Bad News For Joe Biden As Trump Asks FBI To Raid Biden Homes and White House Over Classified Docs
Politics is all about competition. It takes a wise, strong and physical man to remain on top in politics. If you are too soft or don't know how to fight for your rights, you will surely not reign in the political world. Before I go deeper into today's interesting headline, I would like to ask three questions. Firstly, why do politicians like to see their rivals fail? Why is they so much hate and envy in politics? Lastly, why do people like to fight each other because of a political post? Well, when it comes to politics, many questions has been asked and few if not any has been answered.
Biden clashes with Peter Doocy after he’s asked why classified documents were next to his Corvette
Joe Biden clashed with a Fox News reporter after he was asked why classified documents had been found stored next to his Corvette sports car. The president tussled with the conservative channel’s Peter Doocy after the White House admitted that Mr Biden’s personal lawyers had found the Obama-era items stored in the garage of his home.
Biden told Supreme Court he didn't need permission from Congress to cancel student loans, it was his executive authority
Editor's Note: At least four paragraphs were mistakenly duplicated in the story during processing, and this has now been corrected. President Biden has told the Supreme Court that he did not require Congress authorization for the Student Loan Cancellation program, as he acted within his executive authority.
Trump Stuns the Nation by Threatening DeSantis Directly
Photo byPhoto 171068188 / Trump © Matthew Bills | Dreamstime.com. Former President Donald Trump has a new mortal enemy. Trump directly warned Florida Governor Ron DeSantis against his potential presidential run in 2024 on a conservative podcast, "The Water Cooler,"
Vladimir Putin Plans To 'Take As Many People As Possible With Him' Before His Death, Insider Reveals
A Kremlin insider made a haunting claim that Russian President Vladimir Putin was prepared to "take down as many people as possible with him" as his health rapidly deteriorates, RadarOnline.com has learned. The remark, which read more like an ominous global warning, suggested that Putin, 70, was prepared to take drastic measures in the ongoing Russia/Ukraine conflict, even resorting to using nuclear weapons — as the Kremlin leader's rumored failing health has left him with a demented and grim outlook on the remaining time he has left on Earth. The startling possibility was brought forward by a source close to...
Hunter Biden Asks Judge To Stop 4-Year-Old Daughter Navy From Taking His Famous Surname
Hunter Biden asked a judge to stop his 4-year-old daughter, Navy, from taking his famous surname, as he claims it would be impossible for her to have a "peaceful existence." Joe Biden's son filed the request on January 6 as he's fighting to lower his child-support payments to baby mama Lunden Roberts, Radar reported. Roberts claimed having the surname would help their daughter because the is "synonymous with being well educated, successful, financially acute and politically powerful."“To the extent, this is misconduct or neglect, it can be rectified by changing her last name to Biden so that she may undeniably...
Hunter Biden blacked out near classified documents while working with Chinese businessman
Classified documents were being held at a residence where Hunter Biden would black out from drinking and drug use during a time when he was working with a Chinese businessman with intelligence connections. The president's son was staying at one of Joe Biden's residences where classified documents were recently found....
‘Could hear the president cursing’: Biden furious about border early on in administration
President Joe Biden was reportedly furious about the surge of immigrants illegally crossing the southern border during the first months of his administration, making him angrier than any other policy issue.
Trump Asks 'What's Going On' With Obama Administration, Urges Investigation
Former President Donald Trump has lashed out at Special Counsel Jack Smith, while demanding that he investigate "what's going on" with the administration of former President Barack Obama instead of him. Trump on Wednesday argued that Smith was working for "Marxist Democrat friends" and suggested that he should focus his...
CBS News poll shows that 70% of Americans are currently "generally pessimistic" about U.S. politics
A new CBS News poll takes a look at Americans' outlook on the current state of U.S. politics, the economy, the Jan. 6 riots and more. Mark Strassmann reports.
Ivanka Trump & Jared Kushner Reportedly Planned a Scheme to Remove Mike Pence From Donald Trump’s 2020 Campaign
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner have exited political life, but they were certainly in the mix during the Donald Trump administration, where they are being accused of trying to unseat Vice President Mike Pence for the 2020 presidential campaign. Those allegations surfaced in former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s upcoming book, Never Give an Inch: Fighting for the America I Love.
Analysis: Classified documents being found in closets & Hunter's charges — it's not looking good for President Biden
The recent tales of confidential documents found in a random closet and his son Hunter Biden's tax and weapons charges do not bode well for President Biden. Let us look at the GOP's handling of this mess that Potus is in...
First, Biden came for your gas stove. Next, Democrats will come for your gas heater
Biden administration appears to have caved on its proposed gas-stove ban, but not every Democrat is persuaded.
The 'meh' presidency: Biden slips again
THE 'MEH' PRESIDENCY: BIDEN SLIPS AGAIN. Here's a lesson from the polls in the last 16 months. When President Joe Biden is unpopular, when things are going badly, his job approval rating falls to about 36%. When he is doing better, when things are going well, his job approval rises to about 44%.
Exclusive: Justice Department allegedly concealed hundreds of Hunter Biden & James Biden's records, lawyer claims
The Department of Justice is allegedly concealing hundreds of Hunter Biden and James Biden records, according to claims that a lawyer in a report has made. A lawyer, Kevin Evans, has made some damning claims that the Department of Justice (D.O.J.) is attempting to hide hundreds of documents that could potentially be responsive.
Joe Biden’s Tweets about Stimulus Payments in 2023 Leaves Americans Confused
People who are looking for more stimulus checks to come their way should be waiting for word from President Joe Biden that an additional payment is on its way. Luckily, just earlier this month, President Joe Biden let the American people know via Twitter that there was more work to be done, giving some hope that he will push for an expanded Child Tax Credit that would provide greater financial assistance to parents.
Ukraine's Newest Weapon Should Worry Russia's Navy, Air Force: Ex-General
"Life is about to start getting very uncomfortable" for Putin's military due to a small, precise bomb, Retired Lt. General Ben Hodges said.
Mexican Authorities Give Update On Shanquella Robinson Death Investigation In Press Conference: 'There Is No Impunity In This Case'
The tragic death of Shanquella Robinson grabbed national headlines in mid-November. Since then, the development of her case has been pretty hush-hush since Mexican officials took over. Recently, during a press conference, Baja California Sur Attorney General Daniel de la Rosa Anaya gave updates about the case. Attorney General de...
New Harvard Poll Shows Donald Trump Comfortably Beating Either Biden or Harris in 2024
The latest survey by Harvard-Harris Polling shows that most respondents who are the most likely to actually vote are intending to vote for Trump in 2024. Harvard, one of the most reliable modern polling groups, recently conducted a couple of post-mid-term 2024 presidential election polls. One of those polls pitted former President Donald Trump against current President Joe Biden, and the other had Trump running against current Vice President Kamala Harris.
Biden will not be the Democrat nominee in 2024. Count on it.
President Joe Biden is not honest. And now revelations about classified documents being found give the appearance that he is compromised. It is hard to imagine him running in 2024.
