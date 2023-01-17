ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

nbc16.com

Oregon's rent cap called into question this legislative session

SALEM, Ore. — Oregon's rent control law may see changes this legislative session. Senate Bill 608, passed in 2019, made Oregon the first state to institute a rent cap. The law capped annual rent increases at 7% plus the Consumer Price Index (CPI) that adjusts each year with inflation.
OREGON STATE
nbc16.com

Hospitals, nurses push for changes to help address patient care in Oregon

SALEM, Ore. — Hospitals across Oregon say they are struggling financially, and they are now asking lawmakers for help, or they may need to reduce patient capacity. Executives with those hospitals are asking for exemptions to the state's health care cost target, changes to nurse staffing laws, and more incentives for students and educators in health care institutions.
OREGON STATE
nbc16.com

First-of-its-kind 'weapons detection system' planned for Utah schools

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (KUTV) — A first-of-its-kind "weapons detection system" is in the works for some Utah schools. The Salt Lake City School District in Utah plans to install the system at East, West and Highland High Schools. The Granite District is also planning a "pilot" system at Hunter High, which was stunned by the shooting deaths of two students near the school a year ago.
UTAH STATE
nbc16.com

West Linn, Oregon City leaders gather to discuss I-205 tolling project

PORTLAND, Ore. — Leaders from West Linn and Oregon City gathered at West Linn City Hall on Tuesday night to discuss the Interstate 205 tolling project. The council meeting was packed with almost every person there about the project. For now, the Oregon Department of Transportation plans to start...
WEST LINN, OR
nbc16.com

TSA found over 6,500 guns in carry-on bags in 2022, 108 in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. — Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers in Oregon say they found a record 108 firearms in travelers’ carry-on luggage at airports across the state in 2022. This is just a small part of the national total of found guns, which numbered 6,542 across 292 U.S. airports....
OREGON STATE
nbc16.com

'That could have been me': DC kids exposed to violence take part in youth summit

WASHINGTON (WJLA) — D.C. policymakers and city leaders have talked, workshopped and created programs to tackle youth violence. Still, the trend continues. Amid seemingly daily headlines, the youth who are seeing their peers too quick to pick up a gun, or finding themselves on the wrong side of one, are stepping up to voice concerns and propose solutions.
WASHINGTON STATE
nbc16.com

OSU College of Forestry: tree removal, road construction impacts landslide severity

CORVALLIS, Ore. — Findings of a study led by Oregon State University's College of Forestry have shown that the clear-cutting of timber—the complete removal of trees from an area—and road construction have a greater impact on the severity and frequency of landslides, rather than the amount of water coursing through a watershed, according to a press release from OSU.
CORVALLIS, OR
nbc16.com

ODOT warns of winter driving conditions in Southwest Oregon

SOUTHERN OREGON — Oregon Department of Transportation warns drivers about winter driving conditions through late afternoon. ODOT says heavy, wet snow is falling on the higher summits of Southwest Oregon, including Interstate 5, Sexton Summit, and Canyon Mountain. Winter driving conditions are also seen on Highway 199 at the...
OREGON STATE
nbc16.com

ODOT begins work on new EV fast charging stations

The Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) announced that they're partnering up with private companies to begin work on new EV fast charging stations along Interstate 5, U.S. Highway 97, and Interstate 205. The new charging stations are funded thanks to the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) program. $7.5-billion in funds...
OREGON STATE
nbc16.com

Cold case: Man found dead in Columbia River identified after 24 years

VANCOUVER, Wash. — A man found dead in the Columbia River 24 years ago has been identified, according to the Clark County Medical Examiner’s Office. The deceased man was originally found floating in the Columbia River in Vancouver on Oct. 26, 1998. Decades later, he has finally been...
VANCOUVER, WA
nbc16.com

Police find missing Salem teen with special needs in Lincoln City

SALEM, Ore. — A Salem teenager with special needs who went missing Monday night, was found safe Tuesday on the Oregon coast. Officers said the teenager was found in Lincoln City and is being brought back to his parents. Salem Police officials thanked all those who helped with the...
SALEM, OR

