Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
San Antonio welcomes migrants and assists them to get to their host cityAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Out-of-state company plans to open multiple coffee shops in San AntonioAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Texas Gov. Abbott says banning TikTok will "keep the tentacles of China out of our universities and out of our state"Ash JurbergTexas State
This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in TexasTravel MavenAustin, TX
San Antonio Forms Partnership With Another Texas City as It Welcomes MigrantsTom HandySan Antonio, TX
Related
Texas vs. Iowa State prediction and odds for Tuesday, January 17 (Bank on a defensive slugfest)
The Big 12 never disappoints. We all know Kansas will be good every year, but other than that, year in and year out, this conference gives us some of the best matchups in college basketball. The No. 7 Texas Longhorns against the No. 12 Iowa State Cyclones will be one...
hookemheadlines.com
Texas Basketball: 3 takeaways from Horns offensive collapse vs. Iowa St
A bad dry spell to end the game cost acting head coach Rodney Terry and No. 7 Texas basketball in a key Big 12 road game against the No. 12 Iowa State Cyclones and head coach TJ Otzelberger. After getting off to a solid start in the first half, Texas couldn’t muster much offense down the stretch in the final 20 minutes.
KCCI.com
Iowa State fans frustrated with basketball teams' broadcast schedule
AMES, Iowa — The line of students was out the door and wrapped all the way around Hilton Coliseum Tuesday night as students were excited to watch the Cyclones take on Texas, but there is some frustration among the fan base from those who don't have tickets and have to watch at home.
Texas Longhorns News: Portal rumors rampant, baseball unranked
There is plenty to talk about in terms of Texas Longhorns news on Jan. 18. Texas had a men’s hoops game on Jan. 17, which resulted in a loss to the Iowa State Cyclones. The return to Ames did not go as planned for sophomore guard and reigning Big 12 Newcomer of the Year Tyrese Hunter.
heartlandcollegesports.com
Watch: Texas Tech Celebrates Texas Win With ‘Horns Down’
The Texas Tech Lady Raiders claimed their first win over a Top 25 team this season when they defeated No. 25 Texas at home, 68-64, in Lubbock. It was a big win for the Lady Raiders (15-4, 3-3) who are trying to build a case to be included in the NCAA Tournament in March. They are one of nine teams in the Big 12 that are over .500 entering this weekend’s action.
Ron Holland, 5-star Texas Longhorns commit, surpasses 1,500 career points
DUNCANVILLE, Texas - Ron Holland continued his impressive senior season by reaching a significant career milestone of 1,500 career points in Duncanville's (Texas) 83-63 win over rival DeSoto on Tuesday night. Holland, the No. 1 ranked player in Texas and the nation's No. 9 prospect ...
Why AD Mitchell's Portal Entry Should Be a Concern for College Football
While Georgia Bulldog fans are certainly saddened by AD Mitchell's transferring. The news should be just as concerning for college football fans as a whole
These Central Texas towns have standout barbecue joints worth visiting
Here's where to find the juiciest brisket in Central Texas.
The Most Expensive Colleges in Iowa and the Midwest
I think anyone who has ever attended college, or even CONSIDERED attending college, will tell you the same thing: college is expensive. But, some colleges are much more expensive than others. Using the U.S. Department of Education’s National Center for Education Statistics, the site 24/7 Wall Street put together a...
The Highest Speed Limit in America Is in Texas, Know Where It’s At?
Texas is known for a lot of things, like everything is bigger in Texas, then there's the Lone Star State has the best Barbeque, the best Mexican food, the world's biggest rodeo, and livestock production. Texas also leads the country in revenue from beef sales, we are #1 in cattle production (Texas produces just over 20% nationwide). We're also #1 in the value we get for the cattle we raise.
Feast Your Eyes On The Biggest Restaurant In Texas Seating 2,800 People
We've heard it many times before: things are bigger in Texas. But what I've recently discovered takes "big" to a whole new level. Billed as the biggest restaurant in Texas, The Oasis on Lake Travis in Austin is a multi-tiered, half-inside/half-outside Tex-Mex dining experience. I'm willing to bet you've never seen a place quite like this.
Texas' Largest Outdoor Restaurant Seats A Whopping 2,800 People
The eatery boasts an unforgettable menu.
QSR Web
Mr. Gatti's expands Texas footprint
Mr. Gatti's sold 24 units in 2022 and celebrated the opening of several new restaurants in Texas, according to a press release. In Texas, the brand recently opened in: Kingwood; Houston; Austin; Brenham; Weslaco; Uvalde and Hutto, with three more stores slated to open this year. Mr. Gatti's sold 23...
This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in Texas
From downtown areas to strip malls and shopping complexes, it seems like there's a pizzeria on every corner of Texas. And when it comes to pizza, most people have their go-to place. But, I think we can all agree that some pizzerias simply shine brighter than others.
Where George P. Bush is working after leaving Texas elected office
Bush announced he's now joining a law firm based in Wisconsin. According to a news release sent out Wednesday, he'll work as a partner at Michael Best & Friedrich LLP and a principal at Michael Best Strategies LLC.
Austin coffee shop ranked among best in the country by Food Network
When it comes to the mornings or even the afternoon for some, there's a constant that remains intact for most of America: the day hasn't started until you've had your coffee.
$1 million Powerball ticket sold at central Austin store
Someone in the Austin area is $1 million richer after winning a Powerball prize.
Rodeo Austin Has Announced Its Entertainment Lineup
We always hear about Rodeo Houston and San Antonio Livestock show entertainment lineup. However, Rodeo Austin also has a fantastic and eclectic music lineup and usually gets overlooked.: Rodeo Austin takes place after both San Antonio and Houston's events and runs from. March 10th - 25th. See the full entertainment...
Cedar Park restaurateur brings Texas twist to Tuscano Italian Kitchen
Jay Roush bought Gino's Italian Cuisine, rebranding it as Tuscano Italian Kitchen. (Grant Crawford/Community Impact) Formerly Gino’s Italian Cuisine, a Cedar Park restaurant has a new owner, menu and name—Tuscano Italian Kitchen. Owner Jay Roush is not new to the Cedar Park restaurant scene. In 2014, he purchased...
atasteofkoko.com
25 Best Restaurants On South Lamar In Austin
If you’re looking to explore the bustling South Lamar area of Austin 78704, then one of the best ways to do so is through its vibrant restaurant scene. From classic joints serving traditional comfort food to more experimental cuisine from renowned local chefs, there’s sure to be a restaurant that meets your flavor and budget needs!
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
217K+
Followers
132K+
Post
129M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 1