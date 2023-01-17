ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit museum 'blameless' in van Gogh dispute, judge says

DETROIT — A judge heard arguments Thursday over control of a 1888 painting by Vincent van Gogh and said he hoped the dispute could be settled without entangling a Detroit museum. There was no immediate decision about the future of the painting, “The Novel Reader,” which is on loan...
Plastic as art? Entire grocery store created from discards

ANN ARBOR, MICH. — A grocery store featuring thousands of faux food items made entirely from discarded plastic bags opens Tuesday to the public, an artist's non-edible creation calling attention to the dangers of plastic waste. The Plastic Bag Store is a custom-built public art installation and film experience...
