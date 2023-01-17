Read full article on original website
KWTX
KWTX
12newsnow.com
Tru Jamaica reopens as temporary food truck on Baylor campus after fire
After a fire destroyed Tru Jamaica in December, the restaurant officially reopened as a food truck on the Baylor campus this week.
KWTX
Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 1.19.23
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Here is this week’s restaurant report card for Central Texas:. K&W Bar and Grill at 6285 North Highway 6 in Woodway passed a recent inspection with a 91, but still needed to address some issues. According to the food safety worker, some ground beef, raw...
KWTX
Waco staple George’s on hand to serve crazy wings during Gov. Abbott’s inauguration at state capitol
AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - A Central Texas restaurant was one of only 10 independent eateries chosen around the state of Texas to cook for the inauguration of Governor Greg Abbott and Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick. George’s Restaurant in Waco was set up on the lawn on the State Capitol in...
fox44news.com
Temple ISD eighth graders explore career opportunities
TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – Temple Independent School District eighth graders are getting a first-hand look at some of the options available to them as they prepare for high school. The Temple High School’s career days has eighth graders from all three of the district’s middle schools touring the...
New Chick-fil-a coming to Bellmead
BELLMEAD, Texas — A Chick-fil-a location is finally coming to the suburbs of Bellmead. The city announced that a breaking ground ceremony for the new construction of a Chick-fil-a next to an American bank. The ground breaking ceremony will be held Thursday at the home of the future location,...
Crossing Guard Slammed Trying To Break Up A Fight in Killeen, Texas
When I first heard about this story, I was in complete shock that this could happen in Killeen, Texas, let alone in our schools. HOW DOES SOMETHING SO HORRIBLE HAPPEN AT A KILLEEN MIDDLE SCHOOL?. Jacob Brooks with the Killeen Daily Herald reports that some students and adults could face...
Popeye’s Employees In Temple, Texas Searching For Unpaid Wages
Some individuals in Central Texas are still searching for answers in the new year. Recently, KXXV has put a spotlight on the Popeye's located on West Adams Street. The business is currently under scrutiny for it's handling of paying employees. One employee even took to social media to proclaim the...
'Little chance of survival': Texas company fined after fatal trench collapse
A Texas construction company has been found guilty of giving two workers "little chance of survival" in a fatal trench collapse, officials said.
Popeyes employees say they still haven't been paid, offered "payout loans"
TEMPLE, Texas — A week later, Popeyes employees at the West Adams Avenue location say they still haven't been paid. Latoya Williams has been vocal in her support for her son who works at the location and says it's not fair to any of them that they've gone this long without being paid.
TxDOT to close parts of EB Highway 6 in Waco for the summer
WACO, Texas — Starting Wednesday, the Texas Department of Transportation is planning to close off parts of Highway 6 in Waco for the summer to continue the next phase on its Mall-to-Mall project. Here's what will be closed:. Highway 6 eastbound at the Bagby Avenue off-ramp. Highway 6 eastbound...
Killeen Police Chief Charles Kimble tells all to 6 News ahead of his retirement
KILLEEN, Texas — The Killeen Police Department is looking for the next chief in line as Charles Kimble is retiring after a 31 year career in law enforcement. He is set to retire Jan. 27, but before he closed his chapter in law enforcement, he sat down with 6 News to reflect on his career, the Killeen Police Department and his future.
KWTX
Waco police find body behind Rosa’s Cafe
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco police found a dead man behind Rosa’s Cafe on Franklin Avenue Wednesday morning. Officers were dispatched for a check around 5:07 a.m. When officers arrived, they found the body. Police said the 47-year-old man’s family has been notified, and an autopsy will be performed....
KWTX
‘I put my soul into this business:’ Waco businessowner dealing with insurance nightmare after driver crashed into her spa
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Waco business owner is picking up the pieces, again, after the driver of a speeding vehicle crashed into her spa the morning of Christmas Eve. Boarded walls are what you see when you drive past the R&M Beauty Style spa in the Central Texas Marketplace.
KWTX
‘Too young to retire’: McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara plans to run for reelection
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara admitted Thursday he can’t run as fast as he used to, but apparently, that is not going to stop him from running for a another term in office next year. “I’m much too young to retire,” McNamara said. “My gosh,...
KWTX
City of Waco to consider welcoming new smoking lounges to town
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The City of Waco is considering allowing new cigar lounges and hookah lounges and bars to come to town. The difference between the two is hookah lounges do not sell alcohol while hookah bars do. Back in 2015 the city adopted a smoking ordinance that banned...
fox44news.com
Body found behind a restaurant in Waco
Waco, Tx (FOX44) – Waco police say the man whose body was found behind a local cafe early Wednesday morning apparently suffered from a medical episode. A member of the public called police at 5:06 a.m. to report finding the man behind Rosa’s Cafe on Franklin Avenue. Police...
