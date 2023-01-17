Read full article on original website
‘Black Panther’: Danai Gurira Says A Deleted Scene Reveals Okoye‘s Left The Dora Milaje & Wakanda
Many details have been coming out about the making of “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” this week. Director Ryan Coogler has slowly been revealing details about the original version of the screenplay written before Chadwick Boseman‘s died—a version he was sadly too sick to read and never got the chance to do so. And recently, Coogler disclosed the full original version of the story beat for beat in a new post-mortem interview.
Scarlett Johansson Will Reportedly Return as Black Widow in Avengers: Secret Wars
The Avengers films are marked to be the biggest crossovers across the marvel cinematic universe ever since Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame happened. With Avengers: The Kang Dynasty set for release in 2025, one year before Avengers: Secret Wars, we are sure to expect big names to be included in the picture. In this case, a report has been brought up that Scarlett Johansson will reportedly return as Black Widow in the aforementioned film!
A Marvel(lous) 2023: All new characters coming to the MCU
Slide 1 of 23: In 2022, Marvel gave us some treats with films like ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’, ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’, ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ and we even got a ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ Christmas special. In 2023, new Marvel films and series have a lot to offer - including actors like Daniela Melchior (pictured) playing some exciting new characters…
‘Spider-Man 4’ rumors have fans hyped for what could be the most exciting year of the MCU yet
Just over a year ago, Spider-Man: No Way Home hit theaters and promised a new era for Tom Holland’s Spidey. In the closing moments of the movie, we saw Peter Parker striking out on his own in Manhattan and taking a back-to-basics approach to crime fighting without Stark tech. Now, if the rumor mill is to be believed, work on Spider-Man 4 is set to begin very soon.
Fantastic Four Fan Art Flexes Adam Driver as Mr. Fantastic for the MCU
Marvel Studios is getting ready to launch their Phase Five slate of projects that will begin with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and all eyes are on the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Quantumania will feature Nathaniel Richards aka Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors). Kang is set to be the main villain of the Multiverse Saga, but he's also a descendant of Reed Richards / Mr. Fantastic. We recently got to see a variant of Mr. Fantastic during the events of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, who was played by John Krasinski (Jack Ryan, A Quiet Place). Krasinski recently revealed that he hasn't been contacted by Marvel to return as the character, and actors like Penn Badgley (You, Gossip Girl), Diego Luna (Andor, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story) and Adam Driver (Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, Marriage Story) are rumored to play the role in the MCU's upcoming Fantastic Four reboot. One artist seems to think that Driver is the perfect choice for the character, and he's even designed a new piece of fan art showing how he could look.
Iron Man: Robert Downey Jr.s return to Marvel is what people think’s bigger than they thought
After the end of the Avengers: Endgame, the long chapter of Robert Downey Jr. in the role of Tony Stark aka Iron Man was also closed. And while the creative minds at Marvel Studios are currently busy building a time after Tony Stark, Steve Rodgers and Co. in the MCU, it seems that Robert Downey Jr. is getting some kind of backlash. Selon rumors, we’ll see the Iron Man actor again in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Superman Gets Younger, Elliot Page to Replace Henry Cavill in DCEU?
The entire DCEU fandom felt a crack in their chest when Henry Cavill called it quits as Superman. Although after the release of Black Adam, it was hinted by Dwayne Johnson that he will return as Superman. However, now it has been made official that he is no longer playing the Man of Steel.
Bold & Beautiful’s Ridge May Be Returning With an Even Bigger Surprise Than Bill’s Hookup With Sheila!
What does a lonely ladies’ man do when he’s away… but find a new lady?. It would be nice to think that while The Bold and the Beautiful has Ridge off the canvas for a minute, the character is doing some soul-searching, maturing better late than never, and deciding once and for all whether his heart truly belongs to Brooke or Taylor. But we all know that that isn’t happening. It just isn’t Ridge.
Nelly Gives Weird Performance At Juicy Fest
The rapper and singer rolled his eyes back, twisted his head, and generally caused some concern with fans. While artists love to give it their all on stage, sometimes it might be too much for fans. Nelly recently turned heads at Juicy Fest in Melbourne, Australia for his odd performance. Moreover, he performed with other notable artists from the 2000s such as Ja Rule, Xzibit, Mya, and many more. Following last year’s clips of him performing to younger girls, this isn’t the only rodeo we’ve had with his shows.
Power Rangers 30th-Anniversary Confirms Entire Mighty Morphin Team In Costume
Hasbro and eOne unveiled a series of welcome details and first-look images of the upcoming Mighty Morphin Power Rangers 30th-Anniversary Special Once & Always, and that also included new footage from the anticipated event. The footage shows the Rangers both in and out of costume, but towards the end, there is the filming of one scene that reveals the entire Mighty Morphin team will be in costume at some point. As you can see in the video below, that includes the Green Ranger, and while this was filmed before Jason David Frank tragically passed away, Frank previously revealed he had decided not to be involved in the special.
Jenna Ortega Was the Star of the Saint Laurent Show in a Backless Hooded Dress
On Tuesday, January 17, Saint Laurent hosted a gathering to reveal its menswear collections for fall-winter 2023–2024 at the Bourse du Commerce in Paris. Included on the star-studded guest list was actor Jenna Ortega, who raised her fashion status even more—if that’s possible—in a dress that garnered a lot of attention.
Amanda Seyfried turned down the best MCU movie believing it’d flop
Amanda Seyfried turned down an offer for a massive MCU role, because she thought it’d be the first MCU flop. From Mean Girls, to Mamma Mia, to Les Misérables, Amanda Seyfried is one of Hollywood’s most talented actors. Seyfried won a Golden Globe and an Emmy in...
‘Thunderbolts’ fans declare Marvel movie not worth watching after it potentially loses its most interesting character
Another day, another Marvel rumor that fans are taking as a sure sign that the MCU is doomed. A Thunderbolts movie was a project that folks were looking forward to for the longest time, so there was much disappointment when the film’s roster of returning villains was revealed at last summer’s SDCC and everyone was underwhelmed. And if they weren’t bowled over before, imagine how they feel now that the film has potentially lost its most interesting character.
Ant-Man Star Shockingly Gets Recast as New Character in Quantumania
Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania is making big changes to one of the franchise's beloved characters. In a shocking twist, it turns out that David Dastmalchian, who appeared in the first two Ant-Man films as one of Scott Lang's ex-con buddies Kurt is getting recast in the threequel. click to...
One Piece Cosplay Highlight's Nami's Red Fit
In its history, One Piece has seen the Straw Hat Pirates wearing countless outfits depending on their environment or simply how they were feeling at the time, and this is certainly true in the Shonen franchise's movies. With One Piece Film: Red bringing back Red Haired Shanks while also introducing his daughter Uta, aka the Ultimate Diva, Luffy and his crew received new outfits as well, with Nami's specifically perhaps being the most "swashbuckler" style that she has ever worn before. Now, one cosplayer has brought back Nami's Red fit.
An All That Reunion Is Happening With Amanda Bynes
Watch: Amanda Bynes to REUNITE With Her All That Co-Stars: Find Out Where!. Bring in the dancing lobsters because we have some news that will make you feeling nostalgic AF. Eighteen years after All That went off air, Amanda Bynes and other former cast members—including Kel Mitchell, Danny Tamberelli and Lori Beth Denberg—are reuniting at '90s Con from March 17 to 19.
Avatar: The Way of Water to Pass Spider-Man: No Way Home at Worldwide Box Office
Avatar: The Way of Water continues its box office winning streak, and is expected to pass Spider-Man: No Way Home's global box office haul this week. That will make the film the sixth-highest-grossing movie of all time, and comfortably making it profitable -- something that even the filmmakers behind it were not certain was a guarantee ahead of the film's release. With a ballooning budget and numerous delays related to both production and the Covid-19 pandemic, Avatar: The Way of Water might be the sequel to the highest-grossing movie of all time...but it also needed to crack the top ten (at least) to break even.
The Batman: Matt Reeves Confirms That He Is Working on the Script of the Sequel for One of the Best DC Movies in a While
Fans can rest easy as Matt Reeves has confirmed that a sequel for The Batman is indeed getting made. In an interview with Collider, Matt Reeves assured fanatics that DC's plans for a new universe does not affect the development of his series of movies. The Batman Sequel is Safe.
How to watch The Whale – can I stream Brendan Fraser’s new movie?
Can you stream Brendan Fraser’s new movie The Whale? Brendan Fraser’s big comeback has been cemented with his latest movie, The Whale. This new movie centres on Brendan Fraser’s Charlie, a man who has struggled with his weight, and who lives alone, disconnected from his family. In the drama movie, Charlie attempts to reconnect with his daughter, played by Stranger Things star Sadie Sink. Our The Whale review described the picture as “painfully beautiful”, and Fraser’s performance is behind a lot of that emotional heft.
New Gotham Knights Trailer May Reveal First Look at Controversial Batman Villain
On Sunday night, DC fans were surprised by the second trailer for Gotham Knights, a new live-action series that will be arriving on The CW later this spring. The series has already gained attention — both good and bad — for its take on DC lore, with its ensemble largely consisting of fan-favorite supporting characters from Batman mythos. As the new trailer might reveal, that ensemble appears to include a surprising class of villains from the comics. Midway through the trailer, a masked assassin bearing a strong resemblance to a Talon can be seen.
