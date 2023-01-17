Fairhope Sunset Rotary’s 0.5K The Race for the Rest of Us takes place this Saturday! Find out more on Things to do with Theo!

Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Alabama
A Group of Five Guys Employees Refused to Serve Police Officers, Sparking Controversy
5 Popular Beaches in Alabama and Fun Things to Do There
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Mobile
4 Amazing Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
WALA-TV FOX10
Award winning crawfish king cake brings in big business for Eastern Shore bakery
DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) -It’s one of the busiest times of the year for Gourmet Goodies in Daphne. They’ve been working around the clock making king cakes. “We’re not getting a lot of sleep and we’re looking at doing some nighttime shifts,” said Laura Stafford. Business...
Mardi Gras 2023: Mobile visitor’s guide
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Visiting Mobile for Mardi Gras? WKRG News 5 is here to help with everything you need to know about the city’s biggest celebration. The birthplace of Mardi Gras in America, Mobile goes big every year leading up to Fat Tuesday. Thousands of revelers turn out for parades and balls, and even […]
Crawfish king cake: Daphne business creates a savory sensation
Does your king cake even have to be a cake to be the most coveted king cake of the season? Evidently not, to just from the success that Daphne-based Gourmet Goodies is having with its crawfish king cake. This unconventional “cake” is an eight-pound, $75 torus of crawfish dressing rolled...
WALA-TV FOX10
The Big Beach Marathon, Half Marathon and 7k coming to Gulf Shores
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Looking to kick off your new year with a big accomplishment? The Big Beach Marathon, Half Marathon and 7k is coming to Gulf Shores. Mike Clark is the owner & CEO of Junction 311 Endurance Sports out of High Point, North Carolina. However, he grew up in Chickasaw and graduated from the University of South Alabama. His familiarity with our viewing area led to him wanting his company to put on a big race at the beach!
WALA-TV FOX10
Dr. Aalaap Desai discusses Thomas Hospital Internal Medicine Clinic
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Dr. Aalaap Desai, a second-year resident with the Thomas Hospital Internal Medicine Clinic in Fairhope visited the FOX10 News Studios. He sat down with Lenise Ligon to discuss the clinic, the services available and how to become a patient there. --- Download the FOX10 Weather App....
Crawfish king cake a best seller for Daphne bakery
DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) – Tucked away in a small shopping center along Highway 98 in Daphne is a bakery known for its sweet treats and homemade entrees, but there’s a lot more cooking in the kitchen. “She messed with a recipe for a little bit and she came up with a crawfish dressing,” said Barbara […]
utv44.com
Someone's killing cats on Dauphin Island and that's a felony
DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WPMI) — "Oh, he was a precious, precious cat." Dauphin Island resident Cathy Horton remembers 6 month old Tux as a playful kitten, taking advantage of her kindness and the woods near St. Edmunds Catholic Church, where he'd spend the day playing with the rest of the colony.
Let the good times roll on the Alabama-Florida Gulf Coast
Parades roll in Baldwin County Feb. 4 through Fat Tuesday. Orange Beach, Ala. – (OBA) – It’s time to let the good times roll on the Alabama Gulf Coast with the 2023 Mardi Gras season culminating on Fat Tuesday, Feb. 21, with parades in Gulf Shores at 10 a.m., Orange Beach at 2 p.m. and LuLu’s Anniversary and boat parade at 10 a.m.
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Alabama
If you live in Alabama and you love eating pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely pay them a visit if you haven't already.
Newcomers Casino on Coast Feb. 10 at O.B. Event Center
Orange Beach, Ala. – (OBA) – The South Baldwin Newcomers Club will have its largest fundraiser of the year, Casino on the Coast, on Feb. 10 at the Orange Beach Event Center from 6-10 p.m. Proceeds will help provide scholarships for local students and help other Baldwin County...
Mardi Gras store slammed with buyers as store prepares for the carnival season
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — It’s that time of year again! We are less than a month away from the first Mardi Gras parade in Mobile. Mobilians and other Gulf Coast residents ran to Toomey’s Mardi Gras Headquarters Sunday afternoon–getting everything from MoonPies and beads to kick off the beginning of the carnival season. “I ride […]
Where’s the line? Mobile officials release four potential annexation maps
On Wednesday, the city of Mobile released four maps, outlining potential territory for the city to annex, after months of debate and speculation about what areas will be included. “It takes five of seven councilors to approve to allow the vote in the proposed annexation area, and it failed in...
First Black student at Spring Hill College, admitted in 1954, dies
The first Black student at Spring Hill College in Mobile, admitted in 1954, has died, the college announced. Dr. Julia Ponquinette Joyner, an alumnus of the college who went on to become a physician, died on Jan. 7, in Richmond, Va., the school said. She was 88. Dr. Joyner and...
WALA-TV FOX10
2023 Mobile Porch Parade registration is open now
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Porch Parade is you! It is neighbors, family, and friends of Mobile, Alabama stepping up to support our local businesses, artists, and non-profits while getting creative and celebrating the Carnival & Mardi Gras season together in a new way. Mobile Porch Parade is organized by...
Mobile businesses concerned as Springhill Avenue closed for railroad repairs
Construction on the railroad on Springhill Avenue, just east of I-65 began this week, shutting the busy road down for at least 10 days.
utv44.com
Pedestrian killed in crash on Theodore-Dawes Rd in Mobile County
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — According to ALEA, a single-vehicle crash involving a pedestrian that occurred at approximately 5:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 16, has claimed the life of a Theodore man. Kevin Herrin, 67, was fatally injured when he was struck by a 2008 Toyota Tacoma driven by Dominic...
Fairhope ALDI store now expected to open in March
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) – An ALDI grocery store that was originally scheduled to open last November on the Eastern Shore is expected to officially open March 1, according to ALDI’s website. Construction of the new store, located at County Road 48 and Highway 181 in Fairhope, has been delayed several times since work began. Road […]
utv44.com
'neighborhood bridges' fills 148 needs, impacting 3,978 Baldwin County students in 2022
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WPMI) — A non-profit in Baldwin County helped nearly 4,000 students in 2022. 'neighborhood bridges' facilitates direct local giving to students and families in need by inviting professionals to advocate for them. The name, 'neighborhood bridges' is lower case on purpose as an expression of humility, according to organization.
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD investigating a shooting into a local residence
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Police said they are investigating a shooting into a local residence that took place Wednesday night. Officers said they responded to the 2000 block of Osage Street around 10:12 p.m. in reference to shots fired. According to police, an unknown subject or subjects fired multiple shots...
Diversity celebrated in MLK, Jr. march in Fairhope
One of the most diverse crowds in recent memory came together in Fairhope marching along Section Street. Every step in honor of the legacy of Martin Luther King, Jr.
