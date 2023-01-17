ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murrells Inlet, SC

wpde.com

Victim identified in deadly Horry County missing person investigation

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Horry County Coroner's Office has identified the victim of a homicide whose body was found in Galivants Ferry earlier this week. On Monday afternoon around 1, the body of Corey Adam Soles, 29, of Chadbourn, North Carolina, was found near Green Sea Road, Horry County Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard said.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Bond set for teen in deadly Horry Co. missing person investigation

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Bond was set Thursday morning for a teenager arrested Wednesday in a deadly missing persons investigation. Police have made another arrest in connection to an ongoing investigation after a person was found dead in Horry County. A man who was wanted by police, 18-year-old...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Murrells Inlet woman pleads guilty to obstruction of justice in 2019 death of husband who was found under Myrtle Beach property

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A Murrells Inlet woman pleaded guilty Tuesday to obstruction of justice connected to the 2019 death of her husband. The Fifteenth Judicial Circuit Solicitor’s Office said Irene Killen Clodfelter, 78, pleaded guilty to two counts of obstruction of justice “without a recommendation from prosecutors or any negotiation.” Hubert Clodfelter was […]
MURRELLS INLET, SC
local21news.com

South Carolina first responder answers deadly hit-and-run call that killed loved one

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — First responder Lisa Marie LaBianca said she was working last Monday night when she got a call about a deadly hit-and-run. When I was at work, honestly when I got the car. You know, I just thought maybe it was a question from another call that I ran. And when I started hearing the information. I had to take a second. My captain had to take over on the phone because I was shaking. It was not a call that I expected to get," said LaBianca.
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

18-wheeler involved in Conway crash on Highway 501

CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Conway Police Department responded to a crash involving an 18-wheeler on Highway 501 Bypass near Wright Boulevard, according to city spokesperson June Wood. The tractor-trailer hit an electrical pole. NEW: Man charged with DUI in deadly crash near Carolina Forest. There are no reported...
CONWAY, SC
WMBF

Coroner: 28-year-old Myrtle Beach man victim of fatal Hwy 17 crash

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A 28-year-old Myrtle Beach man walking across Highway 17 died after being struck by a car Thursday morning, according to the Horry County Coroner. Horry County Fire Rescue crews were dispatched around 7 a.m. to Highway 17 Bypass and Coventry Boulevard, closing lanes to traffic for hours.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

Florence County deputies search for suspect in armed robbery

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence County deputies searched for a man after an armed robbery on Wednesday, according to authorities. Deputies searched the area of Elijah Ludd Road in Florence, said Major Mike Nunn of the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. The male suspect is about 6-foot tall and weighs about 200 pounds, Nunn said. […]
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Hearing upcoming on abuse charges against Horry County teacher, principal

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A preliminary hearing is scheduled Friday on child abuse charges facing a Horry County elementary school teacher and principal. Horry County police arrested Ocean Bay Elementary School principal Rebecca Schroyer and teacher Grace McColgan in November. McColgan, 60, is charged with six counts of...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Indictment: Florence County doctor allegedly gave out prescription drugs for non-medical purposes

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Florence County doctor allegedly gave out prescription drugs for non-medical purposes, according to an indictment obtained by News13. David Carlos Rodriguez Jr., is facing 15 charges stemming from incidents between May 2018 and January 2019, according to the indictment. The indictment was filed on Dec. 27 in the United […]
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Man charged in deadly Highway 501 crash near Conway

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man was charged Tuesday in a deadly crash along Highway 501 near Conway, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol. Manuel Ixtepan-Seba, 46, of Myrtle Beach, was arrested and charged with felony driving under the influence resulting in death, troopers said. He was held in J. Reuben Long Detention Center […]
CONWAY, SC

