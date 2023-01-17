EMI demolition underway, impacts to 12th Street

(WJET/WFXP/ YourErie.com ) — The demolition of the former Erie Malleable Iron (EMI) building is underway, closing a bygone era in Erie’s history. The building is a relic of Erie’s manufacturing prowess at the turn of the twentieth century.

A portion of the site will be repurposed and the rest will be demolished and redeveloped. The interior demolition and cleanup already is completed, and Jan. 17 marked the beginning of the exterior demolition.

Chris Groner, the vice president of the Erie County Redevelopment Authority, said exterior demolition of the former EMI building is expected to be in full swing this week and added a majority of the complex near the east end will be saved for a project.

The last pockets of asbestos were removed during interior demolition.

“We’ve already had a lot of inquiries and a lot of interest in businesses locating there, so we’re pretty confident we’re going to be able to fill that facility when it’s done. That’s what Erie needs. We need to get these sites back into reproductive use. We need to expand the capacity that we have,” said Groner.

While demolition is underway, a lane of traffic will be closed on West 12th Street. The demolition is expected to be done by May.

