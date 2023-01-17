Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security Announces Road Closures, Parking and Restrictions For Governor Bill Lee's Inaugural Events

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Tennesseans are invited to join the inaugural ceremony and worship service for Tennessee Governor Bill Lee’s second inauguration on January 21, 2023. “The Lord has been faithful and poured His great favor over Tennessee,” said Gov. Lee. “Maria and I invite Tennesseans to join us for a celebration of our state, as we thank God for our many blessings and seek His wisdom in the days ahead.”

