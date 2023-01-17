ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nassau County, NY

Clerks Busted Selling Alcohol To Minors At Nassau County Businesses, Police Say

By Michael Mashburn
 2 days ago
Nassau County Police arrested (from top left) Sukhjinder Singh, Partish Wadhwa, Karanbir Singh, and Michael Chowdhury following an investigation into nicotine and alcohol sales to minors at businesses in Nassau County. Photo Credit: Nassau County Police/Google Maps street view

Four store clerks on Long Island are facing charges following an investigation into underage alcohol sales.

Members of the Nassau County Police Department’s POP (Problem-Oriented Police) Unit visited several businesses throughout the county on Monday, Jan. 16, targeting those that sell nicotine and alcohol products to customers under the age of 21.

Of the stores targeted, police said employees at the following four locations did not ask for the proper identification and sold alcohol to undercover agents:

  • Prince Liquor and Wine on Hempstead Turnpike in Elmont; Arrested was Partish Wadhwa, age, 34 of Richmond Hill, Queens
  • BP Gas Station on Sunrise Highway in Valley Stream; Arrested was Michael Chowdhury, age 39, of Brooklyn
  • Valero Gas Station on Franklin Avenue in North Valley Stream; Arrested was Karanbir Singh, age 23, of Franklin Square

Police also arrested the Valero station’s owner, Sukhjinder Singh, age 38, of Floral Park, after reportedly finding 24 Tetrahydrocannabinol products on display. He is charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Wadhwa, Chowdhury, and Karanbir Singh are each charged with unlawfully dealing with a child and prohibited sale of alcoholic beverages under age 21.

Karanbir Singh is also charged with endangering the welfare of a child.

