North Carolina State

The complex psychology behind keeping Californians safe in a megastorm

Despite desperate pleas from California Gov. Gavin Newsom about the dangers of extreme weather, and weeks of advance warnings from meteorologists, the relentless series of storms drenching California has already claimed more lives than the death toll from the past two years of wildfires. So how do people still get...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Wisconsin AG Kaul announces task force to fight human trafficking

MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Justice took a large step Wednesday in the fight against human trafficking. Attorney General Josh Kaul announced the recreation of the Wisconsin Anti-Human Trafficking Task Force, which will be led by the DOJ’s Division of Criminal Investigation and Project Respect. The...
WISCONSIN STATE
Survey reveals recession may be ahead for Wisconsin

WISCONSIN (WKBT) — Wisconsin may have a rough 2023, at least economically. According to the Wisconsin Employer Survey, 85% of businesses are struggling to hire new employees. The survey, conducted by Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce (WMC), includes a number of responses that point towards a possible recession. There are...
WISCONSIN STATE
Violence looms over New Mexico Legislature as work begins

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham called for new gun control laws and greater accountability for firearm manufacturers while denouncing recent drive-by shootings of the homes of Democratic lawmakers in Albuquerque in her State of the State address Tuesday at the start of the annual legislative session.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

