Todd And Julie Chrisley Are Due In Prison Today, But They Spent Their Weekend 'Living Every Day Like Its Your Last'
The Chrisley Knows Best stars are due in prison this week.
Julie Chrisley's First Meal Behind Bars Revealed As Reality Star Begins 7-Year Prison Sentence
Julie Chrisley will luckily have dinner made for her tonight — only it will be served in a prison. According to Radar, the Chrisley Knows Best star will be feasting on a chicken cheese steak sandwich during her first evening meal at the Federal Medical Center Lexington in Kentucky after surrendering on Tuesday, January 17. Fortunately for Julie, if she's not feeling like chowing down on meat, officials at FMC Lexington revealed she can also choose bean salad, pasta salad, carrots or prison bread rolls to substitute. TODD CHRISLEY REACTS TO RUMORS HE'S GAY, HAD AFFAIR WITH FORMER BUSINESS ASSOCIATEEarlier...
Julie Chrisley Was Sent to a Medical Center for Inmates — What Happened?
Fans of Chrisley Knows Best followed Julie Chrisley and husband Todd Chrisley’s legal woes as the couple was accused of bank fraud and tax evasion and then sentenced to prison time in separate federal prisons. When they were to report to their respective facilities to begin their sentences, however, Julie Chrisley was instead taken to a federal medical center. So, is Julie Chrisley sick?
The Hollywood Gossip
Chase Chrisley Breaks Silence on Parents' Federal Prison Sentence
Chase Chrisley finally has something to say. One month after his famous parents, Todd and Julie, were sentenced to many years behind federal bars for committing tax evasion and bank fraud (among other crimes), the 26-year old has finally issued a handful of statements. During an appearance on sister Savannah...
'You Cannot Imagine How Vindictive He Can Be': Inside Todd Chrisley's Dark & Twisted Divorce From First Wife As He Gears Up For Prison
Todd Chrisley's first wife, Teresa Terry, knew as she walked down the aisle in 1990 that their shotgun wedding — when she was just 19 and he was 21 — wasn't the best idea. In shocking divorce documents, the soon-to-be imprisoned Chrisley Knows Best star's teenage bride admitted that she had no idea of the alleged violence and terror that was to come, RadarOnline.com has learned.By 1994, the high school sweethearts, who are parents to Lindsie and Kyle, had devolved into acrimonious spouses allegedly thanks to Todd's iron fist."He likes to control his environment," Teresa claimed. "I had two small...
Todd Chrisley Shares Message Hours Before He and Wife Julie Chrisley Are Set to Report to Prison
One final message? Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley are expected to begin their respective prison sentences on Tuesday, January 17 — and he’s got his faith at the forefront of his mind. "HE is always on time… #fightthegoodfight," the 53-year-old Chrisley Knows Best alum wrote on Monday, January 16, alongside a clip of southern gospel […]
Julie Chrisley Admits She Fears Being 'Separated' From Husband Todd 'Forever' Ahead Of Prison Sentence
Julie Chrisley is getting real about her fears regarding the future. Just days before she and husband Todd Chrisley are due to report to their respective Florida prisons to serve their combined 19 years behind bars, the Chrisley Knows Best matriarch shared her concerns over the couple's new normal."There is that possibility of my husband and I being separated," Julie said on the latest "Chrisley Confessions" podcast while speaking to her son Chase Chrisley's fiancée, Emmy Medders, after she and Todd were sentenced in November for fraud and tax evasion. "But there’s a difference between my husband and I...
Todd & Julie Chrisley Spotted Stocking Up Their Pantry, Take Care Of Chores Before Reporting To Prison
Once a homemaker, always a homemaker. Todd Chrisley and his wife, Julie, were spotted taking care of important household errands days before they are scheduled to report to prison after being found guilty of fraud, RadarOnline.com has learned. The infamous Chrisley family began 2023 on a solemn note — which included wrapping up loose ends before starting their combined 19-year prison sentence. In addition to having one last family meal together, Todd, 53, and Julie, 49, were seen running around town to tick off their chores before reporting to separate facilities on Tuesday. The reality tv husband and wife...
Todd Chrisley Reacts To Rumors He's Gay, Had Affair With Former Business Associate
Todd Chrisley is clearing the air following rumors that he's gay and that he had a passionate affair with former business associate Mark Braddock.As OK! reported, Mark testified in Todd and Julie Chrisley's federal fraud trial that he and the patriarch were intimate for about a year in the early 2000s. After their alleged affair ended, Mark and Todd apparently continued a friendship until 2012 that the former likened to a "brotherhood."However, according to Mark — who worked for Todd’s foreclosure management company, Chrisley Asset Management — they began to receive anonymous threats exposing them for fraud and their alleged...
Todd & Julie Chrisley Turn Themselves Into Prison For 12 & 7 Year Sentences
Todd and Julie Chrisley both turned themselves over to prison on Tuesday, January 17, HollywoodLife confirmed with the Bureau of Prisons’ (BOP) Office of Public Affairs in the Central Office. The Chrisley Knows Best stars will begin serving their sentences for bank fraud, after being sentenced in November. Todd, 53, was sentenced to 12 years in prison, while Julie, 49, was sentenced to 7 years after being found guilty of tax fraud.
Chrisley Kids Chase, Savannah & Lindsie Spotted Leaving Court After Todd & Julie Are Denied Bond
Chase, Savannah, and Lindsie Chrisley were seen leaving a courthouse together in Atlanta Georgia after their parents Todd and Julie Chrisley were denied bond on Tuesday, January 10. The three adult kids looked incredibly disappointed by the judge’s decision in the photos, which you can see here, via DailyMail. The judge denied the reality stars’ motion for bail pending the appeal of their sentence for bank fraud and tax evasion charges.
Reality TV star Julie Chrisley reassigned from Florida prison to federal medical center in Kentucky
Fallen reality TV star Julie Chrisley, wife of Todd Chrisley, began her federal prison time in Kentucky after being reassigned from a Florida prison.
Todd Chrisley Grabs Lunch With Daughter Savannah's Ex-Fiancé Nic Kerdiles Before He Begins Serving 12 Years Behind Bars
Todd Chrisley seems to be getting in his last goodbyes before he is to report to prison to serve out his 12 years behind bars. The Chrisley Knows Best star was seen grabbing lunch with daughter Savannah's ex-fiancé, Nic Kerdiles, in Nashville on Wednesday, December 21. The gentlemen weren't joined by any other Chrisley family members while dining at Green Hills Grille, it was reported.According to an eyewitness, the convicted reality star and former flame of his daughter were leaning close as they chatted in what appeared to be a deep, serious conversation — that may have had something to...
Savannah Chrisley Says Jen Shah’s Short Sentence ‘Makes No Sense’ as Todd, Julie Report to Prison
Speaking her mind! Savannah Chrisley slammed Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Jen Shah’s short prison sentence compared to her parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley, who began serving their respective 12 and seven-year sentences behind bars on Tuesday, January 17. “Put the cases side by side, and it...
Todd Chrisley’s Final Message To Fans Before Entering Prison: I’ll ‘Fight The Good Fight’
Todd Chrisley, 53, released a final statement about sticking to his faith before reporting to prison on Jan. 17 for his 12-year sentence. On Monday night, Jan. 16, he shared a video to his Instagram feed (which is restricted in the United States and can no longer be viewed) of gospel musician Karen Peck singing “Four Days Late.” Some lyrics in the song read, “Lord, we don’t understand why You’ve waited so long, But His way is God’s way, not yours or mine, And isn’t it great, when He’s four days late, He’s still on time.”
Todd and Julie Chrisley’s fall from grace: The inside story
When the Chrisley family burst onto the reality scene in 2014 with USA Network’s “Chrisley Knows Best” they were the Southern-blond answer to the Kardashians: wealthy and extremely tight knit, with a dollop of “bless your heart” attitude. In an early promo for the show, Todd Chrisley, the flamboyant, controlling-but-endearing patriarch bragged about the money he supposedly made in real estate. He was quick to note that his family — wife Julie and their three children, Chase, Savannah and Grayson, now ages 26, 25 and 16 respectively, along with Todd’s children from an earlier marriage, Lindsie, now 33, and Kyle,...
Savannah Chrisley Speaks Out as Mom Julie Begins Prison Sentence
On Tuesday, Chrisley Knows Best stars Todd and Julie Chrisley reported to their respective prisons to begin serving a combined 19-year sentence. Both celebrities earned their sentences due to tax evasion and bank fraud. Not long after reporting, however, did Julie Chrisley’s destination change from FCI Marianna in Jackson County, Florida—two hours from her famous husband—to Federal Medical Center Lexington in Lexington, Kentucky. As the imprisoned couple begins to serve their sentences, their daughter Savannah is speaking out about her mom’s ruling.
‘Chrisley Knows Best’ Star Chase Chrisley Has a 4-Word Response to His Parents’ Prison Sentence
"Chrisley Knows Best" star Chase Chrisley shared a cryptic message on Instagram shortly after his parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley, reported to prison.
