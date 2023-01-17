ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wolves fare well in tough two-game stretch

By Ryan Gregory
Sun Prairie Star
Sun Prairie Star
 2 days ago

Last week was an undeniable “prove it” week for the Sun Prairie West boys basketball team. The Wolves had shown flashes of greatness on their way to a 6-3 start to the season, but those losses had all come to Big Eight conference opponents.

The slate of conference foes only got tougher as West had to travel to top dog Middleton on Thursday, Jan. 12 and face fierce competitor Madison La Follette at the Big Eight MLK Showcase at Middleton High School on Saturday, Jan. 14. The Wolves handled themselves like a great team should.

They put a scare into Middleton, which is ranked No. 2 in Division 1 in the most recent wissports.net coaches poll, only losing 70-64. This was Middleton’s narrowest victory of the season thus far. Sun Prairie West then bounced back to topple La Follette, 78-69.

While the Middleton matchup on Thursday didn’t turn out in Sun Prairie West’s favor, it was another step in the development of star sophomore Chris Davis. Jr. He’s made a reputation for himself as a certified bucket so far this year and set a new season high in scoring with a game-high 30 points. This was the fourth straight game where he scored at least 24 points, thanks to 10 two point shots and a pair of three point shots.

Davis Jr. got some more help in Sun Prairie West’s next game against La Follette. He went a perfect 8-8 from the free throw line on his way to 20 points, tied for the team lead on the day with senior Darius Chestnut, who hit a pair of three point shots and was also a perfect 4-4 from the charity stripe. Not to be outdone, sophomore Tyler Haney also nailed a pair of triples as he contributed 19.

This week is off to a solid start, as well, as Sun Prairie West earned an 86-75 road victory over Janesville Parker on Tuesday, Jan. 17. This brings the Wolves up to an 8-4 overall record and a 7-4 mark in Big Eight conference, only a half game behind the current two-way tie for second place between Madison Memorial and La Follette.

Sun Prairie West will wrap up this week with a trip to Beloit Memorial on Friday, Jan. 20. Sun Prairie West then has more than a week off before hosting Madison West on Saturday, Jan. 28.

Big Eight boys basketball standings

(overall records in parenthesis)

-as of Tuesday, Jan. 17

1. Middleton, 10-0 (12-0)

T2. Madison Memorial, 7-3 (7-6)

T2. La Follette, 7-3 (8-3)

4. Sun Prairie West, 7-4 (8-4)

T5. Janesville Craig, 6-4 (7-5)

T5. Madison East, 6-4 (6-6)

7. Verona, 4-5 (6-6)

8. Janesville Parker, 4-6 (4-9)

T9. Beloit Memorial, 1-8 (1-9)

T9. Madison West, 1-8 (2-10)

11. Sun Prairie East, 1-9 (2-10)

