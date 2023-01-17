Read full article on original website
wpde.com
Victim identified in deadly Horry County missing person investigation
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Horry County Coroner's Office has identified the victim of a homicide whose body was found in Galivants Ferry earlier this week. On Monday afternoon around 1, the body of Corey Adam Soles, 29, of Chadbourn, North Carolina, was found near Green Sea Road, Horry County Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard said.
WMBF
Warrants: Florence man pistol-whipped, pointed gun at victim in Myrtle Beach assault
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A Florence man is facing charges in connection to an assault at a Myrtle Beach resort nearly two years ago. Warrants obtained by WMBF News state Severn Godbolt is charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
wpde.com
Bond set for teen in deadly Horry Co. missing person investigation
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Bond was set Thursday morning for a teenager arrested Wednesday in a deadly missing persons investigation. Police have made another arrest in connection to an ongoing investigation after a person was found dead in Horry County. A man who was wanted by police, 18-year-old...
Murrells Inlet woman pleads guilty to obstruction of justice in 2019 death of husband who was found under Myrtle Beach property
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A Murrells Inlet woman pleaded guilty Tuesday to obstruction of justice connected to the 2019 death of her husband. The Fifteenth Judicial Circuit Solicitor’s Office said Irene Killen Clodfelter, 78, pleaded guilty to two counts of obstruction of justice “without a recommendation from prosecutors or any negotiation.” Hubert Clodfelter was […]
WMBF
Man charged with killing 3 family members, including Atlantic Beach councilman, undergoing mental evaluation
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The man accused of killing his mother, father and cousin is undergoing a mental evaluation. Ronald Hazzard, the public defender for Matthew Dewitt, confirmed the information and said no new court date has been scheduled for his client until an evaluation is complete. He added...
Darlington County authorities make 4th arrest in killing of man allegedly held in kennel
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Johnsonville woman is the fourth person arrested in the killing of a man allegedly held captive in a dog kennel before he was shot to death, according to the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office. Brittany Nichole Caraway, of Johnsonville, was arrested Tuesday and charged with murder and kidnapping in the […]
Troopers seek information about deadly hit-and-run in Florence County
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The South Carolina Highway Patrol is currently seeking information about a deadly hit-and-run that happened on Jan. 9 in Florence County, according to a news release. It happened at about 6:15 p.m. on East Ashby Road near North Irby Street in Florence County, according to the release. The name of […]
wfxb.com
Woman And Three Minors Arrested In Missing Person Case After Body Found
A woman and three minors were arrested in regards to a missing person report. The person was reported missing last Tuesday and was found dead Monday afternoon in the Galivants Ferry area. Investigators revealed the case involves an assault. 40-year-old, Samantha Watts, was taken into custody Monday night in connection...
local21news.com
South Carolina first responder answers deadly hit-and-run call that killed loved one
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — First responder Lisa Marie LaBianca said she was working last Monday night when she got a call about a deadly hit-and-run. When I was at work, honestly when I got the car. You know, I just thought maybe it was a question from another call that I ran. And when I started hearing the information. I had to take a second. My captain had to take over on the phone because I was shaking. It was not a call that I expected to get," said LaBianca.
Man wanted in Horry County missing person death taken into custody
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 19-year-old wanted in an investigation into the death of a person reported missing in Horry County was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon, according to online jail records. Jonathan Edwards Watts, 19, was arrested and charged with second-degree assault and battery by a mob. He remains in the J. Reuben […]
wpde.com
18-wheeler involved in Conway crash on Highway 501
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Conway Police Department responded to a crash involving an 18-wheeler on Highway 501 Bypass near Wright Boulevard, according to city spokesperson June Wood. The tractor-trailer hit an electrical pole. NEW: Man charged with DUI in deadly crash near Carolina Forest. There are no reported...
WMBF
Coroner: 28-year-old Myrtle Beach man victim of fatal Hwy 17 crash
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A 28-year-old Myrtle Beach man walking across Highway 17 died after being struck by a car Thursday morning, according to the Horry County Coroner. Horry County Fire Rescue crews were dispatched around 7 a.m. to Highway 17 Bypass and Coventry Boulevard, closing lanes to traffic for hours.
Parent sues SC County Schools after teacher, principal arrested in November
Editor’s note: This story has been updated to fix the name of Ocean Bay Elementary School. HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A parent of a Horry County Schools student filed a lawsuit Thursday against the district after a teacher and a principal were arrested in November. The parent, only identified in the lawsuit as John […]
Florence County deputies search for suspect in armed robbery
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence County deputies searched for a man after an armed robbery on Wednesday, according to authorities. Deputies searched the area of Elijah Ludd Road in Florence, said Major Mike Nunn of the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. The male suspect is about 6-foot tall and weighs about 200 pounds, Nunn said. […]
wpde.com
Hearing upcoming on abuse charges against Horry County teacher, principal
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A preliminary hearing is scheduled Friday on child abuse charges facing a Horry County elementary school teacher and principal. Horry County police arrested Ocean Bay Elementary School principal Rebecca Schroyer and teacher Grace McColgan in November. McColgan, 60, is charged with six counts of...
WYFF4.com
South Carolina sheriff's office warns of fake money being used at businesses
MARION COUNTY, S.C. — Movie prop money is popping up at businesses inone South Carolina county and the sheriff's office has put out a warning. (Video above: Morning headlines from WYFF News 4) MORE HEADLINES. The sheriff's office in Marion County posted the warning on Facebook. They are encouraging...
Indictment: Florence County doctor allegedly gave out prescription drugs for non-medical purposes
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Florence County doctor allegedly gave out prescription drugs for non-medical purposes, according to an indictment obtained by News13. David Carlos Rodriguez Jr., is facing 15 charges stemming from incidents between May 2018 and January 2019, according to the indictment. The indictment was filed on Dec. 27 in the United […]
beckersasc.com
South Carolina physician indicted for distributing prescription drugs improperly
Florence County, S.C.-based physician David Rodriguez Jr., MD, has been indicted for distributing prescription drugs for nonprescription purposes, CBS affiliate WBTW reported Jan. 17. From May 2018 to January 2019, Dr. Rodriguez allegedly knowingly gave out a substance with a "detectable amount" of oxycodone without a legitimate medical purpose on...
Man charged in deadly Highway 501 crash near Conway
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man was charged Tuesday in a deadly crash along Highway 501 near Conway, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol. Manuel Ixtepan-Seba, 46, of Myrtle Beach, was arrested and charged with felony driving under the influence resulting in death, troopers said. He was held in J. Reuben Long Detention Center […]
WMBF
MBPD: Robbery suspect recognized by former co-workers at McDonald’s
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A former McDonald’s employee is accused of robbing his old place of work, along with two other Myrtle Beach businesses on Sunday. Sgt. Tom Vest confirmed that 22-year-old Gino White was arrested in the case. He faces two counts of armed robbery and one count of attempted robbery.
