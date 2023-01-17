Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Bills Cut Wide Receiver Ahead Of Bengals Game
The Bills swapped wide receivers for the practice squad. The Bills made some moves to their practice squad roster before their first practice Wednesday in preparation for the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. The Bills had already made some roster moves with the receiver corps this postseason when they signed Cole Beasley to the 53-man roster.
Yardbarker
Embarrassing detail on Brett Maher’s brutal night emerges
Dallas Cowboys kicker Brett Maher is lucky he did not cost his team a playoff win on Monday night, but he did cost them something else — a bunch of footballs. Maher missed four extra points in the Cowboys’ 31-14 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The kicks were not even close, either.
Yardbarker
Georgia QB Stetson Bennett responds to criticism of his parade behavior
Stetson Bennett on Tuesday responded via Twitter to some criticism he received over his behavior at the team’s championship parade on Saturday. Bennett led his Georgia Bulldogs to a 65-7 win over TCU on Jan. 9 for their second straight college football national championship. Georgia held a parade in Athens on Saturday to celebrate the title. Some apparently took issue with the 25-year-old’s behavior.
Joe Namath wants Jets to make move for 1 star QB
Legendary New York Jets quarterback Joe Namath would like to see the team make a major move at the quarterback position, and is even willing to do his part to facilitate it. Namath offered a major endorsement of Aaron Rodgers in an appearance on “Tiki & Tierney” on Thursday. Namath said he would like to... The post Joe Namath wants Jets to make move for 1 star QB appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
msn.com
NFL World Praying For Ex-'Monday Night Football' Reporter
Former ESPN reporter Lisa Guerrero has a new memoir coming out that's titled Warrior: My Path to Being Brave. She opened up about a horrifying situation that took place when she was working for Monday Night Football in 2003. Guerrero revealed that she suffered a miscarriage while on the sidelines...
Yardbarker
NFL insider names front-runner to hire Sean Payton as next HC
The dots are connecting for former Saints HC and Super Bowl XLIV champion Sean Payton to land with the Denver Broncos. After Payton interviewed with Denver on Tuesday, NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero reported, "It sure seems like if Payton is going to take a job in this cycle, everything is lining up for Denver."
Yardbarker
Commanders sale reportedly expected to happen soon with new favorite
Christmas could come in the spring for many fans of the Washington Commanders. According to JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington, the sale of the Commanders expects to happen soon, possibly by March. Washington, D.C. native Josh Harris has emerged as the “most likely” candidate to purchase the Commanders. Harris...
Yardbarker
Derek Carr Landing With The Miami Dolphins Makes Too Much Sense
Now that the Las Vegas Raiders have made their intentions to move on from Derek Carr clear, rumors are flying as to where he will end up next. However, amidst all the speculation, there is one destination that just seems like too perfect a fit: the Miami Dolphins. Carr could find himself parked on South Beach next year for a variety of reasons.
Two-time Super Bowl champion believes Lamar Jackson has played last game with Ravens
Former defensive end Chris Long believes quarterback Lamar Jackson has played his final game in a Baltimore Ravens uniform following a saga-filled season that included a divisive injury and a lengthy, still unresolved, contract dispute. Appearing on "The Season" with Peter Schrager, Long said he thinks the bridge between the...
NBC Sports
Dolphins GM Chris Grier claims Tua Tagovailoa is no more prone to concussions than anyone else
Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was knocked out on the field with one of the most disturbing concussions ever seen in an NFL game this season. Another concussion later in the year ended his season, and has led to major questions about Tagovailoa’s NFL future. But Dolphins General Manager Chris...
Yardbarker
Steelers Rookie Kenny Pickett Was Convinced That Saints Picked Him At 19 When Phone Rang On Draft Night
Pittsburgh Steelers rookie quarterback, Kenny Pickett seems like he was destined to join the black and gold. Pickett was freely acknowledged as the best quarterback in the worst rookie class since EJ Manuel was the only first-round quarterback in the 2013 NFL Draft. Manuel actually went four slots higher than the former Pitt Panther, but the league’s loss is Pittsburgh’s gain.
wearebuffalo.net
Report: Bills Future in Buffalo More In Doubt Than Many Believe
The Buffalo Bills are having the most success they have had on the field since the early '90s, when they went to the Super Bowl four straight times. The Bills have made the playoffs four straight years and five of the last six. The only accomplishments the team has yet to do over that time, is make and win the Super Bowl.
Yardbarker
Report reveals Sean Payton's astronomical contract demands
Hiring Sean Payton will be an expensive proposition for any team that does so, according to a report. Payton is seeking to become one of the NFL’s highest-paid coaches, according to Jeff Duncan of the New Orleans Times-Picayune. Payton is looking for a four-year contract worth between $20 million and $25 million per season.
Bills' Micah Hyde will not play vs. Bengals in Divisional round
No Micah Hyde just yet for the Buffalo Bills. Head coach Sean McDermott announced on Monday that Hyde will not return to the lineup in the Divisional round against the Cincinnati Bengals. “He’s not going to see action in this game,” McDermott said via video conference. Last week,...
Yardbarker
Steelers’ Brian Flores May Have The Perfect Opportunity To Become A Head Coach Again In 2023
Pittsburgh Steelers head coach, Mike Tomlin has made it clear that his staff got lucky last off-season. Brian Flores was available and was interested in coaching with Tomlin. With Teryl Austin hired as the team’s defensive coordinator already, Flores was brought on to be the linebackers coach. Throughout the season, Tomlin made it clear that this could be a one-and-done situation with Flores.
Yardbarker
Bills Get Massive Injury News Ahead Of Divisional Round vs. Bengals
The Buffalo Bills barely got past their AFC East rivals, the Miami Dolphins, during Super Wild Card Weekend. A shorthanded Dolphins squad, led by seventh-round rookie Skylar Thompson, gave the Bills everything that they could handle in what ended up being a 34-31 game. With the win, Buffalo is now...
Yardbarker
Could The Steelers Bring Back A Familiar Face At Edge Rusher If He’s Cut This 2023 Offseason?
It’s an important offseason for the Pittsburgh Steelers. While Head Coach Mike Tomlin was able to miraculously keep his above-.500 streak alive, it was still a disappointing season. The black and gold finished 9-8, just missing out on the postseason after the Miami Dolphins defeated the New York Jets in Week 18. Now, the team faces an important free agency period, along with the 2023 NFL Draft.
Yardbarker
Tom Brady Responds To Recent Reports Linking Him To Raiders, Dolphins
For many teams in the NFL, the playoffs have begun, and all focus is on trying to advance. But those who failed to qualify are already looking at how they can improve their team for next season, and the Las Vegas Raiders are in that group. One name that has continually been linked to the Raiders is that of Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady.
Yardbarker
Philadelphia Eagles Rule Out 1 For Playoff Game Vs. Giants
Philadelphia Eagles rule out one for Divisional Round. The Philadelphia Eagles will be without one starter for their game against the New York Giants Saturday. The Eagles benefited from the first-round bye and had ample time to rest up before Saturday’s game. They had good news for several players on their injury report Thursday.
Yardbarker
With Rich Bisaccia, The Raiders Played “With Him,” Derek Carr Included
As it turns out, the Las Vegas Raiders and quarterback Derek Carr enjoyed playing for interim head coach Rich Bisaccia once Jon Gruden was out amid his email scandal. While Bisaccia was the special teams coach under Gruden, it’s apparent that the dynamic changed in the locker room. Given how the 2022 NFL season went for the Silver and Black, did owner Mark Davis make the wrong call?
