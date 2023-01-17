Man 'engulfed in flames' on balcony dies after fire breaks out at Md. apartment building

Read full article on original website
Woman's body found after Baltimore vacant home fire, homicide investigation underway
BALTIMORE -- A homicide investigation is underway after firefighters found a woman's body inside a vacant rowhome Tuesday night. The fire was reported around 7:30 p.m. at a two-story house on the 400 block of N. East Avenue, according to fire officials. Firefighters responded to find heavy smoke and the home engulfed in flames. Surrounding homes were not affected besides some smoke damage. The flames were so big they could be seen down the street. Baltimore City Assistant Fire Chief Roman Clark said they believe the home was vacant, but a woman's body was found inside. Her identity is unknown as of Wednesday morning. Homicide detectives have now taken over the investigation as the state medical examiner will determine the cause of death. The cause of the fire also remains under investigation.
Crews from 3 departments called to fight fire in Fairfax
Several neighbors reported hearing what sounded like an explosion prior to the fire, and two neighbors reported seeing flames underneath the deck. There were several smoke alarms inside the home but it is not known if they were working at the time of the fire.
mocoshow.com
Police Respond to Shots Fired Wednesday Night; One Home Struck
Police responded to reports of shots fired on Wednesday evening in Burtonsville. According to Montgomery County Police, “At approximately 7:40 p.m., MCP officers responded to a residence on McKnew Rd. and determined that a round struck the residence.” There were no injuries reported and there is no information available regarding the suspect(s).
popville.com
Stabbing Homicide around 9:39pm last night in Dupont Circle
“Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch are investigating a homicide that occurred on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, in the 2000 block of P Street, Northwest. At approximately 9:39 pm,. members of the Second District responded to the listed location for the report of a man down. Upon...
Bullets Tear Through Multiple Homes While Severn Residents Sleep
Severn residents had a close call after their home was riddled with bullets, including one that went through the living room television, authorities say,. Police responded to the scene in the 1800 block of Montreal Road after the residents noticed a bullet lodged in their television the morning of Tuesday, Jan. 17, according to Anne Arundel County police.
Police: Alleged fight over drugs leaves one man dead and sisters without their family home in Southeast DC
WASHINGTON D.C., DC — A murder suspect is being held without bond following a police standoff Sunday in Southeast D.C. that ended in a house fire that left at least two families without a home. Sherman Holley, 45, of Southeast D.C. pleaded not guilty to second degree murder charges...
fox5dc.com
Rideshare driver in critical condition after shooting in Hyattsville
HYATTSVILLE, Md. - A rideshare driver was seriously injured after a shooting in Prince George's County. After conducting a preliminary investigation, Prince George's County police are now saying the woman was not the intended target of the shooting. The shooting was reported around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 5600 block...
Officials find body after apartment fire in Laurel, Maryland
LAUREL, Md. — A body was found after firefighters extinguished a fire in an apartment building in Laurel, Maryland on Monday afternoon, Prince George's County Fire said. Around 4:30 p.m., a fire was reported at an apartment building at 501 Main Street. Officials report that the fire was on the third floor of the building.
Car crash leaves driver dead in Prince George's Co.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Police are investigating after two cars collided, killing one driver, in Prince George's County Wednesday evening. According to a series of tweets from the Prince George's County Police Department (PGPD), the crash happened in the area of Addison Road and Willburn Drive in Capitol Heights around 5:30 p.m.
Shots fired from car outside Arundel Mills Mall
A driver was seen firing shots from a sedan outside Arundel Mills Mall early this morning, said Anne Arundel County police.
fox5dc.com
Man stabbed, killed in DC’s Dupont Circle neighborhood
WASHINGTON - A man is dead following a stabbing in the Dupont Circle neighborhood of D.C. Police were called to the 2000 block of P Street in the northwest around 9:39 p.m. Wednesday where they found the man unconscious suffering from stab wounds. ◀︎ ▶︎. ▼. The man was...
NBC Washington
Homicide Suspect in Custody After Fiery Barricade at Southeast DC Apartment
A man accused of a homicide that resulted in a police barricade and a fire at a Southeast D.C. apartment Monday served time in connection with an arson that killed an infant in Prince George's County 30 years ago. The incident began Monday afternoon when homicide detectives were looking for...
fox5dc.com
Alexandria woman arrested for stealing car with 6-year-old girl inside
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - The woman police believe stole a car with a six-year-old girl inside has been arrested. Fairfax County police announced Thursday that 40-year-old Tanisha Hall is now in custody. The search for Hall lasted nearly four days and ended with officers using the victim's phone to track the vehicle to the 80 block of South Bragg Street in Alexandria.
WJLA
Man shot & killed near Minnesota Avenue Metro Station in NE DC, street closed: MPD
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — A man was shot and killed near the Minnesota Avenue Metro Station in Northeast Thursday evening, the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said. The shooting took place in the 4000 block of Minnesota Avenue, NE. The 4000 block of Minnesota Avenue, NE, between Benning Road and...
1 in custody after barricade situation, fire in DC
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — First responders were called to a fire after a barricade situation in D.C. on Monday afternoon. Police said that they called Fire and EMS to an apartment building on 37th Place SE after a suspect set fire to the building. The fire started in the attic. One man had non-life-threatening […]
mocoshow.com
One Dead After Single Vehicle Collision on West Gude Drive
Montgomery County Police are investigating a fatal collision that occurred on West Gude Drive in Rockville on Tuesday afternoon. According to MCPD, “On Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at approximately 2:29 p.m., officers responded to the area of West Gude Drive and Watkins Pond Blvd. for the report of a single vehicle collision.
wfmd.com
Frederick Police Investigating Graffiti Incidents
They have been on the rise since late last year. Possible Graffiti Suspects (Photo from Frederick Police) Frederick, Md (KM) The Frederick Police Department says it has received 15 reports of graffiti in the city since December 25th of last year. Authorities say this graffiti was found in the city’s parks and its parking decks.
Bay Net
One Injured After Vehicle Overturns In Great Mills
GREAT MILLS, Md. – On January 16, 2023 at approximately 8:39 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a motor vehicle accident on Pegg Road in the area of Lexington Drive. Crews arrived and found a single motor vehicle overturned in the roadway with one injured. The...
Fatal single-car crash in Montgomery County
ROCKVILLE, Md. (DC News Now) — Police were investigating a fatal single-car crash on Tuesday afternoon. Police said they were called to the area of W. Gude Drive and Watkins Pond Boulevard around 2:29 p.m. for the crash. Police said that the driver of a silver sedan lost control of the car and crashed into […]
Inside Nova
Two shot in Dale City; juvenile suffers serious injuries
Two people were shot in Dale City late Wednesday, one a juvenile who suffered possible life-threatening injuries, police said. The case is Prince William County's third shooting this week and second double shooting. On Monday, a man was shot and killed and another wounded in a shooting on U.S. 1 near Marumsco Plaza.
