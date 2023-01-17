ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

hookemheadlines.com

Texas Basketball: 3 takeaways from Horns offensive collapse vs. Iowa St

A bad dry spell to end the game cost acting head coach Rodney Terry and No. 7 Texas basketball in a key Big 12 road game against the No. 12 Iowa State Cyclones and head coach TJ Otzelberger. After getting off to a solid start in the first half, Texas couldn’t muster much offense down the stretch in the final 20 minutes.
AUSTIN, TX
KCCI.com

Iowa State fans frustrated with basketball teams' broadcast schedule

AMES, Iowa — The line of students was out the door and wrapped all the way around Hilton Coliseum Tuesday night as students were excited to watch the Cyclones take on Texas, but there is some frustration among the fan base from those who don't have tickets and have to watch at home.
AMES, IA
heartlandcollegesports.com

Watch: Texas Tech Celebrates Texas Win With ‘Horns Down’

The Texas Tech Lady Raiders claimed their first win over a Top 25 team this season when they defeated No. 25 Texas at home, 68-64, in Lubbock. It was a big win for the Lady Raiders (15-4, 3-3) who are trying to build a case to be included in the NCAA Tournament in March. They are one of nine teams in the Big 12 that are over .500 entering this weekend’s action.
LUBBOCK, TX
KOEL 950 AM

The Most Expensive Colleges in Iowa and the Midwest

I think anyone who has ever attended college, or even CONSIDERED attending college, will tell you the same thing: college is expensive. But, some colleges are much more expensive than others. Using the U.S. Department of Education’s National Center for Education Statistics, the site 24/7 Wall Street put together a...
IOWA STATE
106.3 The Buzz

The Highest Speed Limit in America Is in Texas, Know Where It’s At?

Texas is known for a lot of things, like everything is bigger in Texas, then there's the Lone Star State has the best Barbeque, the best Mexican food, the world's biggest rodeo, and livestock production. Texas also leads the country in revenue from beef sales, we are #1 in cattle production (Texas produces just over 20% nationwide). We're also #1 in the value we get for the cattle we raise.
TEXAS STATE
QSR Web

Mr. Gatti's expands Texas footprint

Mr. Gatti's sold 24 units in 2022 and celebrated the opening of several new restaurants in Texas, according to a press release. In Texas, the brand recently opened in: Kingwood; Houston; Austin; Brenham; Weslaco; Uvalde and Hutto, with three more stores slated to open this year. Mr. Gatti's sold 23...
TEXAS STATE
Travel Maven

This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in Texas

From downtown areas to strip malls and shopping complexes, it seems like there's a pizzeria on every corner of Texas. And when it comes to pizza, most people have their go-to place. But, I think we can all agree that some pizzerias simply shine brighter than others.
AUSTIN, TX
US105

Rodeo Austin Has Announced Its Entertainment Lineup

We always hear about Rodeo Houston and San Antonio Livestock show entertainment lineup. However, Rodeo Austin also has a fantastic and eclectic music lineup and usually gets overlooked.: Rodeo Austin takes place after both San Antonio and Houston's events and runs from. March 10th - 25th. See the full entertainment...
AUSTIN, TX
atasteofkoko.com

25 Best Restaurants On South Lamar In Austin

If you’re looking to explore the bustling South Lamar area of Austin 78704, then one of the best ways to do so is through its vibrant restaurant scene. From classic joints serving traditional comfort food to more experimental cuisine from renowned local chefs, there’s sure to be a restaurant that meets your flavor and budget needs!
AUSTIN, TX
