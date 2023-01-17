Read full article on original website
Famed Actor Reported Missing by FamilyDaily News NowLos Angeles, CA
Horrific Fiery Multi-Car Crash at Windsor Hills Intersection Kills 6 and Wounds 8 PeopleWestland DailyLos Angeles, CA
Californian Fried Chicken Chain Hits 100 Location Milestone in 5 Years Making it Fastest-Growing Chain Across CountryLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
4 Amazing Seafood Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Brad Pitt sells the mansion where he lived with Angelina Jolie and his childrenEntertainment | Celebrity NewsLos Angeles, CA
micechat.com
David Koenig: Trouble in the Jungle and Other Disneyland Legal Claims
For the first time in years, I returned to the Orange County Superior Courthouse to check up on the latest legal accusations against the Disneyland Resort. The biggest surprise? To see just how many lawsuits involved the disabled—roughly a third of the cases filed since my last visit. We can never know how many of these claims are true, partially true, or a fabrication just to get money from Disney. But it’s always interesting to see the messes Mickey is embroiled in…
disneytips.com
What is the DisneylandForward Expansion? An Unofficial Project Guide
If you follow Disney Parks news or perhaps attended the most recent D23 Expo, then you may be familiar with the proposed DisneylandForward expansion, which will allow Disneyland to utilize existing space to create new theme park experiences. However, as the project remains in its early infancy, a lot of discrepancy and confusion surrounds the details of this future expansion.
micechat.com
Sweet Surprise at Universal Studios Hollywood: Toothsome Chocolate Emporium Soft Opens!
The highly-anticipated new Toothsome Chocolate Emporium & Savory Feast Kitchen unexpectedly soft-opened yesterday at Universal CityWalk Hollywood, more than a week ahead of its official grand opening on Jan. 27, 2023. We were able to take a look around the incredible new addition, plus enjoy a sweet treat. Already a...
tourcounsel.com
South Coast Plaza | Shopping mall in Costa Mesa
The mall of California has an abundance of high-end shops, restaurants, and nearby beaches. In California, the South Coast Plaza shopping center is one of the most recent attractions in Orange County due to the area where it is located, with routes close to beaches, hotels and other tourist places.
Eater
The 15 Best Breakfast Burritos in Orange County
Orange County has really stepped up its breakfast burrito game in recent years, offering a wider variety of options instead of the same old bacon, sausage, and scrambled eggs. In the past even pastrami was looked at sideways, and pork adobo? Forget about it. Today, thanks to word of mouth, prominent restaurant databases like Yelp, and lots of social media influencer love, some of the region’s best breakfast burritos are getting more attention than ever. From veteran spots that keep the classics alive to outstanding up-and-comers that are shaking things up, here are 15 of the best breakfast burritos to know about in Orange County right now, sorted geographically.
daytrippen.com
Treasure Island Park Laguna Beach Day Trip
Treasure Island Park Laguna Beach is one of the most beautiful parks in Southern California. The park sits directly in front of the 30 acres five-star Montage Resort. A paved pathway runs along the cliff’s top, offering fantastic views of the Pacific Ocean and the beach below. Visiting Treasure Island Park is like taking a walk through a picture postcard.
TMZ.com
Mario Lopez Relists Glendale Home with $1.35 Million Price Cut
Mario Lopez is unloading his L.A. area home, and a lucky buyer could get it for a relative steal -- he's put it back on the market with a nearly $1.5 million price cut. Real estate sources tell TMZ ... Mario's home in the L.A. suburb of Glendale is now going for $5,150,000, which is a sizeable reduction from the original $6.5M price tag last August. We're told the home was taken off the market during the holiday season, but it was relisted at the top of the year.
Headlines: The Alpine Village Swap Meet May Finally Be Closing This Weekend
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —Torrance: Vendors at the Alpine Village Swap Meet were given notices over the weekend informing them that the swap...
addictedtovacation.com
The 4 Least Crowded Beaches In Newport Beach California
If you’re looking for an escape from bustling downtown Newport Beach without giving up access to amenities, these less crowded beaches are a great option!. What’s the least crowded beach in Newport Beach?. There are a few quiet spots to escape the crowds in Newport Beach. The least...
Where to Celebrate Lunar New Year in Orange County 2023
Take part in cultural traditions around O.C. The post Where to Celebrate Lunar New Year in Orange County 2023 appeared first on Orange Coast Magazine.
orangecountytribune.com
“Year of the Cat” this weekend
The COVID-19 pandemic put a damper on plans to celebrate the Tet lunar new year holiday in recent years but local celebrations in and for the local Vietnamese-American community are back in the West Orange County area and just a few days away in observance of “The Year of the Cat.”
4 Amazing Pizza Places in California
If you live in California and you also happen to love pizza, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in California that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
onekindesign.com
This renovated Newport Beach house has an amazing indoor-outdoor vibe
Walz Architecture in collaboration with Skout has renovated this midcentury modern house with a 1970s vibe, located at the end of a cul-de-sac in Newport Beach, California. This single-story house has a central entry point with two wings on either side and a fantastic indoor-outdoor vibe. The property was very...
Downtown Santa Monica Vons Getting Demolished And Replaced With 8-Story Apartment Complex
Vons, which is located in downtown Santa Monica, is getting demolished within the next week or two to make way for a new five-story apartment complex that will have 280 apartment units with 84 of them for low and moderate-income households.
foxla.com
'Rent-a-chicken' service gives you a coop, complete with birds, for your own farm-fresh eggs
LOS ANGELES - It's no secret that skyrocketing egg prices across the country are prompting many people to perhaps cut back on egg consumption or find alternatives to combat the increasing costs. One such alternative that's gaining traction nationwide is renting your own chickens for your own personal stash of...
thedowneypatriot.com
Chick-fil-A submits plans to open at Frantones Pizza site
DOWNEY - Chick-fil-A has submitted potential plans for a new location at the current Frantones Pizza location, city planning staff have confirmed. It is currently unknown how far along in the planning process the fast-food chain is with the site, located at 9148 Telegraph Rd. So far, Chick-fil-A has been tight-lipped on the subject.
KPBS
Small plane headed to Orange County lands on beach in Carlsbad
A small plane landed on the shoreline of Carlsbad State Beach Thursday. Just before 8 a.m., the aircraft came down near the 7100 block of Carlsbad Boulevard, according to the Carlsbad Police Department. Three people were on the plane, but no other information on the passengers was available, according to...
Food Beast
Most Famous Sandwich Shop In Italy Coming To Los Angeles
Following their first stateside opening in New York City in 2021, famous Italian sandwich shop All'Antico Vinaio will be coming to Los Angeles. Famous is putting it lightly, as this affordable eatery is one of TripAdvisor’s most reviewed restaurants in the world. It’s also a hot spot for tourists and locals alike.
Where to Get Free Burgers and Shakes this Week
Is it just me, or is food getting much more expensive? I took myself out to a solo lunch this week and was shocked when I was upcharged for both a bread basket AND inflation! When extras like these get too much to stomach, it's fast food to the rescue. See which fast-casual restaurants are stepping up their game with limited-time fast food specials you need to know about right now.
Will Westminster’s Search for Cash Start A Family-Owned Billboard Battle?
Scores of people wearing T-shirts with QR codes flooded the Westminster City Council chambers on Tuesday night, all with one thing to say:. The business in question: A single static billboard on Maple Avenue, overlooking the 405 Freeway and located by a private storage facility a few blocks up from the Westminster Mall.
