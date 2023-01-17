ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, PA

EMI demolition underway, impacts to 12th Street

By Corey Morris
YourErie
YourErie
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QbNhi_0kHkpV0G00

(WJET/WFXP/ YourErie.com ) — The demolition of the former Erie Malleable Iron (EMI) building is underway, closing a bygone era in Erie’s history. The building is a relic of Erie’s manufacturing prowess at the turn of the twentieth century.

DCED Acting Secretary, Erie leaders tour former EMI building

A portion of the site will be repurposed and the rest will be demolished and redeveloped. The interior demolition and cleanup already is completed, and Jan. 17 marked the beginning of the exterior demolition.

Chris Groner, the vice president of the Erie County Redevelopment Authority, said exterior demolition of the former EMI building is expected to be in full swing this week and added a majority of the complex near the east end will be saved for a project.

Two major Erie projects set to receive combined $8 million

The last pockets of asbestos were removed during interior demolition.

“We’ve already had a lot of inquiries and a lot of interest in businesses locating there, so we’re pretty confident we’re going to be able to fill that facility when it’s done. That’s what Erie needs. We need to get these sites back into reproductive use. We need to expand the capacity that we have,” said Groner.

While demolition is underway, a lane of traffic will be closed on West 12th Street. The demolition is expected to be done by May.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
YourErie

Demolition starts at former Tivoli’s restaurant

A building that housed a former neighborhood restaurant was torn down on Thursday. The structure at the corner of West 5th and Cascade streets, the location of Tivoli’s restaurant for a long time, was acquired by the Erie County Redevelopment Authority (ECRDA) through the city’s Land Bank. That building, which has stood vacant for the […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Vacant bar demolished in west Erie as part of redevelopment effort

A former westside restaurant and bar, Tivoli’s, has been demolished as part of a continued effort to remove blighted properties in the City of Erie. The structure at the corner of W 5th and Cascade Streets has stood vacant for several years and neighbors such as Rob Gornall said the demolition was necessary. “The whole […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Bikeway projects slated for Greengarden, French Street; public input sought

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Two bikeway projects have been in planning stages since 2021. Now, the public will have an opportunity to weigh in on the plans. At Greengarden Blvd., changes will be made between the intersections of Bayfront Parkway and West 38th Street. That will include new pavement markings, shared lane markings and other upgrades and […]
ERIE, PA
wnynewsnow.com

Power Outage Darkens Jamestown Area Thursday Morning

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A mid-morning power outage is impacting the Jamestown Board of Public Utilities territory. Just before 9 a.m. Thursday many households and businesses reported a loss of power. While the Jamestown Board of Public Utilities is investigating a cause, most of Jamestown and the...
JAMESTOWN, NY
YourErie

EMTA asks residents to complete 2023 services survey

The Erie Metropolitan Transit Authority (EMTA) wants to hear your voice. EMTA released its 2023 services survey to hear from residents on what EMTA does well and where they can improve. Officials said the questions are broad and the answers will let them take the next step: asking more specific questions. “We want to see […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Weight limit posted on Route 8 in Crawford County

​The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) established a weight limit on the Route 8 bridge over a branch of Oil Creek in Centerville Borough, Crawford County. According to a release, the bridge previously didn’t have a weight restriction, and this new restriction will limit the weight crossing it to 31 tons or 34 tons for […]
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Erie promoter and community leader celebrates retirement

A longtime leader and promoter in the Erie community celebrated his retirement Thursday, Jan. 19. Colleagues, staff and friends of Casey Wells met at the Bayfront Convention Center to celebrate his career achievements. Casey wells has spent the last 40 years with Erie Events bringing many big celebrities and shows to the area. He said […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Federal funding granted for three local community projects

Washington will be helping with a massive redo on Erie’s 12th Street corridor. Demolition is underway at the former Erie Malleable Iron (EMI) site. Congressman Mike Kelly has announced the final approval of a federal Community Project Funding (CPF) grant of $3 million. The money will help turn the blighted EMI property into a renovated […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Rollover accident closes East Bayfront Pkwy overnight

Crews responded to a rollover accident Tuesday morning on East Bayfront Pkwy, which led to the westbound lane being closed for a while. Calls went out around 3:15 a.m. Tuesday. When crews arrived, they found a vehicle on its side. There were three passengers in the car at the time of the accident. No major […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

New restaurant change-ups coming to upper Peach Street

Big changes are coming to two upper Peach Street restaurants owned by Scott Enterprises. Company officials said on Sunday, Jan. 22, Hooch and Blotto’s, located next to Splash Lagoon, will be closing. Quaker Steak and Lube will be moving into that space, with the bowling alley, and will reopen on Friday, Jan. 27.  The former […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Bayfront Maritime Center is this week’s winner of Loving Giving Local

Each week, JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com teams up with Superstore Joe and the Auto Express Resale Center to give back to one local nonprofit making a difference in the community. Bayfront Maritime Center is this week’s winner of $250, part of Loving Giving Local. Tune in to JET 24 Action News at 5 p.m. to watch Bayfront Maritime […]
ERIE, PA
explore venango

Tractor-Trailer Rolls into Two Mile Run Creek

SUGARCREEK BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A tractor-trailer overturned into Two Mile Run Creek on Wednesday morning. According to Franklin-based State Police, this crash occurred around 7:39 a.m. on Wednesday, January 18, on Two Mile Run Road, in Sugarcreek Borough, Venango County. Police say a 2015 Freightliner Cascadia driven by...
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
erienewsnow.com

The Little Free Pop-up Pantry in Downtown Erie

The Little Free Pantry aims to offer a way for neighbors to meet the needs of the community and combat food insecurity. The LFP encourages everyone to take what you need and leave what you can. Raegin Peck is the admin of The Little Free Pantry Facebook group. She has...
ERIE, PA
YourErie

YourErie

20K+
Followers
16K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy