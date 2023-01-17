Loudoun County’s transit contractor has made its “last, best and final offer” in the stalemate with the union representing the county’s striking transit workers. Keolis North America last week said it sent an offer to representatives of Amalgamated Transit Union Local 689, which represents transit workers across the region. The two sides are now in a weeklong deadlock in contract negotiations, with ATU members beginning a strike last Tuesday. Keolis took over the $101 million, five-year Loudoun Transit contract in April 2021, combining the previously separate contracts for local and commuter buses.

LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO