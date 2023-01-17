ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man arrested for stabbing relative in Corcoran, police say

ABC30 Central Valley
A man is facing charges accused of stabbing a relative in Corcoran.

Police arrested Juan Martin Garcia on Sunday night after relatives say he attacked a 32-year-old man during a family party.

It happened at a home off Van Dorsten Avenue off of Ottowa.

The victim suffered stab wounds to his chest and stomach. He is currently recovering.

Officers arrested Garcia at the scene and say he had hidden the knife in a trash can.

Garcia is now booked into the Kings County Jail for attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon.

