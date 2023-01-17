Read full article on original website
Madonna announces huge world tour 40 years after release of ‘Madonna’
She released her debut studio album, “Madonna,” 40 years ago in 1983. Now, the “Material Girl” is about to embark on one of the most ambitious tours of her career. Madonna has just announced “The Celebration Tour” for 2023. The tour will take Madonna...
Hypebae
Madonna Announces 'The Celebration Tour' in Honor of Her 4 Decades in Music
Madonna is coming to a city near you. The singer has announced The Celebration Tour, which will feature her performing songs from her music catalog over the last 40 years. Madonna shared a video revealing how the decision to tour came about. The video shows the “Like a Virgin” artist and her friends, which include Lil Wayne, Jack Black, Diplo, Amy Schumer and more, playing Truth or Dare. Schumer dares Madonna to go on tour in honor of her greatest hits.
Madonna Announces ‘Greatest Hits' Tour That Will Make a Stop in Chicago
Madonna has announced a new global tour featuring four decades of her "greatest hits" and Chicago will be among the 35 stops. The "Queen of Pop" will perform on Aug. 9 at the United Center and tickets are set to go on sale this week. The singer announced the tour...
Madonna Announces North American and European Dates for 2023 Celebration Tour
Madonna announced dates for her Celebration Tour on Tuesday with the help of some Hollywood friends. In a nearly five-minute video shared to her social accounts — including her Instagram, which was wiped on Monday in anticipation of the announcement — the artist can be seen paying tribute to her 1991 Blond Ambition World Tour documentary Truth or Dare. The announcement comes at the end of the video, which features Amy Schumer, Judd Apatow, Jack Black, Lil Wayne, Diplo, Kate Berlant, Eric Andre, Bob the Drag Queen, Larry Owens and Meg Stalter around a table playing the game Truth or Dare....
iheart.com
Madonna Played a WILD Game of Truth or Dare with a Bunch of Celebrities!
Madonna Played a WILD Game of Truth or Dare with a Bunch of Celebrities to Announce Her New Tour. Madonna played Truth or Dare with a bunch of celebrities in a very not-safe-for-work video to announce her upcoming 40th-anniversary tour. The players included Amy Schumer, Judd Apatow, Jack Black, Lil...
NME
Ringo Starr announces 2023 North American tour dates with All Starr Band
Ringo Starr has announced new dates for a 2023 North American tour accompanied by his All Starr band. The former Beatles drummer will perform mostly at West Coast venues throughout May and June, including a three-night stint at the Venetian Theatre in Las Vegas. He’ll be joined on the 19-date tour by his All Starr bandmates Steve Lukather, Colin Hay, Edgar Winter, Warren Ham, Hamish Stuart and Gregg Bissonette.
How to Get Tickets to Madonna’s 2023 Tour
Madonna is gearing up for a 40th anniversary tour in 2023, and tickets to the Queen of Pop’s live celebration are guaranteed to follow quickly after the final itinerary has been revealed. Get tickets to Madonna’s “The Celebration Tour” here, and read more details about the global trek below....
sfstandard.com
Presale for Madonna’s Celebration Tour Starts
Local Madonna fans rejoice. The queen of pop is coming to town. As noted by Datebook earlier today, the pop icon is bringing her Celebration Tour to San Francisco’s Chase Center on Oct. 4. Madonna, who last performed in SF four years ago, shared the news on YouTube with...
Madonna Confirms Hits Tour with Raunchy, Star-Studded Video
"Welcome to the party, bitches!" With that, Madonna has confirmed she is embarking on a long-awaited, hits-focused tour — "The Celebration Tour" — kicking off July 15 in Vancouver. Her on-brand, off-color message comes at the end of a five-minute video that documents a raucous party with the...
Madonna Bringing Four Decades Of Biggest Hits To 'Celebration' World Tour
The iconic singer made the announcement in a star-studded video featuring Jack Black, Amy Schumer, Judd Apatow and more.
Iron Maiden Share Documentary for Legacy of the Beast Tour
Iron Maiden has shared a new mini-documentary for their Legacy of the Beast Tour. The two-part doc, titled Behind The Scenes With Bruce, runs a total of 18 minutes and explains the inner workings of the metal heads’ most recent trek around the world. In the doc, frontman Bruce...
Kreator and Sepultura Announce 2023 North American Co-Headlining Tour
Kreator and Sepultura are joining forces for the “Klash of the Titans” 2023 North American co-headlining tour. The thrash pioneers will be supported by Death Angel and Spirit World on the month-long run. Dates kick off May 12th in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, and run through June 10th in New York City.
Tickets For Madonna ‘Greatest Hits’ Tour Go On Sale This Friday
Madonna is going on tour! With four decades of music to celebrate, the pop icon’s 35 stop tour is set to cover the artist’s greatest songs like ‘Like A Virgin’ ‘Material Girl’ and other fabulous hits. This greatest hits tour, aptly called ‘The Celebration Tour’ will be Madonna’s 12th ever world tour– featuring “a one-of-a-kind experience” with special guest Bob the Drag Queen also known as Caldwell Tidicue. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Central Time this Friday, January 20 but Citi card members get access to the presale starting today through Thursday. This is Madonna’s first time back in Chicago, as she last stopped by in October 2019 for a seven day stint at the Chicago Theater. Madonna, the crew, and dancers are performing in Pittsburgh the night before her Chicago stop, then they’ll head over to Toronto. This tour, which will feature her biggest hits, will bring the superstar to multiple cities in the U.S., along with stops in Canada, the United Kingdom, and Europe.
Zach Bryan Announces Spring/Summer Tour, Bypassing Ticketmaster, as Vowed
Zach Bryan, 2022’s breakout country star, has made good on his strongly stated vow to avoid Ticketmaster for his next tour, as he announced a spring/summer 2023 tour that will use AXS for ticketing purposes, via a “Fair AXS” registration system. His announcement of the “Burn Burn Burn North American Tour” Thursday prominently refers to AXS throughout — while mentioning AXS’ far bigger rival, the object of his recent ire, only in a reference to the title of his latest album, “All My Homies Hate Ticketmaster (Live at Red Rocks).” Bryan, who complained about ticket prices and practices over a period of...
