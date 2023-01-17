Read full article on original website
ComicBook
Yellowstone Star Has More Disappointing News for Season 5 Part 2 Return
Not only is Yellowstone not yet in production on the second half of season five, but according to star Dawn Olivieri, there is not a clear date for production to resume yet. In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Olivieri -- a transplant from sister show 1883 said it's possible that production could resume in March, but she is not sure whether that would be for the whole production or just for select units. She said that one of the things that can be tough about a job with so many moving parts is that you don't know until it's almost time to start shooting, when the production is going to need you.
Popculture
'Warrior Nun' Fans Bombard Netflix With Demands to Reverse Cancellation
The Netflix original series Warrior Nun has some die-hard fans, and they descended on social media in full force this weekend upon hearing that the show was canceled. The fandom adopted an alarming catchphrase that was trending on Twitter on Monday – "NETFLIX CORRECT YOUR MISTAKE." They feel that the streamer has made a grave error by canceling Warrior Nun.
wegotthiscovered.com
A throwback action thriller way better than anyone expected evades its streaming captors
The onscreen exploits of Machine Gun Kelly have generally left a lot to be desired, although it doesn’t help his case when the musician and actor stars in tedious dreck like Midnight in the Switchgrass and self-indulgent vanity project Good Mourning. When he puts his mind to it, in fairness, movies like One Way reveal a surprisingly competent actor.
Netflix thriller What Happened to Monday is being called one of the best movies people have seen
If you're looking for a good, old-fashioned thriller to sink your teeth into, then look no further than this Netflix sensation that fans are hailing as one of the 'best movies they've ever seen'. First released in 2017, What Happened to Monday is currently available to stream on the platform...
‘Enough with the streaming already:’ James Cameron calls out Netflix and co amid Avatar 2 box office success
James Cameron has called for the end of streaming in the wake of Avatar 2’s box office success.The director attended the Golden Globes on Tuesday (10 January), where he discussed Avatar: The Way of Water’s success on the red carpet.Since the film was released on 16 December, it has become a huge hit, making $1.731bn (£1.424bn) after just three weeks of release. This positions it as the seventh highest-grossing film of all time.When asked how it feels to have three films in the top 10 charts ranking the biggest movies of all time, the Titanic director told Variety he...
Famed Actor Reported Missing by Family
A famed actor is reportedly missing after he never returned while hiking in Southern California as storms battered the region last week, creating unsafe conditions and challenging even the most experienced hikers with nearly impossible conditions to traverse.
ABC News' T.J. Holmes accused of another affair with young staffer amid suspension for fling with Amy Robach
Embattled "GMA3" co-host T.J. Holmes was accused of another extramarital affair as he remains suspended over his steamy fling with on-air colleague Amy Robach.
theplaylist.net
‘Black Panther’: Danai Gurira Says A Deleted Scene Reveals Okoye‘s Left The Dora Milaje & Wakanda
Many details have been coming out about the making of “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” this week. Director Ryan Coogler has slowly been revealing details about the original version of the screenplay written before Chadwick Boseman‘s died—a version he was sadly too sick to read and never got the chance to do so. And recently, Coogler disclosed the full original version of the story beat for beat in a new post-mortem interview.
Woman fired after sneaking boyfriend into work overnight: She worked in an all-female group home with no men allowed
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a former boss, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. I worked overnight at a group home. It was an asleep overnight position. After my work was complete for the day, I was allowed to watch television, read a book, and even get a good night's sleep, all while on the clock.
Sandra Seacat, Actress and ‘Revolutionary’ Acting Coach, Dies at 86
Sandra Seacat, actress and renowned acting coach to stars including Laura Dern, Andrew Garfield, Harvey Keitel and Michelle Williams, died on Tuesday at the age of 86, a rep confirmed to TheWrap on Thursday. She was surrounded by loved ones in her home in Santa Monica, California, friend of the...
wegotthiscovered.com
Twitter celebrating James Earl Jones has inadvertently led to an annual tradition of making sure he’s okay
In earlier times, James Earl Jones was the Pedro Pascal of his day in that he played two iconic father figures. This has led to people celebrating the man responsible for the iconic voices of Mufasa and Darth Vader every year on his birthday and, today on Twitter, the beat goes on once again, though suffice it to say that, given the actor’s age, many were showing up fearing the worst.
James Wan Pushes Back Against Horror Fans Complaining That M3GAN Isn’t R-Rated
Producer James Wan pushes back on fans' complaints over M3GAN’s PG-13 rating.
netflixjunkie.com
Henry Cavill Leaves Some Obvious Hints for Joining a Major Fan-Favorite Franchise, and It’s NOT the MCU
While the exit from the DCEU and The Witcher has made his fans extremely disappointed, Henry Cavill might join another huge franchise in the future. Ever since he exited from one of the most loved comic universes, fans have been waiting for the British actor to join the MCU. However, that is not what we are talking about.
2023 Oscars nominations announcement details set
With Oscar voting having closed on Tuesday night, the academy and ABC have revealed how this year’s nominees will be announced next week. As revealed in a press release on Wednesday, Oscar winner Riz Ahmed and “M3GAN” star Allison Williams will announce the 2023 Oscar nominees on January 24. In addition to airing as part of ABC’s “Good Morning America,” the 2023 Oscar nominations announcement will also stream online via the academy’s YouTube, Twitter, and Facebook accounts. Ahmed, a Best Actor nominee at the 2021 Oscars ceremony for his standout performance in “Sound of Metal,” won an Academy Award last year in...
ComicBook
One Piece Cosplay Highlight's Nami's Red Fit
In its history, One Piece has seen the Straw Hat Pirates wearing countless outfits depending on their environment or simply how they were feeling at the time, and this is certainly true in the Shonen franchise's movies. With One Piece Film: Red bringing back Red Haired Shanks while also introducing his daughter Uta, aka the Ultimate Diva, Luffy and his crew received new outfits as well, with Nami's specifically perhaps being the most "swashbuckler" style that she has ever worn before. Now, one cosplayer has brought back Nami's Red fit.
‘Skinamarink’ Is An Extremely Online, Word-of-Mouth, Lo-Fi Horror Sensation
Like most works of determined minimalism, Kyle Edward Ball’s new film Skinamarink is easily enough described: a series of static, low-angle long takes trap us in the first-person perspective of two frightened children unable to find Mom and Dad, and then trap those children in a haunted house thick with atmosphere. Stretching a $15,000 budget cobbled together from crowdfunding sites, Ball converted his parents’ Edmonton home into an ominous wood-paneled labyrinth of vanishing doors and windows, his camera trained on corners of ceilings, carpets, discarded toys, and eerie glowing TVs playing vintage public domain cartoons from Fleischer Studios. The scant...
An All That Reunion Is Happening With Amanda Bynes
Watch: Amanda Bynes to REUNITE With Her All That Co-Stars: Find Out Where!. Bring in the dancing lobsters because we have some news that will make you feeling nostalgic AF. Eighteen years after All That went off air, Amanda Bynes and other former cast members—including Kel Mitchell, Danny Tamberelli and Lori Beth Denberg—are reuniting at '90s Con from March 17 to 19.
The Mindy Kaling Backlash Has Lost All Nuance
Recent criticism of the comedian’s artistic laziness has fans reexamining her whole career.
‘Boy Meets World’ Writer Claims Co-Creator April Kelly Was Fired After Season 1: ‘It Was Traumatic’
The curtain on “Boy Meets World” continues to be pulled back via the “Pod Meets World” podcast. During Wednesday’s episode, writer Janette Kotichas joined hosts Danielle Fishel, Will Friedle and Rider Strong to discuss her experience on the show working under co-creators Michael Jacobs and April Kelly. She explained that she already had a working relationship with Kelly, who told her she’d pitched the idea of the show to Disney and they were pairing her up with another writer to create the show. With that, Kelly brought her into “Boy Meets World.” Fishel noted that past writers who had been on the...
ComicBook
Power Rangers 30th-Anniversary Special Reveals Release Date, Synopsis
The Power Rangers franchise is going all out for its 30th-Anniversary with a new special celebrating Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, and Netflix has confirmed the release date for this big comeback special and the first synopsis has been revealed giving fans the first idea of what to expect! The Power Rangers franchise is one of the longest running action franchises of all time, and it has only been getting bigger since the property was brought under the Hasbro umbrella. This is especially true more now than ever thanks to a new special bringing back some of the original members of the cast from the very first series.
