’ office. Both were sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Timothy Hillman.
WORCESTER, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston man facing charges after alleged rape, assault and attempted money extortion in hotel

BOSTON — A Boston man is facing charges after an alleged instance of rape, assault and attempted money extortion in a Boston hotel Monday afternoon. According to the Suffolk County District Attorney’s office, police responded to the Doubletree Hotel on Washington Street at 8:00 a.m. after receiving a 911 call from a man who claimed his ex-girlfriend was in danger in a hotel room.
BOSTON, MA
