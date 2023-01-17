ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

loudounnow.com

Loudoun Electoral Board Picks School Board Seats for Staggered Terms

The transition to staggered terms on the Loudoun County School Board advanced last week with the Electoral Board selecting the seats that will be up for two-year terms in the November 2023 election. Board members elected next year to the Blue Ridge, Algonkian, Broad Run, Dulles, Leesburg and Sterling district...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
loudounnow.com

Loudoun Supervisors Pledge to Govern Through ‘Equity Lens’

One day after Martin Luther King Jr. Day commemorations, county supervisors approved a resolution adopting “Social and Racial Equity as Fundamental Values” of the county government. The resolution defines equity as “a fundamental value defined as the commitment to promote fairness and justice in the formation of priorities,...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
loudounnow.com

Purcellville Plans Another Public Information Meeting on Rt. 690 Interchange

The Town of Purcellville plans a Jan. 25 public information meeting on the Rt. 7/Rt.690 interchange project . The Rt. 7/690 interchange project requires the Town Council to consider partially vacating a floodplain easement within the Catoctin Meadows Homeowners Association open space, which was established in 1996. The Town Council has deferred the required public hearing for vacating the easement until the town evaluates all associated easements and land development activities to ensure compliance with town ordinances.
PURCELLVILLE, VA
loudounnow.com

Inside the School Budget: Department of Digital Innovation

Loudoun County Public Schools’ Chief Technology Officer Aaron Smith broke down the Department of Digital Innovation’s fiscal year 2024 budget request during a Jan. 17 School Board work session. The department is seeking a 10% increase over its current $573 million budget, to $63 million. The Department of...
Inside Nova

Prince William Board tables Kline Farm multi-use plans

It’s been nearly seven years, so what’s another two months?. Shortly before 1 a.m. Wednesday, the Prince William Board of County Supervisors tabled a decision on the multi-use Kline Farm project until March 14. Stanley Martin Homes LLC has been trying for more than six years to gain...
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
loudounnow.com

Transit Union: Contract Offer ‘Insulting’

Loudoun’s transit strike has reached its second week as the president of the local union called a county contractor’s latest offer to get them back to work “insulting and shameful.”. Keolis North America, which holds a five-year, $101 million contract to operate Loudoun Transit, last week sent...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
loudounnow.com

Middelburg Begins Recruitment for New Police Chief

The Town of Middleburg has kicked off recruitment for a new police chief in advance of Chief AJ Panebianco’s planned May 1 retirement. Panebianco has served as the town’s police chief for the past 11 years. His law enforcement career spans 35 years. “Chief AJ has exemplified what...
MIDDLEBURG, VA
WJLA

Fairfax County School Board is silent as merit award controversy gains national attention

FAIRFAX, Va. (7News) — On Tuesday, Fairfax County Superintendent Dr. Michelle Reid is meeting face-to-face with parents at West Potomac High School as she has done at Thomas Jefferson, Langley, and Westfield high schools. These are among the seven Fairfax County schools that didn’t tell students of their national merit recognition in time for college scholarship and admissions deadlines.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
loudounnow.com

Loudoun Supervisors Approve Controversial Airport Noise Zoning

County supervisors Tuesday approved a long-debated change to the zoning map of noise zones around Dulles Airport, changing where homes may—and may not—be built in the future. The county launched the work to redraw the Airport Impact Overlay District at the beginning of. 2021, seeking to bring it...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
loudounnow.com

Keolis Makes ‘Final Offer’ in Loudoun Transit Strike

Loudoun County’s transit contractor has made its “last, best and final offer” in the stalemate with the union representing the county’s striking transit workers. Keolis North America last week said it sent an offer to representatives of Amalgamated Transit Union Local 689, which represents transit workers across the region. The two sides are now in a weeklong deadlock in contract negotiations, with ATU members beginning a strike last Tuesday. Keolis took over the $101 million, five-year Loudoun Transit contract in April 2021, combining the previously separate contracts for local and commuter buses.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
loudounnow.com

Mars Family Provides $22M Gift to Foxcroft School

Foxcroft School has received a $22 million gift to support the construction of a STEAM wing on the Middleburg-area campus. It is the largest gift made to the all-girls school by living donors in its 108-year history. The grant was made by members of the Mars family who graduated from...
MIDDLEBURG, VA

