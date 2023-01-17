ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This former Patriots exec rocked the boat on first day of new job with Cardinals

By Jordy McElroy
Arizona Cardinals newly-hired general manager Monti Ossenfort, the former longtime New England Patriots director of college scouting, came in like a wrecking ball in his introductory press conference on Tuesday.

And that isn’t necessarily a bad thing.

The Cardinals could use a kick in the pants following the firing of head coach Kliff Kingsbury. A year after a postseason meltdown in the wild card round against the Los Angeles Rams, the Cardinals failed to make the playoffs altogether and finished dead last with a 4-13 record in the NFC West division this season.

There’s hope now that Ossenfort can step in and make the immediate changes necessary to help get the team back on track.

There have been talks of Cardinals All-Pro wideout DeAndre Hopkins potentially being on the trade block.

With the Patriots possibly in the market for an elite upgrade at receiver, their connection with Ossenfort might end up being a big deal this offseason.

