Destin, FL

WKRG News 5

Man o’ Wars wash up on Okaloosa Island beaches

OKALOOSA ISLAND, Fla. (WKRG) — A streak of teal and turquoise is marking the high-tide line along Okaloosa County beaches. Though they might look like little plastic bags, they are venomous Man o’ Wars that are drying up along the shore. WKRG News 5 found the creatures washed up at Princess Beach near the Eglin […]
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
iheart.com

This Is The Most Snow Florida's Ever Had

Depending on where you live in the United States, snow is either a natural part of life or a rare occurrence. As weather conditions get more extreme, heavy snowfall may become more of the norm. The holiday winter storm gave the entire country a big blast of the white stuff, and some states even experienced blizzards.
FLORIDA STATE
cenlanow.com

Work begins on Panama City Beach medical campus

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Work has begun on one of Panama City Beach’s largest medical advancements in history. Officials ceremoniously turned dirt for the FSU Health – Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare medical campus. “Today is the day we’ve been waiting for in Panama City Beach for...
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WJHG-TV

Bay County works to reopen the East Pass

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - This is something locals have been talking about since the early 2000′s. Ever since nature closed up the East Pass, not once, but twice, many have been looking forward to Bay County’s plan of reopening it. With support from some in the community, the pass is now one step closer to reopening.
BAY COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Ribbon cutting signifies growth in Walton County

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Walton County officials came together Wednesday to cut the ribbon for the U.S. Highway 331 Water and Sewer project in central Walton County. Representatives from the City of DeFuniak Springs and the City of Freeport, the Walton County Economic Development Alliance, and the Triumph Board were there to announce the completion of the project.
WALTON COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Four car collision in Santa Rosa, one death and several injuries

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One person is dead, and several are injured after a multiple vehicle collision that occurred in Santa Rosa County, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers say on Wednesday afternoon, just west of Treasure Bay Circle, a 35-year-old was driving a pickup truck eastbound in...
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

Weather changes coming to Gulf Coast

WEAR-TV — PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The next weathermaker brings a chance for rain and cooler air to round out the work and school week. Light rain is possible Wednesday and then a line of showers will move over the Southeast and could bring rain to the area Thursday morning.
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

Space heater causes fire at Escambia Co. mobile home: ECFR

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A space heater caused a residential structure fire at a mobile home on Saturday in Escambia County, according to Escambia County Fire Rescue. On Saturday at 11:50 a.m., Escambia County Fire Rescue responded to a residential structure fire at the 1200 block of Bet Raines Road. Upon arrival, ECFR said […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
cenlanow.com

Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks in Panama City Beach

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Gov. Ron DeSantis held a news conference in Panama City Beach Tuesday. DeSantis was joined by Rep. Neal Dunn, (R-Panama City), Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis, and Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo.
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
getthecoast.com

Long-time Niceville Mayor, Randy Wise, featured on episode of Jeopardy!

On Monday, January 16, 2023, former Niceville Mayor, Randy Wise, was featured on the television show Jeopardy!. “Sometimes not much changes in a town; Randall Wise was mayor of Niceville in this northwestern slab of Florida for 49 years.”. The answer was “the Panhandle.”. Mayor Wise passed away on...
NICEVILLE, FL
YAHOO!

Pensacola dentist Stamitoles denied bond after violating his release agreement

An Escambia judge denied Pensacola dentist Charles Stamitoles's motion to reinstate bond pending his appeal Monday after he breached his release agreement. Judge Kristina Lightel denied the bond reinstatement motion after she determined Stamitoles's travel to Mobile, Alabama, was not an emergency worth disregarding a court order. "You directly defied...
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

Drugs in Hide-a-Can, illegal vapes found during I-10 traffic stop: Okaloosa Co. deputies

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said a traffic stop on Interstate 10 Thursday morning ended with a 47-year-old Crestview woman behind bars. Deputies working Interstate 10 near Mile Marker 55 said they pulled over Carolyn Virginia Satterfield for not wearing her seatbelt, according to the press release. OCSO said Satterfield gave […]
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Bay County crash involving school bus kills truck driver

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Florida man was killed after a crash involving a Bay District Schools’ school bus on Hwy. 231, according to Florida Highway Patrol. In an FHP news release, troopers say a truck was traveling south on Hwy. 231 near Penny Road. That’s when the truck hit the back of a school bus that was at a complete stop on Hwy. 231.
BAY COUNTY, FL

