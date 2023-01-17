ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

OK! Magazine

Madonna Lets Loose With Her Kids As Haters Beg Queen Of Pop To Cancel World Tour: 'It Would Be A Huge Flop'

Madonna and her children may have showcased their groovy moves in a recent social media video, but can the Queen of Pop bring the heat to her rumored 2023 world tour later this year?On Saturday, January 7, the "Material Girl" singer took to Instagram to share a sweet video compilation of her kids Rocco Ritchie 22, David Banda, 17, Mercy James, 16, and twins Estere and Stelle Ciccone, 10, dancing the night away with their mom during their trip to Africa."Dancing under the full moon with the Masai and good music 🐘🇰🇪♥️🇰🇪💚🦓," Madonna captioned the memorable moment, which occurred just...
Hypebae

Madonna Announces 'The Celebration Tour' in Honor of Her 4 Decades in Music

Madonna is coming to a city near you. The singer has announced The Celebration Tour, which will feature her performing songs from her music catalog over the last 40 years. Madonna shared a video revealing how the decision to tour came about. The video shows the “Like a Virgin” artist and her friends, which include Lil Wayne, Jack Black, Diplo, Amy Schumer and more, playing Truth or Dare. Schumer dares Madonna to go on tour in honor of her greatest hits.
People

Actor McKinley Belcher III Marries Blake Fox in a Intimate Black-Tie Wedding: 'It Means Everything'

Broadway's McKinley Belcher III married his longtime boyfriend in a stunning New Jersey wedding after celebrating four years together McKinley Belcher III has said "I do!" The Broadway actor, 38, tied the knot with longtime boyfriend Blake Fox in an intimate, black-tie affair in Hoboken, New Jersey, on Tuesday. The ceremony took place at the Antique Loft, a 4000 square foot rooftop in downtown Hoboken, the same day they celebrated their 4-year anniversary after connecting on Instagram in the latter part of 2018. "It means everything!" raved Belcher...
HOBOKEN, NJ
Daily News Now

Famed Actor Reported Missing by Family

A famed actor is reportedly missing after he never returned while hiking in Southern California as storms battered the region last week, creating unsafe conditions and challenging even the most experienced hikers with nearly impossible conditions to traverse.
LOS ANGELES, CA
People

Anika Noni Rose Marries Jason Dirden: Inside Their 'Moving' Wedding Officiated by Colman Domingo

The Princess and the Frog actress got married in an October ceremony with the Euphoria actor officiating As a former Disney princess, Anika Noni Rose could not have a wedding that was anything less than fit for a royal. And her ceremony did not disappoint. The voice behind Tiana in Disney's The Princess and the Frog, Rose, 50, married Jason Dirden last October in Los Angeles, Brides reported. The two met in 2014 when they were cast in the Broadway production of A Raisin in the Sun. Dirden...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Madonna Announces North American and European Dates for 2023 Celebration Tour

Madonna announced dates for her Celebration Tour on Tuesday with the help of some Hollywood friends. In a nearly five-minute video shared to her social accounts — including her Instagram, which was wiped on Monday in anticipation of the announcement — the artist can be seen paying tribute to her 1991 Blond Ambition World Tour documentary Truth or Dare. The announcement comes at the end of the video, which features Amy Schumer, Judd Apatow, Jack Black, Lil Wayne, Diplo, Kate Berlant, Eric Andre, Bob the Drag Queen, Larry Owens and Meg Stalter around a table playing the game Truth or Dare....
NEW YORK STATE
iheart.com

Madonna Played a WILD Game of Truth or Dare with a Bunch of Celebrities!

Madonna Played a WILD Game of Truth or Dare with a Bunch of Celebrities to Announce Her New Tour. Madonna played Truth or Dare with a bunch of celebrities in a very not-safe-for-work video to announce her upcoming 40th-anniversary tour. The players included Amy Schumer, Judd Apatow, Jack Black, Lil...
NME

Ringo Starr announces 2023 North American tour dates with All Starr Band

Ringo Starr has announced new dates for a 2023 North American tour accompanied by his All Starr band. The former Beatles drummer will perform mostly at West Coast venues throughout May and June, including a three-night stint at the Venetian Theatre in Las Vegas. He’ll be joined on the 19-date tour by his All Starr bandmates Steve Lukather, Colin Hay, Edgar Winter, Warren Ham, Hamish Stuart and Gregg Bissonette.
PHOENIX, AZ
Consequence

How to Get Tickets to Madonna’s 2023 Tour

Madonna is gearing up for a 40th anniversary tour in 2023, and tickets to the Queen of Pop’s live celebration are guaranteed to follow quickly after the final itinerary has been revealed. Get tickets to Madonna’s “The Celebration Tour” here, and read more details about the global trek below....
NEW YORK STATE
People

Hillside Collapses Near Johnny Mathis' Home in Hollywood Hills: 'Very Concerning'

A representative for Johnny Mathis tells PEOPLE that it's not clear how much damage his home has suffered after a hillside collapsed nearby Johnny Mathis' home has suffered damage after a landslide occurred near his home amid heavy storms in California. On Jan. 10, a hillside collapsed near Mathis' estate in Hollywood Hills, a representative for the "Misty" singer confirms to PEOPLE. "As much as the slide was very concerning, no one was injured," the rep says. Other than Mathis' hillside and a nearby Jaguar car, there was no other...
LOS ANGELES, CA
sfstandard.com

Presale for Madonna’s Celebration Tour Starts

Local Madonna fans rejoice. The queen of pop is coming to town. As noted by Datebook earlier today, the pop icon is bringing her Celebration Tour to San Francisco’s Chase Center on Oct. 4. Madonna, who last performed in SF four years ago, shared the news on YouTube with...
LOS ANGELES, CA
People

Leni Klum and Seal Wear Coordinating Outfits for Father-Daughter Date at 'Shotgun Wedding' Premiere

The up-and-coming model and the musician hit the red carpet in matching all-black outfits  Leni Klum and her dad, Seal, reunited for a glamorous movie night.  On Wednesday, the father-daughter pair were spotted at the Shotgun Wedding premiere in Los Angeles, where they posed for the cameras in coordinating black outfits.  The 18-year-old model, whom Seal shares with ex-wife Heidi Klum, wore a classic little black dress styled with a black clutch bag and platform heels. She made a statement with her beauty look, wearing a bright red lip...
LOS ANGELES, CA
extratv

Madonna Confirms Hits Tour with Raunchy, Star-Studded Video

"Welcome to the party, bitches!" With that, Madonna has confirmed she is embarking on a long-awaited, hits-focused tour — "The Celebration Tour" — kicking off July 15 in Vancouver. Her on-brand, off-color message comes at the end of a five-minute video that documents a raucous party with the...
Secret Chicago

Tickets For Madonna ‘Greatest Hits’ Tour Go On Sale This Friday

Madonna is going on tour! With four decades of music to celebrate, the pop icon’s 35 stop tour is set to cover the artist’s greatest songs like ‘Like A Virgin’ ‘Material Girl’ and other fabulous hits. This greatest hits tour, aptly called ‘The Celebration Tour’ will be Madonna’s 12th ever world tour– featuring “a one-of-a-kind experience” with special guest Bob the Drag Queen also known as Caldwell Tidicue. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Central Time this Friday,  January 20 but Citi card members get access to the presale starting today through Thursday. This is Madonna’s first time back in Chicago, as she last stopped by in October 2019 for a seven day stint at the Chicago Theater. Madonna, the crew, and dancers are performing in Pittsburgh the night before her Chicago stop, then they’ll head over to Toronto. This tour, which will feature her biggest hits, will bring the superstar to multiple cities in the U.S., along with stops in Canada, the United Kingdom, and Europe.
CHICAGO, IL
Variety

Zach Bryan Announces Spring/Summer Tour, Bypassing Ticketmaster, as Vowed

Zach Bryan, 2022’s breakout country star, has made good on his strongly stated vow to avoid Ticketmaster for his next tour, as he announced a spring/summer 2023 tour that will use AXS for ticketing purposes, via a “Fair AXS” registration system. His announcement of the “Burn Burn Burn North American Tour” Thursday prominently refers to AXS throughout — while mentioning AXS’ far bigger rival, the object of his recent ire, only in a reference to the title of his latest album, “All My Homies Hate Ticketmaster (Live at Red Rocks).” Bryan, who complained about ticket prices and practices over a period of...
People

People

