Read full article on original website
Related
Report: Lightning interested in former Stanley Cup champion
The Tampa Bay Lightning and Luke Schenn had a nice time together. Two years, two Stanley Cup championships. Then they parted ways, with one choosing security and proximity to family. Now it seems that they might want to rekindle an old fling. The Lightning have shown interest in re-acquiring Schenn from the Vancouver Canucks, according to Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet.
markerzone.com
TRADE ALERT: DETROIT RED WINGS AND SAN JOSE SHARKS COMPLETE MINOR DEAL
It may not be the blockbuster everyone has been waiting for, but we finally have a trade completed in the NHL. The Detroit Red Wings announced on Wednesday that they've acquired forward Jasper Weatherby from the San Jose Sharks in exchange for forward Kyle Criscuolo. Weatherby, 24, was a fourth-round...
Karlsson has 4 points to reach 60, Sharks rally past Stars
Erik Karlsson had a goal and three assists to reach 60 points this season, and the San Jose Sharks rallied past the Dallas Stars 5-3
Devils activate Nathan Bastian from injured reserve
The New Jersey Devils are getting an important reinforcement, as Nathan Bastian has been activated from injured reserve. To make room on the roster, Nolan Foote has been returned to the AHL. Bastian, 25, hasn’t played since going down in November with an upper-body injury. The physical forward had eight...
markerzone.com
EDMONTON TO SIT BIGGEST TRADE CHIP ON TUESDAY NIGHT
The Edmonton Oilers are reportedly making forward Jesse Puljujarvi a healthy scratch on Tuesday night with news of Evander Kane's return to the lineup. Puljujarvi - after signing a one-year, $3 million bridge deal this summer - has 4 goals, 6 assists, and a -13 rating this season. Per NaturalStatTrick, Puljujarvi has spend most of his ice time with Ryan McLeod and Warren Foegele, but he has spent ~65 minutes with Connor McDavid and Zach Hyman (5v5). He's spent another ~48 minutes (5v5) with McDavid and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins as well.
The Hockey Writers
Blackhawks Have a Great Option for Next Captain in Seth Jones
Of the Chicago Blackhawks‘ veterans, Seth Jones is the likeliest to stay around past the March 3 trade deadline. It’s not that he isn’t an attractive chip, however. While attempting to retool, former general manager (GM) Stan Bowman acquired Jones from the Columbus Blue Jackets in July 2021 and later signed him to a massive eight-year, $76 million deal, which began this season.
FOX Sports
McAvoy, Forbort score in 2nd, Bruins beat Islanders 4-1
NEW YORK (AP) — Defensemen Charlie McAvoy and Derek Forbort scored in the second period, and the Boston Bruins beat the New York Islanders 4-1 on Wednesday night. Brad Marchand and Trent Frederic also scored for Boston, and Charlie Coyle had two assists. Linus Ullmark had 26 saves in his 100th career win, improving to 24-2-1 on the season.
Hasek assists Sabres in honoring goalie Ryan Miller
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Ryan Miller grew up idolizing goalie Dominik Hasek, and upon signing with the Buffalo Sabres in 2002, fantasized of one day having his name and number hang from the arena rafters. Not only did Miller’s dream become reality on Thursday night, he was wowed by having Hasek appear by video from his home in the Czech Republic to welcome him into the exclusive club with the Sabres. “Ryan, I’m honored to be a part of your night. As goalies, we know what the position demands, all eyes fixed on you,” Hasek said during a ceremony held before Buffalo’s game against the New York Islanders. “I am proud of the history we both made here in this city, in front of these fans.” In taking over as Buffalo’s starting goalie in 2005, four years after Hasek was traded to Detroit, Miller established himself as one of the franchise’s best over 10-plus seasons with the team.
Yardbarker
Flames’ Sutter Has Harsh Criticism for Team After Loss to Avs
You’ve got to hand it to Calgary Flames’ head coach Darryl Sutter for always being honest, no matter how brutal it may be. His brutal honesty was on display after his team’s 4-1 loss to the Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday night. It was a big loss, given that the Avs are now two points behind them for the final wild-card position with three games in hand. As one would imagine, the veteran bench boss wasn’t happy.
The Hockey Writers
Canucks News & Rumors: Rutherford, Pearson, Horvat & More
In this edition of the Vancouver Canucks News & Rumors, president of hockey operations Jim Rutherford held a press conference regarding Tanner Pearson’s hand injury on Monday. Rutherford discussed the injury and how the team’s medical staff handled it. Also, he discussed the team’s current status and the ongoing contract negotiation with Bo Horvat.
Bruins defenseman Brandon Carlo leaves game with lower-body injury
The Boston Bruins have announced that defenseman Brandon Carlo has suffered a lower-body injury, and is unlikely to return to tonight’s game against the New York Rangers. Carlo, a 26-year-old stay-at-home defenseman, is no stranger to injury issues, although this one is thankfully of the lower-body variety. While no injury is ever good news for a player, Carlo has battled concussions during his tenure as a Bruin, meaning the fact that this injury isn’t adding to that history is worth being thankful for.
This day in history: Willie O'Ree becomes first Black NHL player on Jan. 18, 1958
(CBS DETROIT) - Willie O'Ree made his NHL debut on Jan. 18, 1958, with the Boston Bruins, making him the league's first Black player.In his career, O'Ree played 45 games over two seasons with the Bruins. His No. 22 jersey was retired on Jan. 18, 2022.Wednesday marks 65 years since O'Ree's debut. A portrait of the former athlete is being unveiled at the Beaverbrook Art Gallery in Fredericton, New Brunswick. The 5-by-5-foot artwork features O'Ree wearing his Bruins jersey and holding a hockey stick with his Hockey Hall of Fame ring.O'Ree was born in 1935 in Fredericton, New Brunswick, Canada.According...
Yardbarker
NHL Rumors: San Jose Sharks – Erik Karlsson, Timo Meier and Tanking
Will the Sharks trade or keep Erik Karlsson and Timo Meier?. Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now: San Jose Sharks GM Mike Grier said they don’t really have any young players ready to take the torch from their older players. Grier said that teams have reach out to...
Pro Hockey Rumors
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
319K+
Views
ABOUT
Pro Hockey Rumors delivers the latest news on NHL trades and free agency, with new material 365 days a year.https://www.prohockeyrumors.com/
Comments / 0