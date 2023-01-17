Read full article on original website
loudounnow.com
Loudoun Electoral Board Picks School Board Seats for Staggered Terms
The transition to staggered terms on the Loudoun County School Board advanced last week with the Electoral Board selecting the seats that will be up for two-year terms in the November 2023 election. Board members elected next year to the Blue Ridge, Algonkian, Broad Run, Dulles, Leesburg and Sterling district...
loudounnow.com
Loudoun Supervisors Pledge to Govern Through ‘Equity Lens’
One day after Martin Luther King Jr. Day commemorations, county supervisors approved a resolution adopting “Social and Racial Equity as Fundamental Values” of the county government. The resolution defines equity as “a fundamental value defined as the commitment to promote fairness and justice in the formation of priorities,...
Governor Youngkin calls for legislation on delayed school awards
Governor Youngkin asked two lawmakers to sponsor legislation on his behalf during the ongoing legislative session, his office said in a news release
loudounnow.com
Purcellville Plans Another Public Information Meeting on Rt. 690 Interchange
The Town of Purcellville plans a Jan. 25 public information meeting on the Rt. 7/Rt.690 interchange project . The Rt. 7/690 interchange project requires the Town Council to consider partially vacating a floodplain easement within the Catoctin Meadows Homeowners Association open space, which was established in 1996. The Town Council has deferred the required public hearing for vacating the easement until the town evaluates all associated easements and land development activities to ensure compliance with town ordinances.
loudounnow.com
Inside the School Budget: Department of Digital Innovation
Loudoun County Public Schools’ Chief Technology Officer Aaron Smith broke down the Department of Digital Innovation’s fiscal year 2024 budget request during a Jan. 17 School Board work session. The department is seeking a 10% increase over its current $573 million budget, to $63 million. The Department of...
Inside Nova
Prince William Board tables Kline Farm multi-use plans
It’s been nearly seven years, so what’s another two months?. Shortly before 1 a.m. Wednesday, the Prince William Board of County Supervisors tabled a decision on the multi-use Kline Farm project until March 14. Stanley Martin Homes LLC has been trying for more than six years to gain...
loudounnow.com
Transit Union: Contract Offer ‘Insulting’
Loudoun’s transit strike has reached its second week as the president of the local union called a county contractor’s latest offer to get them back to work “insulting and shameful.”. Keolis North America, which holds a five-year, $101 million contract to operate Loudoun Transit, last week sent...
Inside Nova
Northern Virginia lawmakers’ bills target local data centers
For years, Loudoun County has been known as the world’s “data center capital.” However, not everyone is happy that Prince William County has recently become a destination for future data centers. One of the most controversial projects is Prince William’s Digital Gateway data center complex. In November,...
Washington Examiner
DC Police Union criticizes criminal code overhaul and warns of 'exploding' crime rates
The D.C. Police Union criticized the City Council for overriding Mayor Muriel Bowser’s veto of a massive overhaul to the district’s criminal code , arguing the bill’s implementation would lead to “exploding” crime rates. The D.C. City Council voted 12-1 on Tuesday to override Bowser’s...
Virginia residents reject massive solar farm plan for third time over environmental concerns
A northern Virginia county moved closer to denying a third application for a large solar farm, citing concerns over environmental and agriculture impacts.
WJLA
Fairfax County CA Steve Descano hit with ethics complaint after deleting text records
FAIRFAX, Va. (7News) — An ethics complaint has been filed with the Virginia State Bar asking them to launch a formal inquiry into the “misconduct of Fairfax County Commonwealth’s Attorney Steve Descano.”. Virginians for Safe Communities submitted the complaint after 7News’ story showed Descano is using a...
NBC Washington
Fairfax School Board Candidate Says It's ‘Irrelevant' He Lied in Call to Pride Clinic
A Republican campaigning for a spot on the Fairfax County School Board is responding to claims he attacked the LGBTQ+ community by posing as the parent of a transgender child in a phone call to a local medical clinic. Jeff Hoffmann recorded himself lying about his identity on a call...
loudounnow.com
Middelburg Begins Recruitment for New Police Chief
The Town of Middleburg has kicked off recruitment for a new police chief in advance of Chief AJ Panebianco’s planned May 1 retirement. Panebianco has served as the town’s police chief for the past 11 years. His law enforcement career spans 35 years. “Chief AJ has exemplified what...
WJLA
Fairfax County School Board is silent as merit award controversy gains national attention
FAIRFAX, Va. (7News) — On Tuesday, Fairfax County Superintendent Dr. Michelle Reid is meeting face-to-face with parents at West Potomac High School as she has done at Thomas Jefferson, Langley, and Westfield high schools. These are among the seven Fairfax County schools that didn’t tell students of their national merit recognition in time for college scholarship and admissions deadlines.
loudounnow.com
Loudoun Supervisors Approve Controversial Airport Noise Zoning
County supervisors Tuesday approved a long-debated change to the zoning map of noise zones around Dulles Airport, changing where homes may—and may not—be built in the future. The county launched the work to redraw the Airport Impact Overlay District at the beginning of. 2021, seeking to bring it...
loudounnow.com
Keolis Makes ‘Final Offer’ in Loudoun Transit Strike
Loudoun County’s transit contractor has made its “last, best and final offer” in the stalemate with the union representing the county’s striking transit workers. Keolis North America last week said it sent an offer to representatives of Amalgamated Transit Union Local 689, which represents transit workers across the region. The two sides are now in a weeklong deadlock in contract negotiations, with ATU members beginning a strike last Tuesday. Keolis took over the $101 million, five-year Loudoun Transit contract in April 2021, combining the previously separate contracts for local and commuter buses.
D.C. Lawmakers Override Bowser’s Veto Of Criminal Code Rewrite, Decry ‘Fear-Mongering’ Around Bill
The D.C. Council voted Tuesday to override Mayor Muriel Bowser’s veto of a sweeping overhaul of the city’s century-old criminal code, with multiple lawmakers decrying what they called “fear-mongering” and “dangerous rhetoric” around the issue of public safety in the city. The 12-1 vote...
WJLA
Lawyers weigh in on whether Fairfax CA Descano is breaking FOIA laws by deleting messages
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Fairfax County Commonwealth Attorney Steve Descano is under fire after 7News confirmed he uses an app that automatically deletes messages he sends and receives. Sources close to Descano told 7News that Descano is using the Signal app to avoid written communication from being obtained...
loudounnow.com
Mars Family Provides $22M Gift to Foxcroft School
Foxcroft School has received a $22 million gift to support the construction of a STEAM wing on the Middleburg-area campus. It is the largest gift made to the all-girls school by living donors in its 108-year history. The grant was made by members of the Mars family who graduated from...
WJLA
Networking Opportunity: Thousands of open Tech & Cyber jobs in Northern Virginia
Calling all Tech and Cyber workers! Good Morning Washington sat down with Jeff McKay, Chairman of the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors, to discuss thousands of open tech jobs in Northern Virginia. You can start building your meaningful tech career by joining the Tech and Cyber Networking & Event, in-person...
