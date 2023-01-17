Fairhope Sunset Rotary’s 0.5K The Race for the Rest of Us takes place this Saturday! Find out more on Things to do with Theo!

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Looking to kick off your new year with a big accomplishment? The Big Beach Marathon, Half Marathon and 7k is coming to Gulf Shores. Mike Clark is the owner & CEO of Junction 311 Endurance Sports out of High Point, North Carolina. However, he grew up in Chickasaw and graduated from the University of South Alabama. His familiarity with our viewing area led to him wanting his company to put on a big race at the beach!

GULF SHORES, AL ・ 15 HOURS AGO