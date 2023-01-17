ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KWTX

Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 1.19.23

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Here is this week’s restaurant report card for Central Texas:. K&W Bar and Grill at 6285 North Highway 6 in Woodway passed a recent inspection with a 91, but still needed to address some issues. According to the food safety worker, some ground beef, raw...
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Temple ISD eighth graders explore career opportunities

TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – Temple Independent School District eighth graders are getting a first-hand look at some of the options available to them as they prepare for high school. The Temple High School’s career days has eighth graders from all three of the district’s middle schools touring the...
TEMPLE, TX
KCEN

New Chick-fil-a coming to Bellmead

BELLMEAD, Texas — A Chick-fil-a location is finally coming to the suburbs of Bellmead. The city announced that a breaking ground ceremony for the new construction of a Chick-fil-a next to an American bank. The ground breaking ceremony will be held Thursday at the home of the future location,...
BELLMEAD, TX
KCEN

TxDOT to close parts of EB Highway 6 in Waco for the summer

WACO, Texas — Starting Wednesday, the Texas Department of Transportation is planning to close off parts of Highway 6 in Waco for the summer to continue the next phase on its Mall-to-Mall project. Here's what will be closed:. Highway 6 eastbound at the Bagby Avenue off-ramp. Highway 6 eastbound...
WACO, TX
KWTX

KWTX

City of Waco to consider welcoming new smoking lounges to town

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The City of Waco is considering allowing new cigar lounges and hookah lounges and bars to come to town. The difference between the two is hookah lounges do not sell alcohol while hookah bars do. Back in 2015 the city adopted a smoking ordinance that banned...
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Body found behind a restaurant in Waco

Waco, Tx (FOX44) – Waco police say the man whose body was found behind a local cafe early Wednesday morning apparently suffered from a medical episode. A member of the public called police at 5:06 a.m. to report finding the man behind Rosa’s Cafe on Franklin Avenue. Police...
WACO, TX

