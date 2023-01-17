Read full article on original website
Related
Oregon's rent cap called into question this legislative session
SALEM, Ore. — Oregon's rent control law may see changes this legislative session. Senate Bill 608, passed in 2019, made Oregon the first state to institute a rent cap. The law capped annual rent increases at 7% plus the Consumer Price Index (CPI) that adjusts each year with inflation.
"Too early to tell" if Measure 110 is working, Oregon Secretary of State releases audit
“Really our message is pretty simple,” said Kip Memmott, the Secretary of State’s Audit Director. “It’s too early to tell.”. Nearly two years after the first-in-the-nation policy, Measure 110, was implemented, Oregon’s Secretary of State’s office reveals the effectiveness of the program is still up in the air.
Hospitals, nurses push for changes to help address patient care in Oregon
SALEM, Ore. — Hospitals across Oregon say they are struggling financially, and they are now asking lawmakers for help, or they may need to reduce patient capacity. Executives with those hospitals are asking for exemptions to the state's health care cost target, changes to nurse staffing laws, and more incentives for students and educators in health care institutions.
First-of-its-kind 'weapons detection system' planned for Utah schools
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (KUTV) — A first-of-its-kind "weapons detection system" is in the works for some Utah schools. The Salt Lake City School District in Utah plans to install the system at East, West and Highland High Schools. The Granite District is also planning a "pilot" system at Hunter High, which was stunned by the shooting deaths of two students near the school a year ago.
50 days and counting, Alabama officials get feds to extinguish fire they can't contain
MOODY, Ala. (TND) — Tempers are flaring over a fire that has been burning for nearly two months. You’re basically waiting for the city, the county, the state, or anyone to help you but it’s like nothing matters,” said Tammy Lewis, who lives in the area northeast of Birmingham, Ala.
West Linn, Oregon City leaders gather to discuss I-205 tolling project
PORTLAND, Ore. — Leaders from West Linn and Oregon City gathered at West Linn City Hall on Tuesday night to discuss the Interstate 205 tolling project. The council meeting was packed with almost every person there about the project. For now, the Oregon Department of Transportation plans to start...
Oregon & Oregon State's 2023 college football schedule released, battle for Oregon 11/24
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Pac-12 Conference has released the 2023 football schedules for all member schools. Oregon and Oregon State both have marquis matchups throughout the season and will end with the Oregon State Beavers headed to Eugene to play Oregon. Oregon State will unveil the new look Reser...
Don't make climate argument about January's extreme weather, experts say
(TND) — Round after round of flooding rains pounded California this month. Killer tornadoes – the type of weather more associated with the spring than the winter – swept through the South. Some of this extreme weather is unusual, experts say. Some is not. But experts say...
TSA found over 6,500 guns in carry-on bags in 2022, 108 in Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. — Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers in Oregon say they found a record 108 firearms in travelers’ carry-on luggage at airports across the state in 2022. This is just a small part of the national total of found guns, which numbered 6,542 across 292 U.S. airports....
175 glass hearts to be placed in Tualatin parks and trails for people to find
TUALATIN, Ore. — February is the month of love and what better way to show your love than by participating in Tualatin's 'Share the Love' event. The city will be hiding 175 hand-blown glass hearts around local parks and trails for people to find and keep. This year's artist...
Portland sees slight drop in shootings through 2022 following record gun violence of 2021
PORTLAND, Ore. — The City of Portland saw a small dip in shootings in 2022, but still came close to the record-breaking gun violence seen the previous year. According to Portland Police Bureau data, there were 1,307 shooting incidents last year. That's compared to 1,315 in 2021. Records show...
Microsoft announces 10,000 job cuts, hundreds in Washington; Amazon layoffs continue
SEATTLE, Wash. — Microsoft announced thousands of upcoming layoffs, including hundreds in the Puget Sound area, citing recession fears and less consumer demand. (If viewing this story on our mobile app, view it in a browser to vote in the KOMO Pulse Poll question) A Washington Employment Security Department...
'That could have been me': DC kids exposed to violence take part in youth summit
WASHINGTON (WJLA) — D.C. policymakers and city leaders have talked, workshopped and created programs to tackle youth violence. Still, the trend continues. Amid seemingly daily headlines, the youth who are seeing their peers too quick to pick up a gun, or finding themselves on the wrong side of one, are stepping up to voice concerns and propose solutions.
OSU College of Forestry: tree removal, road construction impacts landslide severity
CORVALLIS, Ore. — Findings of a study led by Oregon State University's College of Forestry have shown that the clear-cutting of timber—the complete removal of trees from an area—and road construction have a greater impact on the severity and frequency of landslides, rather than the amount of water coursing through a watershed, according to a press release from OSU.
Portland's Lan Su Chinese Garden prepares for Lunar New Year celebration
PORTLAND, Ore. — The "Year of the Rabbit" starts this coming Sunday, and the Lan Su Chinese Garden in Portland is getting ready for its Lunar New Year celebration. Staff and volunteers put up red lanterns and large lantern sculptures of a dragon and a phoenix last week. They'll...
ODOT warns of winter driving conditions in Southwest Oregon
SOUTHERN OREGON — Oregon Department of Transportation warns drivers about winter driving conditions through late afternoon. ODOT says heavy, wet snow is falling on the higher summits of Southwest Oregon, including Interstate 5, Sexton Summit, and Canyon Mountain. Winter driving conditions are also seen on Highway 199 at the...
ODOT begins work on new EV fast charging stations
The Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) announced that they're partnering up with private companies to begin work on new EV fast charging stations along Interstate 5, U.S. Highway 97, and Interstate 205. The new charging stations are funded thanks to the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) program. $7.5-billion in funds...
Cold case: Man found dead in Columbia River identified after 24 years
VANCOUVER, Wash. — A man found dead in the Columbia River 24 years ago has been identified, according to the Clark County Medical Examiner’s Office. The deceased man was originally found floating in the Columbia River in Vancouver on Oct. 26, 1998. Decades later, he has finally been...
Police find missing Salem teen with special needs in Lincoln City
SALEM, Ore. — A Salem teenager with special needs who went missing Monday night, was found safe Tuesday on the Oregon coast. Officers said the teenager was found in Lincoln City and is being brought back to his parents. Salem Police officials thanked all those who helped with the...
OSU student joins team in Antarctica searching for world's oldest piece of ice
CORVALLIS, Ore. — When you think of ice, you probably don't think of it being the color green. But Julia Peterson, an Oregon State University PhD student, says she and her colleagues are searching for just that. "It's really got this like green tint to it at the bottom,...
