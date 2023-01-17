Read full article on original website
Related
sonomacountygazette.com
Freeze warning in effect for Santa Rosa, Sonoma and Petaluma
The National Weather Service has issued freeze warnings beginning the evening of Thursday, Jan. 19 through Friday morning, Jan. 20 and again on Friday evening through Saturday morning, Jan. 21. Sub-freeze temperatures are expected across the interior portions of the Bay Area and Central Coast, including Cloverdale, Santa Rosa, Petaluma and Sonoma.
sonomamag.com
Kapu Tiki Bar Opening in Petaluma
After what seems like a hundred years (OK, maybe just since last June), Petaluma tiki bar Kapu has finally opened to the public. Owner Michael Richardson is a longtime tiki bartender and co-author of “Liquid Vacation.” Chef Mike Lutz will helm the kitchen, serving Hawaiian-inspired dishes. The bar has been outfitted with a mashup of faux Polynesian, midcentury, Indian Jones-meets-Blackbeard decor that will perfectly match the tropical drink that will set you on your seat after two sips.
sonomamag.com
Top 5 Sonoma Wineries for Foodies
Many Sonoma County wineries are doing double duty these days, serving food alongside their fine wines. It’s a delicious trend that allows visitors to more fully savor the wines’ versatility with everything from potato chips to salmon en croûte dotted with fresh basil butter. While wineries can’t...
sonomamag.com
Starks to Open Downtown Santa Rosa Restaurant
Downtown Santa Rosa will say bonjour to a casual French bistro early this summer, according to restaurateurs Mark and Terri Stark. The couple recently leased the long-empty, former Bollywood space at 535 Fourth St. with plans to serve classic bistro dishes, like steak frites and mussels. The restaurant also will feature a fresh seafood bar, along with wine and cocktails.
Hog Island Oyster Co. says nonstop Bay Area rain 'hits us in the bottom line'
"You're not going to see any local oysters on any menus anywhere," a Hog Island co-founder said.
How the Creators of Napa’s Suspension House Defied the Odds
No flat land, no site visit, no construction permitted near a creek—no problem, at least for the team behind the mirage-like dream home The post How the Creators of Napa’s Suspension House Defied the Odds appeared first on Los Angeles Magazine.
How a Bay Area herbalism school grew a legacy out of a Grateful Dead show
Marked only by a small sign on state Route 116, a gravel driveway leads to a hidden 80-acre sanctuary.
sonomasun.com
Sonoma County’s new approach to disaster relief
The County of Sonoma is opening Recovery Support Centers in communities most impacted by economic loss from the winter storms, an innovative new model to disaster response and recovery that seeks to direct government and nonprofit assistance to people disproportionately impacted by economic losses during the January storms. Under the...
newsofthenorthbay.com
NORTH BAY RAINFALL, LAKE SONOMA AND CALIFORNIA RESERVOIR LEVELS: WHERE WE ARE, WHAT’S NEXT.
After a late December and January to remember, the North Bay and Northern California are far above average in rainfall and snowpack. In fact, some state reservoirs are releasing water in order to make room for additional winter rainfall, and snowmelt this spring. Let’s take a look at where we...
sfstandard.com
Two Quick-and-Easy Hikes to Gushing Waterfalls in Marin
One upside to this month’s endless downpours is the seasonal waterfalls that have appeared around the SF Bay Area. It seems just about every hillside is glowing green and leaking rivulets of rainwater from the saturated hills. No place is this truer than Marin. Its famed falls are exploding...
ksro.com
Lake Sonoma Water More Than Doubles Capacity After Recent Storms
Lake Sonoma is now holding more than 228-thousand-acre feet of water following weeks of atmospheric river storms. It was holding just shy of 98-thousand-acre-feet of water on Christmas. But, it’s still short of its target level of 245-thousand-acre-feet. Lake Sonoma has a capacity to hold 381-thousand-acre-feet of water when full.
NBC Bay Area
Preliminary 3.6 Magnitude Quake Rattles the North Bay
A preliminary 3.6 magnitude earthquake struck the North Bay Thursday afternoon, according to the United States Geological Survey. The quake hit at 5:18 p.m. and was centered 5.7 miles southwest of the city of Cloverdale in Sonoma County, the USGS said. No other information was immediately available. This is a...
3.6-magnitude earthquake reported in North Bay
CLOVERDALE, Calif. (KRON) — An earthquake was reported by the United States Geological Survey in the North Bay Thursday afternoon. The earthquake had a magnitude of 3.6. A USGS map shows that the earthquake struck at Lake Sonoma at 5:18 p.m. Lake Sonoma is in Sonoma County. There has been no damage reported yet. There […]
Sonoma County reservoirs recovering from drought conditions in just about a month
LAKE MENDOCINO, Sonoma County -- At the start of this water year, it was very possible that the North Bay was facing the most serious drought challenge. The past four weeks or so have been something of a small miracle for Sonoma County, where reservoirs have taken a dramatic rebound. 3,000 cubic feet per second is now being released from Lake Mendocino, and it really does signal a dramatic change of fortune here in the North Bay. And while it wasn't inconceivable, it happened in four to five weeks. "If that rain had been separated out over 15...
ksro.com
Abandoned Truck Hit by Wine Train in Napa
Napa police are still investigating a crash involving a wine train and a pickup truck. The Napa Valley Wine Train hit the abandoned truck that was parked on a rail bridge on Saturday night. The train hit the truck at about 20-miles-per-hour and pushed it all the way to a rail crossing. No one was injured, but the control arms at the crossing were damaged. Police got in touch with the owner of the pickup truck but it’s still unclear how it wound up left on the rail bridge.
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Marin County cities risk ‘builder’s remedy’ over housing plan delays
Beginning next month, developers might be able to gain vested rights to build projects in some areas of Marin without having to worry about local planning review or zoning requirements. That is because at least seven Marin cities and towns are on track to fail to meet a Jan. 31...
Two Sonoma County dispensary burglaries may be connected, police say
Two marijuana dispensaries in Sonoma County were burglarized this week, and police suspect some of the same getaway vehicles were used in both burglaries, according to a statement from the Petaluma Police Department.
18-year-old in serious condition after Santa Rosa shooting
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — An 18-year-old man is in serious but stable condition after a shooting in Santa Rosa Thursday afternoon, according to the Santa Rosa Police Department. SRPD was notified about the shooting on the 2900 block of Dutton Meadow at 2:16 p.m. Multiple people saw a victim lying on the sidewalk on […]
KTVU FOX 2
First Black ‘Peanuts’ character stands tall at high school in Santa Rosa
SANTA ROSA, Calif. - Meet the newest student at Piner High School in Santa Rosa. It's Franklin--the first Black Peanuts character--standing tall in the middle of campus, just in time for MLK Day. The new sculpture was reportedly brought to the vacant pedestal a few weeks ago through the hard...
Beloved swan at Palace of Fine Arts dies at 118
2023 has claimed its first high profile face in San Francisco. Blanche the Swan, a fixture of charm and elegance at the Palace of Fine Arts, died Thursday, Jan 12 at her estate in Sonoma County. She was 28 — about 118 in waterfowl years. She is survived by her son Stanley, volunteer caretaker of 30 years Gayle Hagerty, the San Francisco Recreation and Parks Department, the staff at the...
