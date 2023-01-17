ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 0

Related
Anthony James

Bad News For Joe Biden As Trump Asks FBI To Raid Biden Homes and White House Over Classified Docs

Politics is all about competition. It takes a wise, strong and physical man to remain on top in politics. If you are too soft or don't know how to fight for your rights, you will surely not reign in the political world. Before I go deeper into today's interesting headline, I would like to ask three questions. Firstly, why do politicians like to see their rivals fail? Why is they so much hate and envy in politics? Lastly, why do people like to fight each other because of a political post? Well, when it comes to politics, many questions has been asked and few if not any has been answered.
RadarOnline

Vladimir Putin Plans To 'Take As Many People As Possible With Him' Before His Death, Insider Reveals

A Kremlin insider made a haunting claim that Russian President Vladimir Putin was prepared to "take down as many people as possible with him" as his health rapidly deteriorates, RadarOnline.com has learned. The remark, which read more like an ominous global warning, suggested that Putin, 70, was prepared to take drastic measures in the ongoing Russia/Ukraine conflict, even resorting to using nuclear weapons — as the Kremlin leader's rumored failing health has left him with a demented and grim outlook on the remaining time he has left on Earth. The startling possibility was brought forward by a source close to...
OK! Magazine

Hunter Biden Asks Judge To Stop 4-Year-Old Daughter Navy From Taking His Famous Surname

Hunter Biden asked a judge to stop his 4-year-old daughter, Navy, from taking his famous surname, as he claims it would be impossible for her to have a "peaceful existence." Joe Biden's son filed the request on January 6 as he's fighting to lower his child-support payments to baby mama Lunden Roberts, Radar reported. Roberts claimed having the surname would help their daughter because the is "synonymous with being well educated, successful, financially acute and politically powerful."“To the extent, this is misconduct or neglect, it can be rectified by changing her last name to Biden so that she may undeniably...
ARKANSAS STATE
SheKnows

Ivanka Trump & Jared Kushner Reportedly Planned a Scheme to Remove Mike Pence From Donald Trump’s 2020 Campaign

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner have exited political life, but they were certainly in the mix during the Donald Trump administration, where they are being accused of trying to unseat Vice President Mike Pence for the 2020 presidential campaign. Those allegations surfaced in former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s upcoming book, Never Give an Inch: Fighting for the America I Love.
msn.com

The 'meh' presidency: Biden slips again

THE 'MEH' PRESIDENCY: BIDEN SLIPS AGAIN. Here's a lesson from the polls in the last 16 months. When President Joe Biden is unpopular, when things are going badly, his job approval rating falls to about 36%. When he is doing better, when things are going well, his job approval rises to about 44%.
Shameel Shams

Joe Biden’s Tweets about Stimulus Payments in 2023 Leaves Americans Confused

People who are looking for more stimulus checks to come their way should be waiting for word from President Joe Biden that an additional payment is on its way. Luckily, just earlier this month, President Joe Biden let the American people know via Twitter that there was more work to be done, giving some hope that he will push for an expanded Child Tax Credit that would provide greater financial assistance to parents.
blavity.com

Mexican Authorities Give Update On Shanquella Robinson Death Investigation In Press Conference: 'There Is No Impunity In This Case'

The tragic death of Shanquella Robinson grabbed national headlines in mid-November. Since then, the development of her case has been pretty hush-hush since Mexican officials took over. Recently, during a press conference, Baja California Sur Attorney General Daniel de la Rosa Anaya gave updates about the case. Attorney General de...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Wild Orchid Media

New Harvard Poll Shows Donald Trump Comfortably Beating Either Biden or Harris in 2024

The latest survey by Harvard-Harris Polling shows that most respondents who are the most likely to actually vote are intending to vote for Trump in 2024. Harvard, one of the most reliable modern polling groups, recently conducted a couple of post-mid-term 2024 presidential election polls. One of those polls pitted former President Donald Trump against current President Joe Biden, and the other had Trump running against current Vice President Kamala Harris.

Comments / 0

Community Policy