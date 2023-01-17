Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security Announces Road Closures, Parking and Restrictions For Governor Bill Lee's Inaugural Events

Read full article on original website
Tenn. National Guard Firing Ceremonial Cannons During Governor Inauguration
NASHVILLE, Tenn. – In support of the inauguration of Governor Bill Lee, Soldiers from the 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment’s Fires Squadron will perform a 19-gun salute from the State Capitol grounds, in Nashville, during the official inauguration ceremony on Jan. 21, at approximately noon. The 20-Soldier team of...
Tenn. National Guard flying over Nashville for Governor Inauguration
NASHVILLE, Tenn. – In support of the inauguration of Governor Bill Lee, helicopters from Nashville’s 1-230th Assault Helicopter Battalion are scheduled to fly over downtown Nashville as part of the official inauguration ceremony on Saturday, Jan. 21. Three UH-60 Blackhawk helicopters, headquartered in Nashville, are scheduled to fly...
Weekly East Tennessee Construction Report for January 19-25, 2023
ANDERSON COUNTY, I-75 North and South between Mile Markers 118 and 130: On Thursday, January 19, 2023, motorists should be alert for possible mobile lane closures between the hours of 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. the following morning as crews perform roadway maintenance. Motorists should be alert for workers present, slow or stopped traffic, expect potential delays, and use extreme caution through this area.
Governor Lee, Commissioner McWhorter Announce ZLINE Kitchen and Bath to Expand Distribution Operations in Gibson County
NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter and ZLINE Kitchen and Bath officials announced today the company will be investing in a multimillion-dollar expansion in its Northwest Tennessee distribution operations by locating a new facility in Milan. Four years after...
Governor Lee, Commissioner McWhorter Announce SK Food Group, Inc. to Establish Manufacturing Operations in Bradley County
CLEVELAND, Tenn. – Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter and SK Food Group, Inc. officials announced today the company will invest $205.2 million to construct its fourth production facility with Cleveland, Tennessee, as its newest location. As a result of the project,...
Tennesseans Invited to Join Gov. Lee’s Second Inauguration Ceremony and Worship Service on Jan. 21
NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Tennesseans are invited to join the inaugural ceremony and worship service for Tennessee Governor Bill Lee’s second inauguration on January 21, 2023. “The Lord has been faithful and poured His great favor over Tennessee,” said Gov. Lee. “Maria and I invite Tennesseans to join us for a celebration of our state, as we thank God for our many blessings and seek His wisdom in the days ahead.”
Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti Files Amicus Brief in Opposition to VA’s New Abortion Rule
Nashville- Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti announced today he joined a coalition of 17 attorneys general in filing an amicus brief in the Western District of Texas in the case of Carter v. McDonough. In September 2022, the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) reversed long-standing agency practice and adopted an...
TDCI Board of Examiners for Architects and Engineers Awards $399,999 in Grants to 13 Tennessee Universities
NASHVILLE–The Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance (“TDCI”) announces that grants totaling $399,999 were recently awarded by the Board of Architectural and Engineering Examiners to programs at 13 Tennessee universities in 2023. Through funding provided by the Board’s Grants to Higher Education Program, eligible public and private...
TDMHSAS Celebrates Successful Launch of 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline
NASHVILLE, Tenn.—The Tennessee Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services (TDMHSAS) is releasing new data showing the response to the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline in the state. The three-digit number for the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline launched in mid-July 2022 after two years of planning, preparation, and...
Experience Tennessee Your Way: 2023 Guide Encourages Visitors To “Choose Your Own Vacation”
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Jan. 18, 2023) – Tennessee offers endless adventures to check off everyone’s travel bucket list. Beginning today, visitors can request the official 2023 Tennessee Vacation Guide—an interactive guide to help visitors choose their own Tennessee vacation, from the great outdoors to world-famous cuisine, or legendary live music to thrilling theme parks. Available as a free printed guide or e-guide at TNvacation.com or at any of the state’s 16 Welcome Centers, it’s an essential insider’s guide to the best of Tennessee.
Tennessee Ends 2022 with Continued Low Unemployment
NASHVILLE – Tennessee ended 2022 with continued low unemployment across the state. The seasonally adjusted rate for December came in at 3.5%, which was unchanged from November. For the entirety of 2022, the statewide unemployment rate reached a low of 3.2% and never went above 3.5%. In a year-to-year...
Farmers Can Buy More Tax Free in 2023
NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Department of Revenue and the Tennessee Department of Agriculture remind farmers, timber harvesters, and nursery operators that they can buy more items tax-free in 2023. Under a new state law taking effect January 1, 2023, qualified farmers and nursery operators may purchase building material, fencing...
