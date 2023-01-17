Read full article on original website
Man o’ Wars wash up on Okaloosa Island beaches
OKALOOSA ISLAND, Fla. (WKRG) — A streak of teal and turquoise is marking the high-tide line along Okaloosa County beaches. Though they might look like little plastic bags, they are venomous Man o’ Wars that are drying up along the shore. WKRG News 5 found the creatures washed up at Princess Beach near the Eglin […]
getthecoast.com
‘Christ of the Gulf’: 9-foot tall Jesus statue part of artificial reef deployment near Destin-Fort Walton Beach
On January 15, 2023, the Okaloosa Coastal Resource Team successfully deployed the vessel MANTA off the coast of Destin-Fort Walton Beach in Okaloosa County, Florida. The artificial reef was deployed in 111ft of water, approximately 16 nautical miles southwest of Destin, inside the LAARS C permitted area. But, the MANTA...
Possible changes to beach chair, event vendors for newly declared Okaloosa Island Public Beach Park
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Okaloosa Island beaches from the Hilton Garden Inn on HWY 98 to Eglin AFB property down Santa Rosa Blvd. are public property. The board of county commissioners is taking that message one step forward by declaring the nearly 2.5-mile the official Okaloosa Island Public Beach Park. New signage will […]
iheart.com
This Is The Most Snow Florida's Ever Had
Depending on where you live in the United States, snow is either a natural part of life or a rare occurrence. As weather conditions get more extreme, heavy snowfall may become more of the norm. The holiday winter storm gave the entire country a big blast of the white stuff, and some states even experienced blizzards.
cenlanow.com
Work begins on Panama City Beach medical campus
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Work has begun on one of Panama City Beach’s largest medical advancements in history. Officials ceremoniously turned dirt for the FSU Health – Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare medical campus. “Today is the day we’ve been waiting for in Panama City Beach for...
WJHG-TV
Bay County works to reopen the East Pass
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - This is something locals have been talking about since the early 2000′s. Ever since nature closed up the East Pass, not once, but twice, many have been looking forward to Bay County’s plan of reopening it. With support from some in the community, the pass is now one step closer to reopening.
Horse Power Pavilion bistro opens, but battle with county continues
FREEPORT, Fla. (WMBB) — Walton County code compliance officers have been at war with Freeport’s Horse Power Pavilion for about five years. The owner opened the doors to a new bistro this weekend, but that has opened a new round of county actions. Horse Power Pavilion Owner Kate Holland’s dream has come true and her […]
U.S. Coast Guard rescues man having heart attack symptoms 40 miles off Destin coast
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — The U.S. Coast Guard showed unity in response to a distress call 40 miles off the Destin Coast Sunday, Jan. 15. According to a press release, a 39-year-old male crewmember of the vessel ‘No Pressure’ suffered heart attack-like symptoms while at sea. A helicopter from the Mobile training station, New Orleans, […]
WJHG-TV
Ribbon cutting signifies growth in Walton County
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Walton County officials came together Wednesday to cut the ribbon for the U.S. Highway 331 Water and Sewer project in central Walton County. Representatives from the City of DeFuniak Springs and the City of Freeport, the Walton County Economic Development Alliance, and the Triumph Board were there to announce the completion of the project.
WJHG-TV
Four car collision in Santa Rosa, one death and several injuries
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One person is dead, and several are injured after a multiple vehicle collision that occurred in Santa Rosa County, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers say on Wednesday afternoon, just west of Treasure Bay Circle, a 35-year-old was driving a pickup truck eastbound in...
WEAR
Weather changes coming to Gulf Coast
WEAR-TV — PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The next weathermaker brings a chance for rain and cooler air to round out the work and school week. Light rain is possible Wednesday and then a line of showers will move over the Southeast and could bring rain to the area Thursday morning.
Space heater causes fire at Escambia Co. mobile home: ECFR
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A space heater caused a residential structure fire at a mobile home on Saturday in Escambia County, according to Escambia County Fire Rescue. On Saturday at 11:50 a.m., Escambia County Fire Rescue responded to a residential structure fire at the 1200 block of Bet Raines Road. Upon arrival, ECFR said […]
1 dead, 6 injured in 4-car crash on Highway 90 in Santa Rosa Co.: Florida Highway Patrol
UPDATE (4:03 p.m.): The Florida Highway Patrol said six people were injured, not four. One was flown to the hospital to be treated for injuries. This story will be updated as WKRG learns more. SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Florida Highway Patrol said one person died Wednesday following a four-vehicle crash on US […]
cenlanow.com
Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks in Panama City Beach
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Gov. Ron DeSantis held a news conference in Panama City Beach Tuesday. DeSantis was joined by Rep. Neal Dunn, (R-Panama City), Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis, and Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo.
getthecoast.com
Long-time Niceville Mayor, Randy Wise, featured on episode of Jeopardy!
On Monday, January 16, 2023, former Niceville Mayor, Randy Wise, was featured on the television show Jeopardy!. “Sometimes not much changes in a town; Randall Wise was mayor of Niceville in this northwestern slab of Florida for 49 years.”. The answer was “the Panhandle.”. Mayor Wise passed away on...
WALA-TV FOX10
UPDATE: Pensacola PD looking for two individuals suspected of criminal mischief
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) - Pensacola PD said they are looking for two individuals that they believe were involved in several felony criminal mischiefs from Jan. 13 in the downtown area. The two suspects caused damage to several businesses and residents. Police are asking the public to contact Detective John Cramer...
YAHOO!
Pensacola dentist Stamitoles denied bond after violating his release agreement
An Escambia judge denied Pensacola dentist Charles Stamitoles's motion to reinstate bond pending his appeal Monday after he breached his release agreement. Judge Kristina Lightel denied the bond reinstatement motion after she determined Stamitoles's travel to Mobile, Alabama, was not an emergency worth disregarding a court order. "You directly defied...
Drugs in Hide-a-Can, illegal vapes found during I-10 traffic stop: Okaloosa Co. deputies
CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said a traffic stop on Interstate 10 Thursday morning ended with a 47-year-old Crestview woman behind bars. Deputies working Interstate 10 near Mile Marker 55 said they pulled over Carolyn Virginia Satterfield for not wearing her seatbelt, according to the press release. OCSO said Satterfield gave […]
WJHG-TV
Bay County crash involving school bus kills truck driver
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Florida man was killed after a crash involving a Bay District Schools’ school bus on Hwy. 231, according to Florida Highway Patrol. In an FHP news release, troopers say a truck was traveling south on Hwy. 231 near Penny Road. That’s when the truck hit the back of a school bus that was at a complete stop on Hwy. 231.
WEAR
Pace woman in critical condition after head-on collision on U.S. Highway 90
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Pace woman is in critical condition following a crash in Okaloosa County Wednesday morning. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the accident happened around 6 a.m. on U.S. Highway 90, just east of Durbin Lane. Troopers say the 36-year-old woman from Pace was driving east on...
